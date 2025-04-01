The Empowered Photographer Podcast with Elena S Blair

What I'd Do First If I Were Starting My Photography Business Today
Episode Summary:Feeling overwhelmed by all the things you think you "should" be doing to grow your photography business? This episode is your permission slip to stop spiraling and start focusing. Elena shares exactly what she would do if she were starting her business from scratch today from where to spend your money to what tools are actually worth it in the early stages. Spoiler: It's not a CRM, and it's definitely not a $6K custom website.Whether you're in the beginning stages or feel like you're spinning your wheels, this episode will help you cut the fluff and take real, actionable steps toward building a legit, professional photography business that actually books clients.What You'll Learn: The #1 investment to make when starting out (hint: it's not gear or ads) Why a website is essential to taking yourself seriously How to keep your proofing process professional even when you're low volume What you don't need yet (seriously, don't waste your money) The most important mindset shift that will light a fire under you
Debunking the Myths Holding Your Photography Business Back
Episode Summary:In this episode, we're diving deep into the common myths that sabotage photographers before they even get started. From the "oversaturated market" excuse to the idea that you don't have enough time or hate marketing, Elena is calling out the limiting beliefs keeping you small. This is the pep talk you didn't know you needed. It's time to get honest, take ownership, and move forward with confidence and clarity.What You'll Learn in This Episode: Why "saturation" is not the reason you're struggling to book clients How to shift your mindset around marketing and social media The real cost of comparing yourself to underpriced photographers How to stop using time as an excuse and start prioritizing growth
You Are the Face of Your Brand, Not Your Kids
Episode Summary:In this honest and empowering episode, we explore a hot topic in the photography world: your children do not need to be the face of your brand. You'll hear why personal storytelling doesn't have to mean sacrificing your family's privacy, and how you can still be relatable, vulnerable, and magnetic online without live streaming your kids' lives. This is your permission to show up fully as you and build a powerful photography business that stands on your story, not theirs.What You'll Learn in This Episode: Why protecting your children's privacy is not only okay it's powerful How to market your brand authentically without oversharing What it looks like to be the face of your business without hiding behind motherhood
Stop Chasing Vanity Metrics, Build a Brand That Lasts!
Episode Summary:In this episode of Empowered, we're breaking up with the follower count obsession and leaning into what really matters: building a trusted, reliable, legacy brand. Whether you're just starting or years in, this is your reminder that you don't need to go viral, you need to show up consistently, serve your clients exceptionally, and think long term. You'll learn how to shift your focus from visibility to value and why one great client can be worth more than thousands of followers.What You'll Learn in This Episode: Why vanity metrics like likes and follower count don't equal bookings How to build a trusted, legacy photography brand that grows organically What repeat clients can mean for your long-term revenue and peace of mind
Want a Six-Figure Photography Business? Start Acting Like It
Episode Summary:Everyone talks about building a six-figure photography business—but are you bringing six-figure energy? In this bold and motivating episode of Empowered, I'm sharing what it really takes to create a full-time income through photography, and why excuses, mindset blocks, and poor boundaries are often what stand in the way. If you're serious about growth (whether your version of success is $40k or $100k+), this episode is your loving nudge to stop dabbling and start showing up with focus, clarity, and drive.What You'll Learn in This Episode: What "six-figure energy" actually means (and how to embody it right now) Why treating your business like a job—not a hobby—changes everything How to overcome common excuses around time, money, and skill gaps