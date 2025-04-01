The Empowered Photographer Podcast with Elena S Blair

What I'd Do First If I Were Starting My Photography Business Today

Episode Summary:Feeling overwhelmed by all the things you think you "should" be doing to grow your photography business? This episode is your permission slip to stop spiraling and start focusing. Elena shares exactly what she would do if she were starting her business from scratch today from where to spend your money to what tools are actually worth it in the early stages. Spoiler: It's not a CRM, and it's definitely not a $6K custom website.Whether you're in the beginning stages or feel like you're spinning your wheels, this episode will help you cut the fluff and take real, actionable steps toward building a legit, professional photography business that actually books clients.What You'll Learn: The #1 investment to make when starting out (hint: it's not gear or ads) Why a website is essential to taking yourself seriously How to keep your proofing process professional even when you're low volume What you don't need yet (seriously, don't waste your money) The most important mindset shift that will light a fire under you