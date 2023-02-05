Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Alyssa Beltempo, Signe Hansen & Christina Mychas
Welcome to Sustain This! A slow fashion podcast&nbsp; that's about so much more than clothes. Join us every Tuesday as your hosts Alyssa, Christina and Signe ch... More
    What happens when three Youtubers in the slow fashion space get together for a weekly coffee and chat?  An honest take on the  nuanced topics of "sustainability" in fashion and life, a few giggles, and easy conversation that feels like a safe place to explore what it means to be a conscious consumer. Welcome to Sustain This - a happy act of rebellion in the face constant consumption that will leave you finding joy in what you already have.  At the end of the day, it's about so much more than clothes. If you have any questions, topic requests or guests you'd like to see on the show, send us a DM over on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sustainthis_podcast/ Meet your hosts: Alyssa Beltempo, Christina Mychas, and Signe Hansen. Find our details below!----------------- SIGNE HANSENYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@UseLess_dkWebsite: https://www.uselesswardrobe.dk/IG: https://www.instagram.com/useless_dk/TT: https://www.tiktok.com/@useless_wardrobeCHRISTINA MYCHASYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@ChristinamychasWebsite: https://www.minimalist-ish.com/IG: https://www.instagram.com/christina.mychas/TT: https://www.tiktok.com/@christina.mychasALYSSA BELTEMPOYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlyssaBeltempoWebsite: https://msbeltempo.com/IG: https://www.instagram.com/msbeltempo/TT: https://www.tiktok.com/@msbeltempo If you loved this episode please share it on your stories and tag us! We love to see which episodes resonate with you and it helps to spread the word more than you know, xo
    5/2/2023
About Sustain This!

Welcome to Sustain This! A slow fashion podcast that's about so much more than clothes.

Join us every Tuesday as your hosts Alyssa, Christina and Signe chat all thing mindful consumption, personal style and the quest for building a more intentional life...and wardrobe!

Alyssa Beltempo is a sustainable stylist, Christina Mychas, a shopaholic turned minimalist-ish, and Signe Hansen is a colour consultant and slow fashion style coach. Together we will unpack the nuances of what it really means be a conscious consumer &amp; find more joy in what we have right now. Let's go!



