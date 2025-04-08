Welcome to ELEVATE Podcast. Brought to you by Early Childhood Services, a program within Montgomery County Maryland’s Department of Health and Human Services, dedicated to empowering parents and educators alike with the knowledge and tools essential for nurturing the next generation.

Join hosts Inette B. and Jennifer F. with special guest Jennifer Arnáiz, Administrator of Early Childhood Services. Discover the mission that drives Early Childhood Services, the specific goals Jennifer Arnáiz aims to achieve, and the challenges they face. Gain insights into what makes a great leader in early childhood and invaluable advice for aspiring professionals entering the field. Don’t miss this engaging conversation that promises to elevate your understanding of early childhood care and education. Thank you for tuning in to the ELEVATE podcast. Stay connected and continue the conversation on social media @DHHSCCSS. Until next time!

About Early Childhood Services' ELEVATE

Unlock the magic of early childhood with ELEVATE—a podcast dedicated to empowering parents and educators with the knowledge and tools to nurture the next generation. Join DHHS as we dive deep into the County’s world of early childhood, exploring topics like developmental milestones, the power of play, effective parenting strategies, and the latest in early education.Each episode features local expert insights, real-life stories, and actionable advice, all aimed at helping you create a supportive and enriching environment for young children. Whether you’re a parent seeking guidance, a teacher looking for new ideas, or an advocate passionate about early childhood, ELEVATE offers something for everyone in Montgomery County.Tune in ELEVATE to stay informed, inspired, and connected to the vibrant community of early childhood enthusiasts. Together, let’s build a strong foundation for the future—one child at a time.