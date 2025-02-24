Powered by RND
DODD Ohio Podcast

DODD Ohio
The DODD Podcast, hosted by Nate Turner, shares resources, stories, and information for Ohioans with developmental disabilities.
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 51
  Supported Decision Making - DODD Podcast - Season 3: Episode 2
    Supported Decision Making - DODD Podcast - Season 3: Episode 2 by DODD Ohio
    --------  
    26:07
  Dr. Laura Sorg - DODD Podcast Season 3: Episode 1
    Dr. Laura Sorg - DODD Podcast Season 3: Episode 1 by DODD Ohio
    --------  
    28:43
  DODD Podcast - Season 2: Episode 18 - 2024 End Of Year Recap
    DODD Podcast - Season 2: Episode 18 - 2024 End Of Year Recap by DODD Ohio
    --------  
    24:47
  DODD Podcast - Season 2: Episode 17 - #ThankfulForTech
    DODD Podcast - Season 2: Episode 17 - #ThankfulForTech by DODD Ohio
    --------  
    32:58
  DODD Podcast Season 2: Episode 16 - Christine Brown
    DODD Podcast Season 2: Episode 16 - Christine Brown by DODD Ohio
    --------  
    24:25

About DODD Ohio Podcast

The DODD Podcast, hosted by Nate Turner, shares resources, stories, and information for Ohioans with developmental disabilities. Stay connected. Stay informed. Stay empowered.
