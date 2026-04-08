In this episode of Delta Dispatches, host Simone Maloz, Campaign Director for Restore the Mississippi River Delta, reflects on the devastation of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, emphasizing the importance of coastal restoration for Louisiana. Simone interviews Jessica Dandridge, Executive Director of the New Orleans Water Collaborative, who discusses the impact of these storms on her life. They also talk about the upcoming NOLA Water Week. In the second half, Simone chats with Sidney Coffee, former chair of the CPRA board, about the creation of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) post-Katrina, the significance of science-driven coastal restoration, and the ongoing need for education and investment in Louisiana's coast.



You can learn more about the Water Collaborative at https://nolawater.org/ and https://www.instagram.com/nolawater/ and see the full schedule of NOLA Water Week events at https://nolawater.org/programs/nola-water-week



02:00 Interview with Jessica Dandridge: Water Justice and NOLA Water Week



10:09 Youth and the Legacy of Katrina



19:04 Exciting Events of NOLA Water Week



25:21 Introduction to Sidney Coffee and CPRA



36:18 The Role of Science in Coastal Restoration