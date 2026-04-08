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Delta Dispatches

Restore the Mississippi River Delta
GovernmentNatural Sciences
Delta Dispatches
Latest episode

201 episodes

  • Delta Dispatches

    The Rising Generation: Future Leaders of Coastal Louisiana

    09/25/2025 | 33 mins.
    In the final episode of Delta Dispatches 2.0, host Simone interviews two young rising leaders in coastal restoration, Kylie Miller and Franziska Trautmann. The episode delves into their backgrounds, experiences, and insights on tackling Louisiana's coastal challenges. Kylie Miller shares how her education, volunteer, and leadership experiences inspired her to focus on a career in the environmental field. Franziska Trautmann, co-founder and CEO of Glass Half Full, talks about the innovative ways her organization is using recycled glass for coastal restoration. Both guests provide advice for young people interested in environmental work and emphasize the importance of community engagement and foundational science in addressing the coastal land loss crisis.

    01:02 Spotlight on Kylie Miller: A Rising Coastal Leader

    02:54 Kylie's Journey and Insights on Coastal Restoration

    13:38 Introducing Franziska Trautmann and Glass Half Full

    17:08 The Science and Impact of Glass Recycling for Coastal Restoration

    26:12 Advice for Aspiring Coastal Advocates
  • Delta Dispatches

    Reconnecting the River (Parishes): Revitalizing Louisiana’s Largest Swamp and Focusing on the People of the Parishes

    09/18/2025 | 29 mins.
    In this episode of Delta Dispatches, hosts Simone Maloz engages with Brad Miller from Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and Kristi Trail from Pontchartrain Conservancy. Brad Miller delves into the River Reintroduction into Maurepas Swamp project, emphasizing its significance and historical background. Kristi Trail discusses various initiatives by Pontchartrain Conservancy, including the FLOWS and CORE programs, which aim to enhance local education and resilience in communities. The episode also touches on upcoming events and fun activities hosted by Pontchartrain Conservancy.

    01:15 Brad Miller on Reconnecting the Maurepas Swamp

    06:18 Project Details and Challenges

    12:49 Kristi Trail on Pontchartrain Conservancy

    17:52 Pontchartrain Conservancy's Programs and Initiatives

    26:33 Upcoming Events and Closing Remarks
  • Delta Dispatches

    Milestone Moments: Celebrating 200 Episodes with Delta Dispatches

    09/11/2025 | 59 mins.
    In the 200th episode of Delta Dispatches, host Simone Maloz celebrates this milestone by welcoming special guests to discuss the crucial work of restoring Louisiana's coast. Simone is joined by Charles Sutcliffe, the resilience climate and coastal policy specialist for the National Wildlife Federation, who talks about his extensive experience in coastal policy and resilience. The episode also introduces Donnie Davidson, the new Science Policy Research Fellow. Finally, making a nostalgic return, former co-host Jacques Hebert reflects on past coastal restoration efforts and his new role in Minnesota. Together, they share insights, experiences, and enthusiasm for the ongoing mission to protect and restore Louisiana's coast.

    00:39 Introducing Charles Sutcliffe

    04:11 Louisiana's Coastal Lessons

    09:35 Challenges and Innovations in Insurance

    18:21 Introducing Donny Davidson

    27:47 Celebrating 200 Episodes with Jacques Herbert

    32:04 Reflecting on Coastal Milestones

    33:36 The Importance of Coastal Restoration
  • Delta Dispatches

    Revitalizing the Bayou Region

    09/04/2025 | 50 mins.
    In this episode of Delta Dispatches, host Simone Maloz discusses the importance of coastal restoration in Louisiana's Bayou Region with Bren Haase, Program Director at Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP), and Jennifer Armand, Executive Director of the Bayou Community Foundation (BCF). Bren talks about his role at BTNEP, the organization's work in water quality and habitat preservation, and their upcoming events including the White Boot Gala. Jennifer highlights the community's resilience in the face of disasters like Hurricane Ida and the importance of mental health, housing, and other services in the Bayou Region. They also discuss the work of various nonprofit organizations supported by BCF and the upcoming White Boot Gala fundraiser. Both guests emphasize the need for continued support and collaboration to address the region's ongoing environmental and human needs.

    You can learn more about BTNEP at https://btnep.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/BTNEP/. You can learn more about BCF at https://www.bayoucf.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/BayouCommunityFoundation

    01:22 Introducing Bren Haase and BTNEP

    13:15 Native Plant Propagation at Nichols Farm

    19:15 Upcoming Events and Initiatives

    25:56 Introduction to Jennifer Armand

    30:44 The Formation of Bayou Community Foundation

    37:12 Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts

    44:13 Nonprofit Support and Conferences
  • Delta Dispatches

    Reflecting on Hurricanes Katrina and Rita: Impact, Lessons and the Future

    08/21/2025 | 50 mins.
    In this episode of Delta Dispatches, host Simone Maloz, Campaign Director for Restore the Mississippi River Delta, reflects on the devastation of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, emphasizing the importance of coastal restoration for Louisiana. Simone interviews Jessica Dandridge, Executive Director of the New Orleans Water Collaborative, who discusses the impact of these storms on her life. They also talk about the upcoming NOLA Water Week. In the second half, Simone chats with Sidney Coffee, former chair of the CPRA board, about the creation of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) post-Katrina, the significance of science-driven coastal restoration, and the ongoing need for education and investment in Louisiana's coast.

    You can learn more about the Water Collaborative at https://nolawater.org/ and https://www.instagram.com/nolawater/ and see the full schedule of NOLA Water Week events at https://nolawater.org/programs/nola-water-week

    02:00 Interview with Jessica Dandridge: Water Justice and NOLA Water Week

    10:09 Youth and the Legacy of Katrina

    19:04 Exciting Events of NOLA Water Week

    25:21 Introduction to Sidney Coffee and CPRA

    36:18 The Role of Science in Coastal Restoration
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About Delta Dispatches
As Louisiana's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) advances its draft 2017 Coastal Master Plan, the next few months will be critical in the fight to restore Louisiana’s coast. To keep you engaged and informed, we will bring you discussions on important aspects of coastal restoration, the latest coastal news and events, interviews with relevant experts, business and community leaders, and more.
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