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DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast

Shane Kippel & Mike Lobel
ComedySociety & Culture
DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast
Latest episode

31 episodes

  • DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast

    TNG 2x12 | White Wedding (Pt. 1) w/Miriam McDonald & Stefan Brogren

    05/20/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    In this Episode of DeGrads, we're covering episode 2x12 of Degrassi: The Next Generation titled White Wedding (Pt. 1) with special guests Miriam McDonald and Stefan Brogren!
    Want early, ad-free episode of the show? Sign up and support the show at patreon.com/degrads!
    Got questions for the mailbag? Write to us at [email protected]!
    Join our discord server and follow us on Instagram.

    Credits:
    Hosts/Producers - Shane Kippel and Mike Lobel
  • DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast

    TNG 2x11 | Don't Believe the Hype

    05/11/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    In this Episode of DeGrads, we're covering episode 2x11 of Degrassi: The Next Generation titled Don't Believe the Hype.
    Want early, ad-free episode of the show? Sign up and support the show at patreon.com/degrads!
    Got questions for the mailbag? Write to us at [email protected]!
    Join our discord server and follow us on Instagram.

    Credits:
    Hosts/Producers - Shane Kippel and Mike Lobel
  • DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast

    TNG 2x10 | Take My Breath Away

    05/05/2026 | 54 mins.
    In this Episode of DeGrads, we're covering episode 2x10 of Degrassi: The Next Generation titled Take My Breath Away.
    Want early, ad-free episode of the show? Sign up and support the show at patreon.com/degrads!
    Got questions for the mailbag? Write to us at [email protected]!
    Join our discord server and follow us on Instagram.

    Credits:
    Hosts/Producers - Shane Kippel and Mike Lobel
  • DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast

    TNG 2x09 | Mirror in the Bathroom

    04/27/2026 | 55 mins.
    In this Episode of DeGrads, we're covering episode 2x09 of Degrassi: The Next Generation titled Mirror in the Bathroom.
    Want early, ad-free episode of the show? Sign up and support the show at patreon.com/degrads!
    Got questions for the mailbag? Write to us at [email protected]!
    Join our discord server and follow us on Instagram.

    Credits:
    Hosts/Producers - Shane Kippel and Mike Lobel
  • DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast

    TNG 2x08 | Shout (Pt. 2) w/Dr. Deanna Klymkiw

    04/20/2026 | 55 mins.
    In this Episode of DeGrads, we're covering episode 2x08 of Degrassi: The Next Generation titled Shout (Pt. 2) with special guest Dr. Deanna Klymkiw AKA Alex Nuñez!
    Content Warning: This episode discusses sexual assault and may be difficult for some listeners.
    Want early, ad-free episode of the show? Sign up and support the show at patreon.com/degrads!
    Got questions for the mailbag? Write to us at [email protected]!
    Join our discord server and follow us on Instagram.

    Credits:
    Hosts/Producers - Shane Kippel and Mike Lobel
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About DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast
Join Degrassi cast members Shane Kippel (Spinner) and Mike Lobel (Jay) as they revisit Degrassi: The Next Generation one episode at a time. From behind-the-scenes stories and cast guest appearances to fan questions and fresh takes, DeGrads is your weekly dose of early nostalgia, drama, and the show that shaped a generation. 
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