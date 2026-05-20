About DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast

About DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast

About DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast

Join Degrassi cast members Shane Kippel (Spinner) and Mike Lobel (Jay) as they revisit Degrassi: The Next Generation one episode at a time. From behind-the-scenes stories and cast guest appearances to fan questions and fresh takes, DeGrads is your weekly dose of early nostalgia, drama, and the show that shaped a generation.