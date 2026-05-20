DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch Podcast

In this Episode of DeGrads, we're covering episode 2x08 of Degrassi: The Next Generation titled Shout (Pt. 2) with special guest Dr. Deanna Klymkiw AKA Alex Nuñez!
Content Warning: This episode discusses sexual assault and may be difficult for some listeners.
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Credits:
Hosts/Producers - Shane Kippel and Mike Lobel