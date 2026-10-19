Data Center Infrastructure Podcast

When Gary Wojtaszek got into data centers, 10 megawatts was enormous. Now he builds gigawatt digital factories.

Eric and Lance sit down with Gary "Wojo" Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman of Pure Data Centres Group and former CEO of CyrusOne, which he took public and scaled into one of the largest operators in the world. Wojo traces the industry's whole arc, from finding a data center business hiding inside Cincinnati Bell, to the manufacturing mindset that delivered 30 megawatts in six months, to the retirement that turned into RecNation, America's largest RV and boat storage platform.

The heart of the episode is sovereign AI. Europe watched the AI wave land in America and Southeast Asia, and now nations are racing to build their own infrastructure so their data and national security don't depend on anyone else. Wojo explains why the US and Europe capacity gap has never been wider, and what Pure DC's community first rollout in Seinäjoki, Finland, with university partnerships and a planned AI incubator for local kids, says about how this industry should show up everywhere.

Plus, data centers as shock absorbers for the grid, the trillion dollar capital allocation era, a leadership tree that has produced eight CEOs, and the quote that closes the show. You can never beat a man who doesn't quit.

If you use your phone, you use a data center. Get to know what's good and what's bad.

Watch on YouTube. https://youtu.be/gyBvtEWDdKc

More at https://dcipodcast.com