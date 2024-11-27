Murder on the 16th Tee

Pete DiGravio was known as the mayor of Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood. He was also a loan shark who any number of people could have wanted dead. On June 21, 1968, DiGravio was gunned down on the 16th hole of the Orchard Hills Golf Club - shot by a sniper hiding in the nearby woods, waiting for his target to tee up. In this episode, 19 News investigator Jen Picciano outlines the many characters in DiGravio's life who may have ordered the hit and goes over the many motives and circumstances leading up to this unsolved homicide.