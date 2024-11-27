Charles Rini was a suburban father and businessman who vanished on March 30, 1981 after leaving his home to meet someone. Could his ties to the Cleveland Mafia and selling diamonds be the reason he disappeared? In this episode, 19 News investigative reporter Sara Goldenberg goes into the theories behind Rini’s mysterious disappearance and the dismantling of the mob by the federal government in the 1980s.
If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Charles Rini, call the Moreland Hills Police Department at 440-248-7585.
23:47
Murder on the 16th Tee
Pete DiGravio was known as the mayor of Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood. He was also a loan shark who any number of people could have wanted dead. On June 21, 1968, DiGravio was gunned down on the 16th hole of the Orchard Hills Golf Club - shot by a sniper hiding in the nearby woods, waiting for his target to tee up. In this episode, 19 News investigator Jen Picciano outlines the many characters in DiGravio's life who may have ordered the hit and goes over the many motives and circumstances leading up to this unsolved homicide.
39:10
Killing Danny Greene (Part 3)
Infamous Irish-American gangster Danny Greene declared war on the Italian mafia and he nearly won. Greene escaped death countless times and his reputation as "unkillable" grew with each bullet and blast he dodged. His son, who is now a Cleveland city councilman, says his father was fearless. But Greene's luck finally ran out in October 1977. In part 3 of this series, 19 News investigator Kelly Kennedy takes you through the final moments of Greene's life and explains how an eyewitness with a special talent helped police identify the Irishman's killer.
54:34
Killing Danny Greene (Part 2)
In this episode, 19 News investigator Kelly Kennedy dives into part two of the story of Danny Greene, the notorious Irish-American gangster who ignited a brutal turf war with the Mayfield Road Mob. Journey back to when Cleveland was "Bomb City, USA" and discover how the death of the city's last don and one fearless Irish mobster helped topple Italian organized crime in America.
41:23
Killing Danny Greene (Part 1)
Danny Greene wasn’t just any mobster. The Cleveland union president-turned-gangster was a force of nature; a wild card in the deck of organized crime, blurring the lines between hero and villain, with a reputation that grew as fast as the explosions he left in his wake. Despite surviving several assassination attempts, Green was ultimately killed in a car bombing in 1977 during a time when Cleveland was known as "Bomb City, USA." In this episode, 19 News investigator Kelly Kennedy kicks off our mob series with the thrilling tale of the infamous Irishman who took down the Italian mafia in a way he never intended.