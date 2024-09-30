The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby | Episode 1

Amy, a seasoned doula, is bedridden due to illness when she receives a call from fellow doula Katie to assist a client, Kaitlyn, over the phone. Kaitlyn is pregnant as a result of sexual assault and has just learned her baby will be stillborn. Over the next 10 days, Amy and Katie are swept into Kaitlyn's escalating crises — bleeding disorders, a hysterectomy, cancer, and seemingly predatory doctors — while supporting her emotionally, over the phone. Despite exhaustion and their own trauma, they unquestioningly focus on Kaitlyn's needs. However, when Amy’s girlfriend points out strange details in Kaitlyn's story, alarm bells ring. A dog barks during a call where Kaitlyn claims she’s in the hospital, and photos Kaitlyn sent of her stillborn are traced back to Wikipedia. Something isn't right. More episodes of The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby are available at: https://link.mgln.ai/yPZ95ZContent warning: This episode contains references to medical emergencies, including baby loss. We also deal with sexual assault and there is some strong language. Subscribers of CBC True Crime Premium can binge all episodes of The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby right now.