Two siblings, one murder. Who should police believe?
When someone is attacked, especially in their home, the victim usually knows the person hurting them. And in the 2002 murder of a woman named Marlyne Johnson, the police charged her daughter-in-law, Sophia Johnson, with first degree murder. The whole ordeal tore two families apart because not only was Sophia charged with killing her mother-in-law, but the main witness against her was her own brother.Amory Sivertson dives back into the case in her new podcast, Beyond All Repair. She joins Crime Story now.
44:45
Unconventional romance or sexual assault? A complicated story of consent.
When Derrick Johnson was a toddler, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. He never developed the ability to speak. Instead, he would communicate with his eyes and his hands, and his family would do their best to interpret his gestures.That was until they met a Rutgers professor named Anna Stubblefield.Anna thought that with the right technique and coaching Derrick could learn to say exactly what was on his mind.But what began as an attempt to expand Derek's horizons quickly turned into a nightmare. One that ended with Derrick's family accusing Anna of sexual assault.In his documentary Tell Them You Love Me, director Nick August Perna explores Anna and Derrick's relationship – and the complicated questions it forces us to confront.
42:02
An unmarked grave, a missing woman and a family’s secret ties
Like most journalists, veteran reporter Tonya Mosley spent her career telling other people's stories. But then she got a call from a man named Antonio Wiley. In her podcast, She Has A Name, Tonya and Antonio investigate the disappearance of his mother, Anita Wiley, who went missing in Detroit in 1987. The more they learn about what happened to Anita, the more Tonya realizes that the investigation will impact her entire life.
33:10
She tricked more than 50 birthworkers into thinking she was pregnant. Why?
There is no shortage of scam artists, catfishers, and grifters in true crime.Usually, they're looking for money, sex, or fame.But Kaitlyn Braun was a different kind of con artist all together.Over the course of two years, Braun tricked more than 50 birthworkers into thinking she was pregnant. She'd take them on wild, unpredictable rides through traumatic pregnancies (and births) that turned out to be completely fabricated.In The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby, journalist Sarah Treleaven (Madness of Two, Unrestorable) tries to figure out what could possibly lead someone to do something like this.
31:54
The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby | Episode 1
Amy, a seasoned doula, is bedridden due to illness when she receives a call from fellow doula Katie to assist a client, Kaitlyn, over the phone. Kaitlyn is pregnant as a result of sexual assault and has just learned her baby will be stillborn. Over the next 10 days, Amy and Katie are swept into Kaitlyn's escalating crises — bleeding disorders, a hysterectomy, cancer, and seemingly predatory doctors — while supporting her emotionally, over the phone. Despite exhaustion and their own trauma, they unquestioningly focus on Kaitlyn's needs. However, when Amy's girlfriend points out strange details in Kaitlyn's story, alarm bells ring. A dog barks during a call where Kaitlyn claims she's in the hospital, and photos Kaitlyn sent of her stillborn are traced back to Wikipedia. Something isn't right. More episodes of The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby are available at: https://link.mgln.ai/yPZ95ZContent warning: This episode contains references to medical emergencies, including baby loss. We also deal with sexual assault and there is some strong language.
