The latest installment of an ongoing interview series with contributing editor Mark Bauerlein. Eirene S. Allen joins in to discuss her recent book, "The Epic Women of Homer: Exploring Women's Roles in the Iliad and Odyssey."
--------
29:15
--------
29:15
How to Prevent an Act of Terror (ft. Alan Dershowitz)
In the latest installment of the ongoing interview series with contributing editor Mark Bauerlein, Yoram Hazony joins in to discuss his book, "The Virtue of Nationalism."
--------
28:18
--------
28:18
How to Prevent an Act of Terror (ft. Alan Dershowitz)
In the latest installment of the ongoing interview series with contributing editor Mark Bauerlein, Alan Dershowitz joins in to discuss his recent book, "The Preventive State: The Challenge of Preventing Serious Harms While Preserving Essential Liberties."
--------
30:54
--------
30:54
NovelCon (ft. Christopher Scalia)
In the latest installment of the ongoing interview series with contributing editor Mark Bauerlein, Christopher J. Scalia joins in to discuss his recent book, "13 Novels Conservatives Will Love (but Probably Haven't Read)."
--------
30:51
--------
30:51
The Fed and the College
In the latest installment of the ongoing interview series with contributing editor Mark Bauerlein, Brad Lingo joins in to discuss Grove City College.
Subscribe to Mark's new channel on:
Spotify: tinyurl.com/mufv3xzw
Apple Podcasts: tinyurl.com/3w32d42x
Intro music by Jack Bauerlein.