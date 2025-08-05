Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityConversations
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Conversations
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Conversations

Conversations
Religion & Spirituality
Conversations
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • The Heroism of Homeric Women (ft. Eirene Allen)
    The latest installment of an ongoing interview series with contributing editor Mark Bauerlein. Eirene S. Allen joins in to discuss her recent book, "The Epic Women of Homer: Exploring Women's Roles in the Iliad and Odyssey."
    --------  
    29:15
  • How to Prevent an Act of Terror (ft. Alan Dershowitz)
    In the ​latest installment of the ongoing interview series with contributing editor Mark Bauerlein, Yoram Hazony joins in to discuss his book, "The Virtue of Nationalism."
    --------  
    28:18
  • How to Prevent an Act of Terror (ft. Alan Dershowitz)
    In the ​latest installment of the ongoing interview series with contributing editor Mark Bauerlein, Alan Dershowitz joins in to discuss his recent book, "The Preventive State: The Challenge of Preventing Serious Harms While Preserving Essential Liberties."
    --------  
    30:54
  • NovelCon (ft. Christopher Scalia)
    In the ​latest installment of the ongoing interview series with contributing editor Mark Bauerlein, Christopher J. Scalia joins in to discuss his recent book, "13 Novels Conservatives Will Love (but Probably Haven't Read)."
    --------  
    30:51
  • The Fed and the College
    In the ​latest installment of the ongoing interview series with contributing editor Mark Bauerlein, Brad Lingo joins in to discuss Grove City College. Subscribe to Mark's new channel on: Spotify: tinyurl.com/mufv3xzw Apple Podcasts: tinyurl.com/3w32d42x Intro music by Jack Bauerlein.
    --------  
    29:46

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Conversations

Conversations is published by First Things, America's most influential journal of religion & public life.
Podcast website
Religion & Spirituality

Listen to Conversations, followHIM and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Conversations: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/8/2025 - 5:47:50 AM