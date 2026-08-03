This week, Caroline sits down with fitness powerhouse Senada Greca—founder of the We Rise app and the trainer behind Kim Kardashian’s brutal 6:00 AM workouts. 💪 Senada shares how she fled war as a teen, fought through anorexia, anxiety, and depression, left corporate finance, and built a fitness empire—plus why women over 40 are NOT “going downhill.” 🌟



What you’ll learn in this episode 👇

- The biggest lie women over 40 are told about their bodies

- Why muscle is “the currency of health” (bones, balance, aging) 🦴

- Easy daily movement ideas (walks, squats after meals) 🚶‍♀️

- The truth about vibration plates + jumping for bone strength

- Honest thoughts on GLP-1s/peptides and what to do during and after 💉

- How breakfast + protein can help cravings, sleep, and stress 🍳

- Why restriction can lead to bingeing—and how to make peace with food 🍦

- “Hope molecules” and how movement can boost mood and resilience ✨



Questions to think about… 👀

- If your body is your “one true home,” why are you talking to it like an enemy?

- What would change if you believed your best years are still ahead?

- Are you chasing thin… or chasing strong?

- If you stopped making excuses today, what could your life look like next year?



Follow Senada: @senada.greca + the We Rise app 📲



Press play and listen to this episode right now if you’re ready to stop shrinking and start getting strong.



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🎵Music Credit Nikka Costa – “It’s Just Love”



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