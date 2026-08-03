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128 episodes
- In this episode, Caroline takes us through the night her Los Angeles home was broken into while she was on vacation with her family. They watched on their cameras as three masked men climbed up the balcony and smashed the glass door to her bedroom. Her mom and their caretaker were home, heard the glass break, locked themselves in a room, and called the police. The thieves ran away before police could catch them, but they still took lots of her jewelry, bags, and special items and left their room a disaster. She talks about feeling scared and sad, but also grateful everyone is safe. ❤️ She shares some safety tips as well as ways she is able to get past this horrifying experience. Hit play to listen now!
Follow Caroline:
IG: https://www.instagram.com/shop.with.caroline/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shop.with.caroline
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beingcaroline
Search Looks: https://www.shop-with-caroline.com/
Shop Merch: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/coming-in-hot
🎵Music Credit Nikka Costa – “It’s Just Love”
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Sponsors:
Use code COMINGINHOT at checkout for 15% off your entire order at www.vionicshoes.com when you log into your account. 1 time use only!
Visit Acely.com and use code COMINGINHOT for 20% off.
Exclusively for Coming In Hot listeners, Sarah Creal Beauty is offering 15% off your first order of luxurious, high-performance beauty that actually makes your routine simpler and works better for you now. Visit www.Sarahcrealbeauty.com/cominginhot for more information.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this episode, John interviews Caroline about her deep obsession with true crime, cult documentaries, and survival stories, rooted in a childhood book about kidnapping and dissociation, her psychology studies, and unsettling experiences growing up in New York City. Caroline explains why cults like FLDS and Scientology fascinate her, shares her top cases (Jaycee Dugard, JonBenét Ramsey, Madeleine McCann, Amy Lynn Bradley), and argues that true crime can build awareness but also cause anxiety and overprotectiveness. They discuss the power of public “armchair detectives,” a real-life missing teen case where social sharing helped save her, and concerns about police error, cover-ups, and wrongful convictions. Caroline then dives into her current fixation—the Idaho Four—questioning details, evidence, and the plea deal while promising to keep investigating. Listen to this episode now to go down the rabbit hole with us.
Follow Caroline:
IG: https://www.instagram.com/shop.with.caroline/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shop.with.caroline
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beingcaroline
Search Looks: https://www.shop-with-caroline.com/
Shop Merch: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/coming-in-hot
🎵Music Credit Nikka Costa – “It’s Just Love”
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Sponsors:
Use code COMINGINHOT at checkout for 15% off your entire order at www.vionicshoes.com when you log into your account. 1 time use only!
Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time only, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at tumbleliving.com/CIH #Tumble #Ad
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Getting Down to Business: Social Media as a Career, AI and Age of the Silver Creator07/20/2026 | 46 mins.In this episode, we go behind the scenes of building a real content business (not just “posting for fun”)—with fights, fixes, big wins, and big lessons 😅☕
You’ll learn:
✅ how we split tasks and double down on what we’re good at 💪
✅ how to set boundaries so work doesn’t take over your whole life
✅ why constant “improving” can make you feel exhausted
✅ the truth about creator hustle vs bare minimum 👀
✅ AI vs authenticity: will robots replace creators?! 🤖
✅ simple AI tips (and scam warnings!) for moms, teens, and anyone nervous about tech 🔒
✅ why brands may be missing the power of women 40, 50, 60+
Questions to think about: Are you building a hobby… or a business that has to pay the bills? What happens when your partner wants to “fix” everything and you just want to breathe? And if AI can fake people, how will you know what’s real anymore? 😳🎭 Hit play right now and listen to this episode.
Follow Caroline:
Podcast: https://being-caroline.com/podcast/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/shop.with.caroline/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shop.with.caroline
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beingcaroline
Search Looks: https://www.shop-with-caroline.com/
Shop Merch: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/coming-in-hot
🎵Music Credit Nikka Costa – “It’s Just Love”
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Sponsors:
Use code COMINGINHOT at checkout for 15% off your entire order at www.vionicshoes.com when you log into your account. 1 time use only!
Exclusively for Coming In Hot listeners, Sarah Creal Beauty is offering 15% off your first order of luxurious, high-performance beauty that actually makes your routine simpler and works better for you now. Visit www.Sarahcrealbeauty.com/cominginhot for more information.
The Korean skincare brand everyone is talking about. Our listeners get 20% off their entire order by using code COMINGINHOT at Jiyuskin.com #JiYu #ad
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
No Excuses After 40 🔥 Senada Greca (Kim Kardashian’s Trainer) on Muscle, Mindset & Food Freedom07/13/2026 | 1h 8 mins.This week, Caroline sits down with fitness powerhouse Senada Greca—founder of the We Rise app and the trainer behind Kim Kardashian’s brutal 6:00 AM workouts. 💪 Senada shares how she fled war as a teen, fought through anorexia, anxiety, and depression, left corporate finance, and built a fitness empire—plus why women over 40 are NOT “going downhill.” 🌟
What you’ll learn in this episode 👇
- The biggest lie women over 40 are told about their bodies
- Why muscle is “the currency of health” (bones, balance, aging) 🦴
- Easy daily movement ideas (walks, squats after meals) 🚶♀️
- The truth about vibration plates + jumping for bone strength
- Honest thoughts on GLP-1s/peptides and what to do during and after 💉
- How breakfast + protein can help cravings, sleep, and stress 🍳
- Why restriction can lead to bingeing—and how to make peace with food 🍦
- “Hope molecules” and how movement can boost mood and resilience ✨
Questions to think about… 👀
- If your body is your “one true home,” why are you talking to it like an enemy?
- What would change if you believed your best years are still ahead?
- Are you chasing thin… or chasing strong?
- If you stopped making excuses today, what could your life look like next year?
Follow Senada: @senada.greca + the We Rise app 📲
Press play and listen to this episode right now if you’re ready to stop shrinking and start getting strong.
Follow Caroline:
IG: https://www.instagram.com/shop.with.caroline/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shop.with.caroline
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beingcaroline
Search Looks: https://www.shop-with-caroline.com/
Shop Merch: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/coming-in-hot
🎵Music Credit Nikka Costa – “It’s Just Love”
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Sponsors:
Use code COMINGINHOT at checkout for 15% off your entire order at www.vionicshoes.com when you log into your account. 1 time use only!
Wake up with clearer skin, smoother hair, and cooler sleep. Use code COMINGINHOT for an extra 30% off at blissy.com/COMINGINHOT.
Use code COMINGINHOT at jonesroadbeauty.com to get a Free Gift with your first purchase! #JonesRoadBeauty #ad
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Caroline gets super real about the empty nest feelings starting to hit… like a ton of bricks. 😳 Her boys are growing up fast (licenses, friends, sleepovers), the house is getting quieter, and a simple “sushi lunch” text turned into a total mama-heart moment. 💔
In this episode, you’ll learn:
✅ why moms can feel lost when kids need them less
✅ how to start building a life that’s YOURS too
✅ small ways to feel less lonely (friends, classes, hobbies, movement)
✅ why “taking care of you” is not selfish—it’s required 💪
Questions to think about: Who are you when the chaos is gone? What will you do with your time when the house is quiet? Will your kids feel free to fly… or guilty to leave? 😢 Listen now to hear what happened next—and how Caroline is preparing for the hardest chapter yet—press play on this episode right now.
Follow Caroline:
IG: https://www.instagram.com/shop.with.caroline/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shop.with.caroline
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beingcaroline
Search Looks: https://www.shop-with-caroline.com/
Shop Merch: https://shop.dearmedia.com/collections/coming-in-hot
🎵Music Credit Nikka Costa – “It’s Just Love”
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Sponsors:
Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time only, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at tumbleliving.com/CIH #Tumble #Ad
Exclusively for Coming In Hot listeners, Sarah Creal Beauty is offering 15% off your first order of luxurious, high-performance beauty that actually makes your routine simpler and works better for you now. Visit www.Sarahcrealbeauty.com/cominginhot for more information.
Use code COMINGINHOT at checkout for 15% off your entire order at www.vionicshoes.com when you log into your account. 1 time use only.
Check out the free online challenge so you can stop binging on food, and finally get to keep it that way at www.curefoodcravings.com/caroline!
Right now, Rythm is offering our listeners 15% off your first month and free shipping at Rythm.health/cominginhot!
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Coming In Hot
Join Caroline Baudino, of Instagram’s 'Shop with Caroline', as she fearlessly tackles life's challenges on her new podcast, COMING IN HOT. In a world filled with mom, wife, daughter, and the list goes on responsibilities, Caroline inspires women to reclaim the vibrant, unstoppable version of themselves. Turning the unmentionable into an engaging conversation and making self-discovery and empowerment a stylish journey, get ready to rediscover your best self with Caroline. Get Up. Get Dressed. Let’s Do This! #ShopWithCaroline #BringHerBackPodcast website
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