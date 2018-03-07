City Scope - Computer Technology and Cybersecurity
City Scope features in-depth conversations about City of Salina programs, services and initiatives. In this episode, Chief Technology Officer Corey Scheck talks about the work of the Computer Technology Department and gives some tips on how citizens can improve cybersecurity on their personal devices.
29:21
City Scope - River Renewal Project Update
City Scope features in-depth conversations about City of Salina programs, services and initiatives with host David Hawksworth. In this episode, Director of Utilities Martha Tasker tells about the River Renewal Project Progress Report meeting on May 13, 2025, and gives updates on the annual hydrant flushing, wastewater treatment plant upgrades, and more.
27:00
City Scope - Parks Master Plan Update
City Scope features in-depth conversations about City of Salina programs, services and initiatives. In this episode, Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hammond gives an update with host David Hawksworth on the progress being made on the Parks Master Plan.