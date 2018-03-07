Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentCity Scope
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
City Scope
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

City Scope

City of Salina, KS
Government
City Scope
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • City Scope - Computer Technology and Cybersecurity
    City Scope features in-depth conversations about City of Salina programs, services and initiatives. In this episode, Chief Technology Officer Corey Scheck talks about the work of the Computer Technology Department and gives some tips on how citizens can improve cybersecurity on their personal devices.
    --------  
    29:21
  • City Scope - River Renewal Project Update
    City Scope features in-depth conversations about City of Salina programs, services and initiatives with host David Hawksworth. In this episode, Director of Utilities Martha Tasker tells about the River Renewal Project Progress Report meeting on May 13, 2025, and gives updates on the annual hydrant flushing, wastewater treatment plant upgrades, and more.
    --------  
    27:00
  • City Scope - Parks Master Plan Update
    City Scope features in-depth conversations about City of Salina programs, services and initiatives. In this episode, Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hammond gives an update with host David Hawksworth on the progress being made on the Parks Master Plan.
    --------  
    26:59

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About City Scope

In-depth conversations about City of Salina programs, services, and initiatives with host David Hawksworth.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to City Scope, The DSR Network and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:53:58 AM