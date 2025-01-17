In this episode of Aviation, Cars and Autonomy with Chuck Cook, Chuck tests Tesla FSD Beta 13.2.2 during a real-world driving session. From tackling challenging unprotected left-hand turns and tight U-turns to navigating complex intersections like the “five points” scenario, Chuck highlights the system’s rapid decision-making capabilities and discusses areas for improvement. He explores updates in Tesla’s latest holiday release, including new software features and enhanced lane behavior.Chuck also dives into the broader implications of Tesla’s progress toward unsupervised autonomy, RoboTaxi readiness, and the evolution of hardware and software integration. Tune in for an insightful breakdown of Tesla’s advancements and a glimpse into the future of autonomous driving.

In this episode of Aviation, Cars, and Autonomy with Chuck Cook, Chuck takes the Cybertruck on a low-traffic Sunday morning drive to test Tesla FSD Beta 13.2.2. Following up on his Model Y test, he explores the Cybertruck’s performance in unprotected left turns, cul-de-sac U-turns, and lane drift handling. Chuck also highlights differences between the Model Y and Cybertruck, delves into new holiday release features like Apple Watch key integration and weather maps, and discusses camera visibility challenges.Additionally, Chuck shares his efforts to fund an HDMI screen recording solution for the Cybertruck and reflects on the nuances of FSD’s evolving behavior. Tune in for insights, anecdotes, and a deeper look at Tesla’s strides toward autonomous driving.

In this episode of Aviation, Cars and Autonomy with Chuck Cook, Chuck takes the Cybertruck for a first impressions drive with Tesla’s new FSD Beta 13.2.4. He explores its performance on unprotected left turns, U-turns, and city streets while testing new behaviors like the handling of green lights and cautious maneuvers in tight spaces. Chuck dives into the notable integration of the same build number across Hardware 3 and Hardware 4 vehicles and speculates on Tesla’s strategy for software harmonization.Chuck also reflects on procedural creep in driving behavior, shares updates on his screen recording project for the Cybertruck, and discusses the impact of the newly released Model Y Juniper with its front bumper camera. Tune in for a deep dive into the latest FSD updates, thoughtful commentary on autonomy, and engaging analogies from Chuck’s aviation background.

In this episode of Aviation, Cars and Autonomy with Chuck Cook, Chuck takes a drive in his Cybertruck to explore the future of his podcasting format while testing Tesla’s FSD Beta 13.2.4. He shares insights on unprotected left turns, camera placement, and the challenges of cleaning cameras for autonomous vehicles. Chuck also dives into the latest SpaceX and Blue Origin launches, discusses Tesla AI’s response to camera cleaning concerns, and speculates about innovative solutions like laser cleaning and biomimicry.Additionally, Chuck reflects on the potential of long-form conversations in autonomous vehicles and invites listener feedback on the evolving podcast format. Tune in for a thoughtful discussion at the intersection of aviation, autonomy, and technology.

In this episode of the Chuck Cook Podcast, we explore the dramatic rapid unscheduled disassembly (RUD) of SpaceX’s Starship from a pilot’s perspective. Chuck shares insights into the risk mitigation strategies, air traffic coordination, and safety protocols that aviation and space industries rely on to manage such high-risk scenarios. Plus, a deep dive into how NOTAMs, dispatchers, and air traffic controllers play a pivotal role during such events. Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast or a space fan, this episode offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at how safety is prioritized in the skies. Tune in for Chuck’s thoughtful analysis, real-life examples, and a touch of Tesla Model Y driving commentary.

About Chuck Cook Podcast

Welcome to Aviation, Cars and Autonomy with Chuck Cook where aviation expertise intersects with autonomous technology and sustainable innovation. Hosted by Chuck Cook—a retired US Navy Commander, Airbus A321 Captain, and pioneering Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta tester—this podcast dives into the forefront of aviation, autonomy, and the technologies shaping our world.With over three decades of flying experience and a passion for pushing technological boundaries, Chuck shares unparalleled insights into the evolution of autonomous systems. From his extensive testing of Tesla's FSD software to tackling real-world challenges like unprotected left turns, listeners gain a behind-the-scenes look at how AI is transforming mobility and safety.But this podcast is about more than just tech. Chuck delves into his diverse passions, including beekeeping, arboriculture, aquaponics, and keto coaching, offering practical tips and thought-provoking discussions on sustainable living and environmental stewardship. Whether it's advice on maintaining healthy hives, exploring cutting-edge agriculture, or optimizing health through keto, Chuck provides a wealth of actionable knowledge.Each episode brings a unique blend of personal stories, expert insights, and thought-provoking commentary on the intersection of technology, aviation, and nature. Whether you're an aviation enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or someone passionate about sustainability, The Future with Chuck Cook is your destination for inspiration, innovation, and exploration.