Classic Christmas Mix 2

Over two and a half hours of uninterrupted and unhosted Christmas classics. A custom mix I created from dozens of old Christmas albums and cassettes I grew up with. Artists include Percy Faith and His Orchestra, Burl Ives, The Ray Conniff Singers, Dean Martin, Andy Williams, Lou Rawls, Mitch Miller and the Gang, Darlene Love and more! Visit my regular show page: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/bvwpodcast Over 300 shows featuring a variety of rock and pop music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s!