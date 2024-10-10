Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicChristmas Mixtape
Listen to Christmas Mixtape in the App
Listen to Christmas Mixtape in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Christmas Mixtape

Podcast Christmas Mixtape
BVW Holiday
Holiday episodes of The BVW Mixtape Music Vault Podcast. Listen to all of my shows on my main show page! https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/bvwpodcast
Music

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Classic Christmas Mix 2
    Over two and a half hours of uninterrupted and unhosted Christmas classics. A custom mix I created from dozens of old Christmas albums and cassettes I grew up with. Artists include Percy Faith and His Orchestra, Burl Ives, The Ray Conniff Singers, Dean Martin, Andy Williams, Lou Rawls, Mitch Miller and the Gang, Darlene Love and more! Visit my regular show page: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/bvwpodcast Over 300 shows featuring a variety of rock and pop music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s! 
    --------  
    2:20:49
  • Classic Christmas Mix
    Over two and a half hours of uninterrupted and unhosted Christmas classics. A custom mix I created from dozens of old Christmas albums and cassettes I grew up with. Artists include Bing Crosby, The Robert Shaw Chorale, Frank Sinatra, Nat 'King' Cole, Johnny Mathis, Vaughn Monroe, Perry Como, The Vince Guaraldi Trio and more! Visit my regular show page: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/bvwpodcast Over 300 shows featuring a variety of rock and pop music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s! 
    --------  
    2:34:38

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Christmas Mixtape

Holiday episodes of The BVW Mixtape Music Vault Podcast. Listen to all of my shows on my main show page! https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/bvwpodcast
Podcast website

Listen to Christmas Mixtape, A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2024 - 5:11:01 AM