Charles Payne's Unstoppable Prosperity Podcast

An Underdog Investing In The American Dream (w/ Lydia Hu)

You may know Charles Payne as a massively successful financial expert, but before that, he was just the oldest son in a struggling family, dreaming of Wall Street success. The 'Making Money' host is joined by Fox Business correspondent, Lydia Hu, to tell Charles' story of beating improbable odds. They dive into the story of how he rose from poverty via the stock market to achieve a modern-day American dream and why his humble beginnings still motivate him to get others involved too.