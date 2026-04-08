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48 episodes
- Join Will Crooks and Pastor Jim Cords from St. Timothy in San Jose, California, as they celebrate the journey of CarePoint graduation. From igniting leadership in adolescents to inspiring generosity and discipleship in a congregation, this episode shows how communities can transform when faith, vision, and intentional relationships come together.
Hear stories of children finding confidence, communities embracing sustainability, and the powerful ripple effects of walking the long haul together. As Ephesians 3 reminds us, God is able to do immeasurably more than we can ask or imagine—and this episode brings that promise to life.
Learn more about CarePoint graduation at hopechest.org/carepoint-graduation.
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- In this episode of Build Relationships. Break Poverty., we continue our Path to Graduation series with Partner Krista Carver from Core Community Church in Shelby, Ohio.
Krista shares how her church, though small in size, has built two thriving partnerships—one in Guatemala and one in Uganda—through obedience, relationship, and a vision for sustainability.
Together, we explore what it means to start a partnership with the end in mind, how true transformation happens through relationship, and how the journey toward CarePoint graduation is about mutual impact.
Learn more about CarePoint Graduation at hopechest.org/carepoint-graduation.
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- What does it take for a CarePoint to transition from external support to local leadership? In this roundtable conversation, HopeChest brings together Tenbit (Ethiopia), Isaac (Uganda), and Sam (Guatemala) alongside CEO Ken Sparks to share insights from the frontlines of CarePoint graduation.
From building strong community leadership teams to empowering youth through alumni networks, they discuss the challenges, lessons, and successes of preparing communities to sustain their own programs. Hear how cross-cultural learning, revenue-generating initiatives, and intentional discipleship come together to create lasting impact.
Join the conversation and discover how graduation isn’t the end but the beginning of a new chapter for communities, leaders, and the children they serve.
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- Jen deBruin has walked alongside three CarePoints for over a decade. In this episode, she shares what graduation means for the communities, children, and families she loves—and how relationships and transformation make it all possible.
Learn more about CarePoint Graduation by visiting hopechest.org/carepoint-graduation.
Want to catch up on our full #PathToGraduation series? Check out our blog and podcast at hopechest.org/blog-and-podcast!
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- Hear powerful stories from Kabermaido CarePoint, located in Eastern Uganda. This conversation features two graduates from the CarePoint: Richard and Alice. Be inspired as they describe the impact that the CarePoint has had on their lives, from supporting them through loss, to providing them with an education, and more. They also share about how they found their passions for giving back to their community.
Community Relationship Manager, Isaac, also explains the rewarding development that he sees daily through the children at the CarePoint, from first joining the CarePoint, to participating in different programs, to eventually pouring back into others. Join us for this encouraging 20-minute conversation about hope, determination, and leadership!
To watch Community Building Event with Richard and Alice, click here.
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EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
Wil Crooks: Welcome to build relationships break poverty, a podcast hosted by children's Hope Chest. This podcast challenges the Western perception of international poverty by elevating the voices of local leaders each month. It's our desire to share stories from people around the globe who work tirelessly to see vulnerable communities transformed. We believe that building two way relationships will break the cycle of poverty. I'm well Crookes, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Hope Chest. For nearly 15 years, I've had the privilege of fostering relationships with churches and businesses to create global impact. And again, joined by the host of greatness. Anna, welcome.
Anna Kerr: Thanks to well, it's so good to be back. Our show today is going to be awesome. You guys, our listeners are going to love it. We talked to three storytellers from the Hope Beyond Borders event last week, and it was a really good conversation, we got to dive a little deeper than the event covered. So it was a fun conversation. And we'll actually be posting the link to the recording of the event and next steps in the show notes if you guys want to hear more from them. So without further ado, here is our conversation!
Anna: Today, we are joined with three guests, Isaac, Richard and Alice from Uganda. And two of these guests are actually graduates of Coppermine auto CarePoint in Uganda. And we are looking forward to hearing their stories and how they were impacted from the chair point and how they're taking that impact and multiplying it in our community. And we're just really excited. So hey, Richard, how are you doing? How do you feel being on the podcast today?
Richard: I'm really upbeat because little did I know that I was going to share my success story with all the world today! Because I used to be seen in our community as someone who would not succeed...but through their support and from HopeChest and Kaberamaido CarePoint; it has made me to be who I am today.
Wil: Tell us a little bit about your story. You know, you had some challenges growing up, didn't you?
Richard: I had a lot and a lot of stories I had a lot and a lot of challenge in my life. I lost my father in 2006 when I was very very before I started is calling. And that time I started living with my mother alone. And since my mom is a PISA is the farmer, she does the most skilled farming not even a big farming because we are a small piece of land, whereby when whatever she could apply cannot manage to raise my school face. Whenever I try to go to school, until the time of examination
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About Build Relationships. Break Poverty.
“Build Relationships. Break Poverty." is a podcast that challenges the Western perception of international poverty by elevating the voices of local leaders and processing how we can help to alleviate poverty without harming those living in vulnerable communities. We are Children’s HopeChest, and we believe that building two-way relationships will break the cycle of poverty.Podcast website
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