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Brothers of the Serpent

Russ & Kyle Allen
HistoryPhilosophy
Brothers of the Serpent
Latest episode

384 episodes

  • Brothers of the Serpent

    Episode #381: Dinosaurs and Mythology

    07/30/2026 | 1h 57 mins.
    Is it possible that some mythological creatures that ancient people spoke of were inspired by the fossil bones of extinct animals? Leah, one of our discord members, joins us to talk about an interesting theory that the mythological Griffin may have had it's origins in ancient gold miners discovering the fossil bones of a dinosaur called Protoceratops.
     
    Here is the book referenced during the show:
    The First Fossil Hunters: https://a.co/d/0fc9kt0c
    And the Paleontology blog we read from: 
    Mark Witton's Blog: https://markwitton-com.blogspot.com/2016/04/why-protoceratops-almost-certainly.html
    You can find Leahs channels and website through the links below:
    Gaming YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DorkyDodo
    Art YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@naturenerdart
    Nature YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@World-of-Dodo
     
    Website: www.leahck.com
    Coloring Book: https://www.amazon.com/Paleozoic-Pals-Coloring-Book-Klehn/dp/B0GBCTLG3N/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1
     
    You can support us through Patreon or Paypal by going to our support page on our website:
    https://www.brothersoftheserpent.com/support
  • Brothers of the Serpent

    Episode #380: "Cart Ruts" in Stone II - Mystery Continues to be Unsolved

    07/16/2026 | 2h 14 mins.
    More investigation into the strange sets of "cart ruts" we explored in the Phrygian Valley in Turkey. We show more drone footage and photos, look at examples of "cart ruts" from the "Oregon Trail" in Wyoming, as well as actual ruts in mud for comparison. We read more emails with suggestions and ideas and discuss them.
    Thank you all for your emails and comments! The ruts are a fascinating and enduring mystery.
     
    Support us on Patron or PayPal by going through our support page here: https://www.brothersoftheserpent.com/support
     
    Chapters
    00:00 Intro
    00:50 The Watcher Joins
    01:54 Guest Cat
    03:00 Wine Medal
    07:04 Accent Drift Accusations
    08:43 Rock n Roll Update
    18:21 Spaceweather News
    21:14 Main Topic Begins - Cart Ruts 2
  • Brothers of the Serpent

    Episode #379: Cart Ruts in Stone - Mystery Still Not Solved

    07/02/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    We discuss the mystery of the "cart ruts in stone" we visited while we were in Turkey; looking at video on the ground as well as drone footage of several large groups of well-preserved ruts in ancient volcanic tuff. Who made the ruts, when were they made, and how were they made? We address these questions and more, as well as reading emails from listeners who have their own possible answers.
    You can support us through Paypal or Patreon by heading over to our support page on our website: https://www.brothersoftheserpent.com/support
     
    Chapters
    00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Setting the Scene
    01:51 Space Weather News and Updates
    04:21 Celebrating Wine Achievements and Science News
    08:51 Innovations in Biointegrated Electronics
    13:50 Exploring the Mystery of Cart Ruts
    20:10 Investigating Cart Ruts in Turkey
    25:23 Analyzing Drone Footage of Cart Ruts
    39:03 Complexities of Cart Rut Formation
    41:56 Understanding Cart Ruts and Their Mechanics
    43:12 Exploring Theories Behind Cart Ruts
    45:51 Analyzing Drainage and Irrigation Theories
    47:47 The Role of Volcanic Tuff in Cart Rut Formation
    50:25 Sleds, Plows, and Alternative Theories
    52:51 Debunking Common Misconceptions
    55:34 Creative Theories and Humor in Cart Rut Explanations
    58:24 Flooding and Its Impact on Cart Ruts
    01:01:10 The Boat Theory and Its Plausibility
    01:04:10 Final Thoughts on Cart Ruts and Theories
    01:15:56 Geological Comparisons and Ancient Technologies
    01:19:01 Theories on Ruts: Boats, Vehicles, and Mining
    01:30:02 Innovative Theories: Jet Skis and Shamirs
    01:33:06 Mining Machines and Their Impact on Ruts
    01:39:00 Clapham Junction: A Comparative Analysis
    01:46:59 Conclusions and Future Discussions
  • Brothers of the Serpent

    Episode #378: Secret Physics and Missing Scientists

    06/20/2026 | 2h 13 mins.
    First episode in separate studios! Went well, and we had a fun discussion about the recent JRE Eric Weinstein episode, with the possibility that the science of Physics has been stalled, or purposefully distracted, by the beautiful but seemingly useless mathematics of String Theory. Is it possible that "real physics" simply went "black"...that work is being done in secret that is actually making progress in unlocking the secrets of the universe?
     
    You can support us through Paypal or Patreon by heading over to our support page on our website:
    https://www.brothersoftheserpent.com/support
     
    Chapters
    00:00 Welcome to the Brothers of the Serpent Podcast
    07:09 Space Weather Insights
    09:55 The State of Modern Physics
    22:26 The Intersection of Physics and the Supernatural
    34:39 Mysterious Disappearances of Scientists
    48:21 Speculation on Missing Persons Cases
    51:52 Skepticism and Conspiracy Theories
    54:50 Exploring Advanced Physics and UAPs
    01:01:06 Theoretical Physics and Its Limitations
    01:07:03 Consciousness and Noetic Sciences
    01:14:21 Assumptions in Modern Science
    01:18:21 The Nature of Gravity and Dark Matter
    01:32:43 The Secrets of Advanced Technology
    01:41:50 Space Exploration and Hidden Agendas
    01:50:02 The Great Pyramid: A Survival Guide?
    02:07:14 The Impact of Language on Memory and Cognition
  • Brothers of the Serpent

    Episode #377: Listener Comms, SnakeBros Live!

    06/18/2026 | 1h 52 mins.
    Reading emails always leads to great discussions! Cosmic mysteries, ancient civilizations, dowsing, how long does it take after civilization collapse for cannibalism to start...you know, normal conversations you might have with anyone.
     
    Enjoy!
     
    You can support us through Paypal or Patreon by going to our website here:
    https://www.brothersoftheserpent.com/support
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About Brothers of the Serpent
Two brothers explore the mysteries of the ages, the ancients, and the modern day.
Podcast website
HistoryPhilosophySociety & Culture

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