Two brothers explore the mysteries of the ages, the ancients, and the modern day. More
Episode #286: Mysteries of Turkey - Part 3 - with UnchartedX
We went live on YouTube to discuss our recent trip to Turkey with Ben from UnchartedX. We talk about Gobekli Tepe and the popular narrative that has been built around the site, and the newer scientific information that is being published that changes what archaeologists think about the site. We also discuss Karahan Tepe, Sogmatar, Nemrut Dagi, and the general area of Turkey around the city of Sanliurfa. Executive Producers: Troy Peter Shell Johnathan Bracken NewPhaze
5/25/2023
2:06:20
Episode #285: Mysteries of the Maya
We are joined by John from Living Dreams Mexico to talk about the Maya, their long history, and the development of their culture and building styles. John runs a tour company in Mexico and is very familiar with many of the Mayan sites, and he gives us a lesson in the basic Mayan history and the associated architectural styles. We also discuss a bit about Mayan theology, astronomy, and the connection with the Olmecs. After the interview with John, we give an Ag update and tackle some emails.
5/11/2023
2:05:08
Episode #284: Mysteries of Turkey - Part 2
We went live on Youtube to talk about the amazing sites we visited in Turkey, and to show some of our video footage and photos. We discussed Nemrut Dagi, Gobekli Tepe, Karahan Tepe, Sogmatar, and more. If you want to see the video with all the images and footage, check it out on our YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/live/utTC8_XPDjU Thanks to all who participated in the live chat with questions and donations!
5/4/2023
2:13:10
Episode #283: Gobekli Tepe and the Mysteries of Turkey
We are back in the cube from our trip to Turkey, discussing the culture of the country, the beautiful city of Sanliurfa, and the many amazing ancient sites we visited. After an overview of the trip itself and some brief discussion of other sites like Karahan Tepe, Harran, and Sogmatar, we get into some details about Gobekli Tepe that we observed, as well as some of what we learned from reading the scientific literature associated with the site. As always, there is more to come. Enjoy! Thanks very much to everyone who has donated! here are the Producers for Episode #283: Executive Producers: Andrea Johnson Anton Karl Edward Goy Jim Coogler Associate Executive Producers: Donna Sneden Adam Knudsen Roshan Choxi
4/27/2023
2:04:03
Episode #282: More Listener Communications
We're about to leave for Turkey and we have so many great emails from listeners to catch up on before we go, we decided to tackle some of them in a live-to-youtube broadcast. Once again this was a lot of fun, thanks to everyone in the chat and all the superchat donations. This will be the last of the regular episodes until we get back from Turkey. Meanwhile, check our youtube channel for livestreams, the discord for pics, vids and boots-on-the-ground updates, and maybe even the RSS feed for audio uploads, if we can manage it. Also, as was mentioned during the show, Russ/Brothers of the Serpent now has an "affiliate link" for purchasing a livestream ticket for the Cosmic Summit event. Use the link below to get a ticket and also support us! Thanks! https://www.howtube.com/brothersoftheserpent