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384 episodes
- Is it possible that some mythological creatures that ancient people spoke of were inspired by the fossil bones of extinct animals? Leah, one of our discord members, joins us to talk about an interesting theory that the mythological Griffin may have had it's origins in ancient gold miners discovering the fossil bones of a dinosaur called Protoceratops.
Here is the book referenced during the show:
The First Fossil Hunters: https://a.co/d/0fc9kt0c
And the Paleontology blog we read from:
Mark Witton's Blog: https://markwitton-com.blogspot.com/2016/04/why-protoceratops-almost-certainly.html
You can find Leahs channels and website through the links below:
Gaming YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DorkyDodo
Art YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@naturenerdart
Nature YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@World-of-Dodo
Website: www.leahck.com
Coloring Book: https://www.amazon.com/Paleozoic-Pals-Coloring-Book-Klehn/dp/B0GBCTLG3N/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1
You can support us through Patreon or Paypal by going to our support page on our website:
https://www.brothersoftheserpent.com/support
- More investigation into the strange sets of "cart ruts" we explored in the Phrygian Valley in Turkey. We show more drone footage and photos, look at examples of "cart ruts" from the "Oregon Trail" in Wyoming, as well as actual ruts in mud for comparison. We read more emails with suggestions and ideas and discuss them.
Thank you all for your emails and comments! The ruts are a fascinating and enduring mystery.
Support us on Patron or PayPal by going through our support page here: https://www.brothersoftheserpent.com/support
Chapters
00:00 Intro
00:50 The Watcher Joins
01:54 Guest Cat
03:00 Wine Medal
07:04 Accent Drift Accusations
08:43 Rock n Roll Update
18:21 Spaceweather News
21:14 Main Topic Begins - Cart Ruts 2
- We discuss the mystery of the "cart ruts in stone" we visited while we were in Turkey; looking at video on the ground as well as drone footage of several large groups of well-preserved ruts in ancient volcanic tuff. Who made the ruts, when were they made, and how were they made? We address these questions and more, as well as reading emails from listeners who have their own possible answers.
You can support us through Paypal or Patreon by heading over to our support page on our website: https://www.brothersoftheserpent.com/support
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Setting the Scene
01:51 Space Weather News and Updates
04:21 Celebrating Wine Achievements and Science News
08:51 Innovations in Biointegrated Electronics
13:50 Exploring the Mystery of Cart Ruts
20:10 Investigating Cart Ruts in Turkey
25:23 Analyzing Drone Footage of Cart Ruts
39:03 Complexities of Cart Rut Formation
41:56 Understanding Cart Ruts and Their Mechanics
43:12 Exploring Theories Behind Cart Ruts
45:51 Analyzing Drainage and Irrigation Theories
47:47 The Role of Volcanic Tuff in Cart Rut Formation
50:25 Sleds, Plows, and Alternative Theories
52:51 Debunking Common Misconceptions
55:34 Creative Theories and Humor in Cart Rut Explanations
58:24 Flooding and Its Impact on Cart Ruts
01:01:10 The Boat Theory and Its Plausibility
01:04:10 Final Thoughts on Cart Ruts and Theories
01:15:56 Geological Comparisons and Ancient Technologies
01:19:01 Theories on Ruts: Boats, Vehicles, and Mining
01:30:02 Innovative Theories: Jet Skis and Shamirs
01:33:06 Mining Machines and Their Impact on Ruts
01:39:00 Clapham Junction: A Comparative Analysis
01:46:59 Conclusions and Future Discussions
- First episode in separate studios! Went well, and we had a fun discussion about the recent JRE Eric Weinstein episode, with the possibility that the science of Physics has been stalled, or purposefully distracted, by the beautiful but seemingly useless mathematics of String Theory. Is it possible that "real physics" simply went "black"...that work is being done in secret that is actually making progress in unlocking the secrets of the universe?
You can support us through Paypal or Patreon by heading over to our support page on our website:
https://www.brothersoftheserpent.com/support
Chapters
00:00 Welcome to the Brothers of the Serpent Podcast
07:09 Space Weather Insights
09:55 The State of Modern Physics
22:26 The Intersection of Physics and the Supernatural
34:39 Mysterious Disappearances of Scientists
48:21 Speculation on Missing Persons Cases
51:52 Skepticism and Conspiracy Theories
54:50 Exploring Advanced Physics and UAPs
01:01:06 Theoretical Physics and Its Limitations
01:07:03 Consciousness and Noetic Sciences
01:14:21 Assumptions in Modern Science
01:18:21 The Nature of Gravity and Dark Matter
01:32:43 The Secrets of Advanced Technology
01:41:50 Space Exploration and Hidden Agendas
01:50:02 The Great Pyramid: A Survival Guide?
02:07:14 The Impact of Language on Memory and Cognition
- Reading emails always leads to great discussions! Cosmic mysteries, ancient civilizations, dowsing, how long does it take after civilization collapse for cannibalism to start...you know, normal conversations you might have with anyone.
Enjoy!
You can support us through Paypal or Patreon by going to our website here:
https://www.brothersoftheserpent.com/support
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About Brothers of the Serpent
Two brothers explore the mysteries of the ages, the ancients, and the modern day.Podcast website
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