We discuss the mystery of the "cart ruts in stone" we visited while we were in Turkey; looking at video on the ground as well as drone footage of several large groups of well-preserved ruts in ancient volcanic tuff. Who made the ruts, when were they made, and how were they made? We address these questions and more, as well as reading emails from listeners who have their own possible answers.

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Chapters

00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Setting the Scene

01:51 Space Weather News and Updates

04:21 Celebrating Wine Achievements and Science News

08:51 Innovations in Biointegrated Electronics

13:50 Exploring the Mystery of Cart Ruts

20:10 Investigating Cart Ruts in Turkey

25:23 Analyzing Drone Footage of Cart Ruts

39:03 Complexities of Cart Rut Formation

41:56 Understanding Cart Ruts and Their Mechanics

43:12 Exploring Theories Behind Cart Ruts

45:51 Analyzing Drainage and Irrigation Theories

47:47 The Role of Volcanic Tuff in Cart Rut Formation

50:25 Sleds, Plows, and Alternative Theories

52:51 Debunking Common Misconceptions

55:34 Creative Theories and Humor in Cart Rut Explanations

58:24 Flooding and Its Impact on Cart Ruts

01:01:10 The Boat Theory and Its Plausibility

01:04:10 Final Thoughts on Cart Ruts and Theories

01:15:56 Geological Comparisons and Ancient Technologies

01:19:01 Theories on Ruts: Boats, Vehicles, and Mining

01:30:02 Innovative Theories: Jet Skis and Shamirs

01:33:06 Mining Machines and Their Impact on Ruts

01:39:00 Clapham Junction: A Comparative Analysis

01:46:59 Conclusions and Future Discussions