In this conversation, Vinnie reflects on the importance of looking back at life experiences to gain wisdom and perspective. He discusses the value of community, the role of mentorship, and the changes in society over time. Vinnie emphasizes the need to learn from the past and to appreciate the insights of those who have lived longer, while also recognizing the challenges and rapid changes in the modern world.
--------
10:31
Episode 40 - Sensationalism
This episode talks about sensationalism contextually.
--------
13:22
Episode 39 - Special Guest Dr. Mattias Desmet
Mattias Desmet is recognized as the world’s leading expert on the theory of mass formation as it applies to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a professor of clinical psychology in the Department of Psychology and Educational Sciences at Ghent University (Belgium) as well as having a Master’s Degree in Statistics.
He is well known in academic circles for his research on fraud within academia, and In his new book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, he explains how the mentality responsible for this phenomenon comes into being.
His substack is: words.mattiasdesmet.org
Video interview on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v51tz5q-special-guest-dr.-mattias-desmet.html
--------
57:11
Episode 38 - Special Guest Bruce Becker
Spanning more than four decades as an educator, Master Teacher Bruce Becker has been bringing forward unique concepts in developing “The Flow”, getting his students to understand the natural principles of the physical body’s interaction with the drum set.
Through the years Top Drummers like David Garibaldi, Tris Imboden, Mark Schulman, Daniel Glass, Glen Sobel, have sought his guidance.
Bruce Becker co-led the David Becker Tribune for 35 years recording 10 CDs.
Bruce has conducted master classes all over the world and most recently has been a regular contributor to Drumeo creating the very successful Drum Technique Made Easy course. He is the author of “Puzzles Rhymes and Riddles” and the DVD “Concepts and Philosophies”. His latest book released through Hudson Music, “The Ultimate Guide to Syncopation”, is an in depth guide to the classic book “Syncopation” by Ted Reed to achieve fluidity of movement, phrasing and independence.
www.brucebecker.com
--------
1:04:48
Episode 37 - Special Guest Dr. Tess Lawrie
Dr. Tess Lawrie is a medical doctor and research consultant.
She has been a leading proponent in advocating for medical sovereignty and freedom, a well as tirelessly speaking out against the oppression of actual treatments that work, with a vast amount of data. She is engaged in rigorous research to improve the quality of health care.
Her peer reviewed publications have received in excess of 7,000 citations, classing her as an outstanding scientist. She is helping to steer the World Council for Health, and the great freeset coordinator.
Resources for information and action:
A joint project of the World Council for Health and Children's Health Defense coordinated by Dr. Lawrie
https://thegreatfreeset.org/
A nonprofit organization dedicated to informing and activating a grassroots movement to protect our health and our families.
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/
Resources and information founded by Dr. Meryl Nass
https://doortofreedom.org/
An interactive state map resource from CHD showing new laws and bills defending our right to choose; our medical autonomy and freedom.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/right-to-refuse-health-freedom-bills/
A resource from CHD to find your legislators
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/find-your-legislators/
A film by David Sorensen to stop world control
https://stopworldcontrol.com/endhumanity/
A powerfully anthemic song by Kurt Shore written for the Better way Conference, a World Council for Health Initiative.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXzF_9WZw0o