Episode 37 - Special Guest Dr. Tess Lawrie

Dr. Tess Lawrie is a medical doctor and research consultant. She has been a leading proponent in advocating for medical sovereignty and freedom, a well as tirelessly speaking out against the oppression of actual treatments that work, with a vast amount of data. She is engaged in rigorous research to improve the quality of health care. Her peer reviewed publications have received in excess of 7,000 citations, classing her as an outstanding scientist. She is helping to steer the World Council for Health, and the great freeset coordinator. Resources for information and action: A joint project of the World Council for Health and Children's Health Defense coordinated by Dr. Lawrie https://thegreatfreeset.org/ A nonprofit organization dedicated to informing and activating a grassroots movement to protect our health and our families. https://standforhealthfreedom.com/ Resources and information founded by Dr. Meryl Nass https://doortofreedom.org/ An interactive state map resource from CHD showing new laws and bills defending our right to choose; our medical autonomy and freedom. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/right-to-refuse-health-freedom-bills/ A resource from CHD to find your legislators https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/find-your-legislators/ A film by David Sorensen to stop world control https://stopworldcontrol.com/endhumanity/ A powerfully anthemic song by Kurt Shore written for the Better way Conference, a World Council for Health Initiative. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXzF_9WZw0o