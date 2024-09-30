In the US, hip hop reigns as the genre that influences every aspect of our culture. From fashion to film, the dominance of this prolific sound can be traced bac...

Hip hop reigns as the genre that influences every aspect of our culture. From fashion to film, the origins of this prolific sound can be traced back to one year - 1988. Through the unique perspective and personal experiences of host Will Smith, Class of ’88 reveals the milestone moments, albums and artists that inspired a sonic evolution and secured 1988 as hip hop’s most important year.You can binge all episodes of Class of '88 exclusively and ad-free by joining Audible or Wondery+ in the Wondery App.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

In January of 1988, the music industry was treating hip hop like a fad. But that was all about to change – along with the lives of two kids from Philly. Host Will Smith brings us straight into the most pivotal year in hip hop history. It started at the Battle for World Supremacy, the world’s largest DJ competition in NYC. Featured voices: Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff. You can binge all episodes of Class of '88 exclusively and ad-free by joining Audible or Wondery+ in the Wondery App.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Class of '88 has moved. You can binge all 8 episodes exclusively and ad-free right now by joining Audible or Wondery+ in the Wondery App. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Class of '88 with Will Smith

In the US, hip hop reigns as the genre that influences every aspect of our culture. From fashion to film, the dominance of this prolific sound can be traced back to one year - 1988. From Public Enemy to The Fresh Prince, these twelve months gave rise to the superstars and styles that still resonate in songs released today. Through the unique perspective and personal experiences of Will Smith, Class of ’88 reveals the milestone moments, albums and artists that inspired a sonic evolution and secured 1988 as hip hop’s most important year. Rich with archival material, new interviews with hip hop’s biggest stars, and personal recollections from Will himself, Class of ’88 delivers fresh untold stories from the year that hip hop overcame the forces that were hell bent on blocking its rise.This series features interviews and stories from the revolutionary Artists that impacted that year and many more afterwards, including: Queen Latifah, Jazzy Jeff, DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, Chuck D, Fab Five Freddy, Rakim, Slick Rick, DJ Red Alert, and Rick Rubin.You can binge all episodes of Class of ‘88 exclusively and ad-free right now by joining Audible or Wondery+ in the Wondery App.