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8 episodes
- Is Bozeman getting a performing arts center?! We talk about this topic and more in this episode with Norman Huynh, Music Director and Conductor for the Bozeman Symphony. The conversation covers what the Symphony is up to now and what they're looking ahead to, and how music plays a key role in enriching communities and making a place feel like home.
- What are some of the issues impacting adults with developmental disabilities living in Bozeman and the people who serve them? We sat down with Reach Inc's Executive Director, Dee Metrick, to learn more about the needs, struggles, and successes that have come along with serving this population. We heard about how big issues like medicaid cuts impact organizations like Reach and the lengthy waiting list of people in need of services. That said, the work is rewarding, and Dee encouraged all to get to know people with developmental disabilities.
- It was the best of times, it was the worst of times... in our part of the Gallatin Valley. Jason Sakran, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Gallatin Valley, sat down with us and chatted about the importance of stable and affordable housing and how it impacts the education system and other facets of our lives. We also talked about what has worked in other communities, and the unique constraints we deal with in Bozeman.
- In this episode, we take a peek inside the mind of MSU President Brock Tessman as Montana State University embarks on a new chapter. He shares his thoughts on the special connection we all have to Montana, how AI is impacting the university, and the relationship that MSU has with the Bozeman community.
Learn more about the MSU Strategic Plan at https://www.montana.edu/strategicplan/.
- It's more of a Shelbyville idea anyway. In this episode, we talk about the future of public transportation in Bozeman. How will we promote the humble bus now that we're a city of over 50,000 people? How much does a light rail cost? How do we reduce traffic even as we continue to grow as an economic hub for the area? We discuss these questions and more with Bozeman's Transportation & Engineering Director Nick Ross.
Learn more about the Gallatin Valley MPO and its Long Range Transportation Plan: https://www.bozemanmt.gov/services/gvmpo/plans/long-range-transportation-plan
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About Bozeman Beat
The Bozeman Beat is the City of Bozeman's podcast where we have real conversations on issues our city cares about. We chat with people in the community on things we're involved in and things we may not be but are important to residents.Podcast website
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