What are some of the issues impacting adults with developmental disabilities living in Bozeman and the people who serve them? We sat down with Reach Inc's Executive Director, Dee Metrick, to learn more about the needs, struggles, and successes that have come along with serving this population. We heard about how big issues like medicaid cuts impact organizations like Reach and the lengthy waiting list of people in need of services. That said, the work is rewarding, and Dee encouraged all to get to know people with developmental disabilities.