A glimpse into the daily life of Eagles of Death Metal frontman, Jesse Hughes, as he spouts wisdom and humor, and live karaoke to his friends and fans. More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
Spiritual Bulimia
In this episode, Jesse plays some acoustic songs including one of his favorite QOTSA tunes. He shares the secrets behind his guitar tuning, gives his views on kissing, explains why strip clubs are lame, and reveals the actual meaning popular songs.Follow Jesse on Instagram --> @FatherBadass
4/28/2023
22:59
Live from the Bathtub
In this episode, Jesse comes to you LIVE from his very own bathtub. He starts out with a classic number "Splish Splash" gives tips on shaving, facemasks, and circumcision!Follow Boots on Instagram --> @Fatherbadass
4/27/2023
7:22
Easter Service
In this inagural episode of "Boots Lives" Jesse delivers a profound Easter Service to his close friends and fans over instagram. Book ended by some great music, and some banter inbetween, this is a great kick off to this new podcast series.Follow Boots on Instagram: @FatherBadassAss