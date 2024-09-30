Powered by RND
Bluegrass Beat

The Bluegrass Beat is a monthly podcast delivering the latest topics and critical news affecting law enforcement officers and telecommunicators. Join us as we d...
  • Medical Cannabis: What Law Enforcement Should Know
    In this kickoff episode of the new year, the Bluegrass Beat dives into one of the most significant changes within the Commonwealth: the recent legalization of medical cannabis.Joining us are Sam Flynn, Executive Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis, David Gregory, Director of Law Enforcement Outreach, and Ingrid Geiser, Legal Training Instructor at the Department of Criminal Justice Training.Together, they explore the key aspects of the new law, resources available to peace officers, and the critical information every officer needs as this legislation takes effect. Whether you're in law enforcement or simply want to stay informed, this episode is packed with essential insights.Tune in now to stay ahead of the curve!For more information about the Office of Medical Cannabis, click here.The Bluegrass Beat is recorded and produced by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Public Information Office, a proud member of Team Kentucky.Like what you hear? We appreciate everyone who takes the time to subscribe and rate this podcast.Have a suggestion? Email host Critley King-Smith at [email protected] to share feedback.Music by Digital Juice and StackTraxx.ABOUT OUR GUESTSSAM FLYNN, OFFICE OF MEDICAL CANNABIS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOROn June 1, 2023, Governor Andy Beshear appointed Sam Flynn to serve as Special Advisor to the Governor and Executive Director for Kentucky’s Medical Cannabis Program (now Office of Medical Cannabis). Since his appointment, Flynn has overseen the creation, design and implementation of the program.Flynn is the former chief of staff and general counsel to the Education and Labor Cabinet. Flynn’s service to the Commonwealth also includes serving as general counsel to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, as well as deputy general counsel in the Finance and Administration Cabinet. Prior to his current state service, Flynn was appointed assistant attorney general to then-Attorney General Andy Beshear. Flynn has also clerked for United States District Judge Joseph M. Hood and began his legal career in private practice. He graduated from the University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.DAVID GREGORY, OFFICE OF MEDICAL CANNABIS DIRECTOR OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OUTREACHOn December 1, 2024, David Gregory was appointed as Director of Law Enforcement Outreach within the Office of Medical Cannabis. Before that, David worked for the Department of Criminal Justice Training as a law enforcement instructor. Prior to coming to DOCJT, David worked for the City of Berea and retired after 27 years of serving in several positions, including city administrator, police chief, police lieutenant, police sergeant and police officer.David graduated from the FBI National Academy, holds a Master of Public Administration Degree from EKU, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Police Studies from EKU. He is also a KLEC-certified police Instructor.INGRID GEISER, DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE LEGAL TRAINING ATTORNEYIngrid Geiser has been a Legal Training attorney with the Department of Criminal Justice Training since March 2023. Geiser retired from the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office in Louisville, Kentucky, after 20 years of service in several positions, including Backfire prosecutor, Warrant Court Division chief, Special Victims Unit Division chief, Criminal Division director and first assistant. Prior to that, she served as an assistant Commonwealth’s attorney in Jefferson County, where she served as a Narcotics Unit prosecutor and a Domestic Violence Unit prosecutor.Geiser is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the School of Law at the University of Louisville.
    --------  
    31:56
  • Helping Heroes Heal
    In this episode of Bluegrass Beat, we sit down with Angela Childers, a dedicated and award-winning Mental Health Professional at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training. Angela shares her passion for helping peace officers and dispatchers recover from post-critical incident injuries, discusses the unique challenges they face and the vital role of mental health support in their recovery.For more information about DOCJT’s Resiliency Section, click here.For information about the Kentucky Post-Critical Incident Seminar, click here.About Our GuestAngela Childers serves as a mental health professional at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training and the Kentucky Post-Critical Incident Seminar clinical director. Prior to joining the department in 2019, Childers was a trauma therapist for the Soldier Center in Clarksville, Tennessee. She is an Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)- licensed provider and recently received a lifetime achievement award from the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network for her work with peace officer and telecommunicator mental health. The Bluegrass Beat is recorded and produced by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Public Information Office, a proud member of Team Kentucky.Like what you hear? We appreciate everyone who takes the time to subscribe and rate this podcast.Have a suggestion? Email host Critley King-Smith at [email protected] to share feedback.Music by Digital Juice and StackTraxx.
    --------  
    48:09
  • Survivor turned M.A.D.D. Regional Executive Director: DUI is a Choice
    As a 13-year-old, Alex Otte was the victim of an intoxicated boater. Now, she is a victorious voice for safety, DUI enforcement and the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Regional Executive Director for Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Hear her speak with Bluegrass Beat Host Critley King-Smith about her story, what peace officers can do to help keep impaired drivers and boaters off roads and waterways, and how MADD is partnering and communicating with law enforcement.Find out more about MADD here.About Our GuestAlex Otte, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Regional Executive Director for Indiana, Kentucky, and TennesseeAlex Otte is the Regional Executive Director overseeing MADD Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee, and the Immediate Past National President of MADD. Alex came to MADD after suffering a near-fatal crash caused by an intoxicated boater in 2010, when she was just 13 years old. Since then, she has dedicated her life to fighting for a day when no other child is forced to face such a tragedy. The Bluegrass Beat is recorded and produced by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Public Information Office, a proud member of Team Kentucky.Like what you hear? We appreciate everyone who takes the time to subscribe and rate this podcast.Have a suggestion? Email host Critley King-Smith at [email protected] to share feedback.Music by Digital Juice and StackTraxx.
    --------  
    28:11
  • Victim-Center Interviewing
    In this episode of the Bluegrass Beat podcast, Department of Criminal Justice Training Instructor Jim Root and University of Louisville Associate Professor Bradley Campbell discuss their work creating a victim-centered interview course, the techniques used, evidence-based research and how Kentucky is leading the way and going beyond just the facts to solving crimes.About Our GuestsJim Root, Department of Criminal Justice Training InstructorJim Root is an instructor for the Department of Criminal Justice Training, teaching Investigations, Victim Interviews, and Forensic Genetic Genealogy consultation. Root currently provides case consultations and specific training on investigative techniques to various law enforcement agencies around the state. He has taught and written statewide programs on sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse investigations.Previously, Root worked with the Office of the Attorney for two years, and at the Lexington Police Department from January 1996 till his retirement in February 2014. While employed at the Lexington Police Department, he spent 13 years in the Special Victim Section, which focused on crimes against children. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Eastern Kentucky University as well as a Master of Justice Administration from the University of the Cumberlands. Mr. Root teaches criminal justice topics as an adjunct professor at Eastern Kentucky University.Bradley Campbell, University of Louisville Associate ProfessorBrad Campbell is an Associate Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice and a Faculty member of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville. His research focuses on police investigations, decision-making, training evaluation and response to victims. Campbell has been the lead researcher on two federally funded projects. He is currently the principal research partner on the Kentucky Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Action Research Project funded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, a study that examines the problem of unsubmitted sexual assault kits in Kentucky. Campbell’s recent research has been published in the Journal of Experimental Criminology, Journal of Criminal Justice, and Criminal Justice & Behavior. He has taught courses on Policing, Trauma Informed Policing, and Research Methods. The Bluegrass Beat is recorded and produced by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Public Information Office, a proud member of Team Kentucky.Like what you hear? We appreciate everyone who takes the time to subscribe and rate this podcast.Have a suggestion? Email host Critley King-Smith at [email protected] to share feedback.Music by Digital Juice and StackTraxx.
    --------  
    29:31
  • The Making of the Marshal
    Retired State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox talks about the 2024 school safety report, being an SRO, a career of firsts, and being responsible for Kentucky’s kids. He also gives advice for future successors and a final message to law enforcement, teachers, and families as he prepares to start his retirement.View the school safety report here.Read more about the Office of the State School Security Marshal here.TextAbout Our GuestBen Wilcox, Retired Kentucky State School Security MarshalBen Wilcox began his career at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in 2004 and served as the State School Security Marshal, an office created in 2019 after the passage of the School Safety and Resiliency Act until his retirement on September 1, 2024.Prior to that, Wilcox was the supervisor of the Instructional Design section, where he was responsible for all testing, curriculum, lesson plans, and instructional material at the agency. He also worked as an instructor in the Driving, Firearms, and Coordination sections.Before coming to DOCJT, Wilcox spent six years with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and school resource officer working with students in kindergarten through 12th grade.During his law enforcement career, Wilcox served as the President of the EKU Association of Law Enforcement from 1997-1998, was honored with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year award in 2001, and was nominated for DOCJT’s Instructor of the Year award in 2009 and 2014.He holds a bachelor’s degree in police administration and a master’s degree in career and technical education, with a concentration in occupational training and development, both from Eastern Kentucky University.Wilcox and his wife Angie have two daughters, Alexandria and Addison.The Bluegrass Beat is recorded and produced by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Public Information Office, a proud member of Team Kentucky.Like what you hear? We appreciate everyone who takes the time to subscribe and rate this podcast.Have a suggestion? Email host Critley King-Smith at [email protected] to share feedback.Music by Digital Juice and StackTraxx.
    --------  
    28:39

About Bluegrass Beat

The Bluegrass Beat is a monthly podcast delivering the latest topics and critical news affecting law enforcement officers and telecommunicators. Join us as we discuss training, technology, life, leadership and more. Whether you are on the beat or behind a headset, a new recruit or a veteran of your agency, let us bring you the brightest voices in public safety today. The Bluegrass Beat is recorded and produced by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Public Information Office a proud member of Team Kentucky. Like what you hear? Have a suggestion? Email host Critley King-Smith at [email protected] to share feedback. Music by Digital Music and StackTraxx
