In this kickoff episode of the new year, the Bluegrass Beat dives into one of the most significant changes within the Commonwealth: the recent legalization of medical cannabis.Joining us are Sam Flynn, Executive Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis, David Gregory, Director of Law Enforcement Outreach, and Ingrid Geiser, Legal Training Instructor at the Department of Criminal Justice Training.Together, they explore the key aspects of the new law, resources available to peace officers, and the critical information every officer needs as this legislation takes effect. Whether you're in law enforcement or simply want to stay informed, this episode is packed with essential insights.Tune in now to stay ahead of the curve!For more information about the Office of Medical Cannabis, click here.The Bluegrass Beat is recorded and produced by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Public Information Office, a proud member of Team Kentucky.Like what you hear? We appreciate everyone who takes the time to subscribe and rate this podcast.Have a suggestion? Email host Critley King-Smith at [email protected]
to share feedback.Music by Digital Juice and StackTraxx.ABOUT OUR GUESTSSAM FLYNN, OFFICE OF MEDICAL CANNABIS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOROn June 1, 2023, Governor Andy Beshear appointed Sam Flynn to serve as Special Advisor to the Governor and Executive Director for Kentucky’s Medical Cannabis Program (now Office of Medical Cannabis). Since his appointment, Flynn has overseen the creation, design and implementation of the program.Flynn is the former chief of staff and general counsel to the Education and Labor Cabinet. Flynn’s service to the Commonwealth also includes serving as general counsel to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, as well as deputy general counsel in the Finance and Administration Cabinet. Prior to his current state service, Flynn was appointed assistant attorney general to then-Attorney General Andy Beshear. Flynn has also clerked for United States District Judge Joseph M. Hood and began his legal career in private practice. He graduated from the University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.DAVID GREGORY, OFFICE OF MEDICAL CANNABIS DIRECTOR OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OUTREACHOn December 1, 2024, David Gregory was appointed as Director of Law Enforcement Outreach within the Office of Medical Cannabis. Before that, David worked for the Department of Criminal Justice Training as a law enforcement instructor. Prior to coming to DOCJT, David worked for the City of Berea and retired after 27 years of serving in several positions, including city administrator, police chief, police lieutenant, police sergeant and police officer.David graduated from the FBI National Academy, holds a Master of Public Administration Degree from EKU, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Police Studies from EKU. He is also a KLEC-certified police Instructor.INGRID GEISER, DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE LEGAL TRAINING ATTORNEYIngrid Geiser has been a Legal Training attorney with the Department of Criminal Justice Training since March 2023. Geiser retired from the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office in Louisville, Kentucky, after 20 years of service in several positions, including Backfire prosecutor, Warrant Court Division chief, Special Victims Unit Division chief, Criminal Division director and first assistant. Prior to that, she served as an assistant Commonwealth’s attorney in Jefferson County, where she served as a Narcotics Unit prosecutor and a Domestic Violence Unit prosecutor.Geiser is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the School of Law at the University of Louisville.