Vusi Thembekwayo | Entrepreneur? Business Owner? Self-Employed? Know the Difference.
Entrepreneurship isn’t one-size-fits-all. In this powerful episode, Vusi Thembekwayo breaks down the difference between being self-employed, a professional, a business owner, and a true entrepreneur. Learn why growth can’t be skipped and how becoming ‘dangerous enough’ is key to building a scalable, sustainable business.”Source: “The 90 Day Test” for entrepreneursHosted by Sean CroxtonFollow me on Instagram
--------
11:00
Eric Thomas | No More Excuses: It’s Time to Level Up
In this fiery wake-up call, Eric Thomas drops truth bombs about personal accountability and the mindset holding you back. You’re not stuck because of the system, the season, or other people — it’s you. From procrastination to poverty thinking, ET breaks down how to stop making excuses and start doing the work that unlocks your next level.Source: Eric Thomas - NO EXCUSES (Eric Thomas Motivation) - No MusicHosted by Sean CroxtonFollow me on Instagram
--------
11:44
Michael Colyar | Dream Big, Write It Down, Watch It Happen
Comedian and motivational speaker Michael Colyar breaks down the real power behind vision boards—and why everyone striving for success should have one. In this energetic episode, he shares personal stories, practical tips, and a dose of humor to show how clarity, belief, and bold dreams can shape your reality.Source: Michael Colyar - Making a Difference and Keeping it Real! | 2016 Empower SeriesHosted by Sean CroxtonFollow me on Instagram
--------
11:27
Dr. Dennis Kimbro | Mediocrity is Not Allowed
Dr. Dennis Kimbro delivers a masterclass on grit, excellence, and the power of persistence. From Bill Gates to Black entrepreneurs like Bob Johnson and Greg Barranco, he shares real stories that prove success isn’t magic — it’s statistical. If you dare to lead, work hard, and never compromise your values, the marketplace will find you.Source: Unlocking Your Full Potential with Dr. Dennis KimbroHosted by Sean CroxtonFollow me on Instagram
--------
13:50
Dr. Jawanza Kunjufu | Smart ≠ Acting White: Reclaiming Black Excellence
Dr. Jawanza Kunjufu breaks down the power of the peer group in shaping Black academic achievement. He explores why schools must be seen as social institutions, how peer pressure affects Black boys, and why integrating role models, academic competition, and cultural pride is critical for real educational equity. Insightful, urgent, and empowering.Source: Developing Positive Self-Images In Black Children (1988) | Dr. Jawanza KunjufuHosted by Sean CroxtonFollow me on Instagram
Black Excellence Daily is your weekday dose of motivation, wisdom, and unapologetic empowerment. Each Monday through Friday, we bring you brief but powerful segments from legendary and emerging Black voices — dropping gems on financial freedom, personal responsibility, lifelong learning, and entrepreneurship. Whether you’re on your grind, building a business, or just need that daily spark, this podcast is here to elevate, educate, and inspire. Tap in and level up — because excellence isn’t just a goal, it’s a mindset and lifestyle. Hosted by Sean Croxton.