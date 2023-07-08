EP3: Evaluating Synergies in Nature with Dr. Nadja Cech

Join the Bioactive Community: patreon.com/cannabichem Nothing in this podcast is medical advice, ask your doctor before trying any new products. For centuries indigenous cultures have revered the power of natural products and in more recent years scientists have noted the chemical synergies of natural products. However, it can be VERY difficult to study these chemical synergies because to complete research you typically try to limit the amount of variables, which leads to a reductionist approach. Today I sit down and chat with Dr. Nadja Cech. Dr. Cech is a Patricia Sullivan Professor of Chemistry at UNC Greensboro and an active researcher in the field of natural product chemistry. She has published work on a variety of medicinal plants including kratom, goldenseal, echinacea, and now the synergies between phytochemicals within different plant species. Please feel free to ask questions on the YouTube page or on Patreon. LINKS Join the Bioactive Community: patreon.com/cannabichem BOVEDA humidity packs for cannabis: https://bovedainc.com/ Papers:synergies paper by Dr. Cech's lab: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31187844/ Echinacea alkylamides act on CB2 receptors: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16547349/