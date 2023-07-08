Cannabis, Psychedelics, Toxins, Pharmaceuticals & other Bioactive substances. From current reserach to community stories.
Ep7: Naturopathic Medicine with Dr. Josh Corn (ND)
Nothing in this podcast is medical advice, this is information presented as personal opinion. Always contact your personal medical professional(s) before adding/changing your medicine.
In this episode Riley talks with Dr. Josh Corn. Josh is a naturopathic doctor living and practicing out of Vermont. Dr. Corn takes an integrative and holistic approach to medicine. We discuss barriers to education about cannabis for medical professionals, access to food and medicine, and how ND's offer insight on cannabis to patients.
Josh Corn's Social Media:
@Dr.JoshCorn on TikTok and Instagram
8/18/2023
1:05:27
Ep6: HOW CANNABIS WORKS IN THE BODY (Introduction to the Endocannabinoid System, ECS)
A deep dive into why THC and Cannabis have SO MANY MEDICINAL BENEFITS.
In this episode Riley describes the different components of the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and the reason why we have this system in the body.
Learning about the ECS can not only help you understand cannabis better, but its an important subject to learn as humans because this system is so important in the body.
Papers discussed in this episode:https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5576607/
8/11/2023
23:40
Ep5: Psychedelic Science with Chris Witowski from Psilera
NOTHING DISCUSSED IN THIS PODCAST IS MEDCAL ADVICE
In this weeks episode of Bioactive Riley (@cannabichem) talks with Chris Witowski the CEO and cofounder of the biotech company Psilera investigating new psychedelic substances for the treatment of conditions like anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
Chris discusses the general pipeline for how Psilera goes about investigating new drug candidates as well as the advantages to non-hallucinogenic psychedelic drugs.
Reach Chris and the rest of the Psilera team at:
[email protected]
twitter: @Psilera
IG: @Psilera
Papers discussed in this episode:
"Psychedelics promote plasticity by directly binding to BDNF receptor TrkB" https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159...
8/7/2023
1:03:00
EP 4: CANNABIS AND ANXIETY
Nothing in this video is medical advice. Talk with your doctor before starting any new medications and if you have any serious health issues.
In this episode Riley dives into the science behind cannabis and anxiety. For some people cannabis can help get rid of their anxiety but for others it can make it worse.
We are going to discuss dosing, tolerance, set/setting, cannabinoids, terpenes and more.
scientific studies mentioned in this video:
Effects of phytocannabinoids on anxiety, mood, and the endocrine system. Handbook of cannabis (pp. 189-207)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti....
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/...
7/28/2023
31:46
EP3: Evaluating Synergies in Nature with Dr. Nadja Cech
Nothing in this podcast is medical advice, ask your doctor before trying any new products.
For centuries indigenous cultures have revered the power of natural products and in more recent years scientists have noted the chemical synergies of natural products. However, it can be VERY difficult to study these chemical synergies because to complete research you typically try to limit the amount of variables, which leads to a reductionist approach. Today I sit down and chat with Dr. Nadja Cech. Dr. Cech is a Patricia Sullivan Professor of Chemistry at UNC Greensboro and an active researcher in the field of natural product chemistry. She has published work on a variety of medicinal plants including kratom, goldenseal, echinacea, and now the synergies between phytochemicals within different plant species.
LINKS
Papers:synergies paper by Dr. Cech's lab:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31187844/
Echinacea alkylamides act on CB2 receptors: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16547349/