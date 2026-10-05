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96 episodes
- Dr. Riley Kirk welcomes Dr. Miyabe Shields for a deep dive into cannabis real-world data, cannabis consumption patterns, dosing, neurodivergent cannabis use, and the Endocannabinoid System (ECS). As co-founders of the Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP), Riley and Miyabe discuss the newly accessible Real Data Project, including what large-scale consumer data can reveal about how people actually use cannabis in their everyday lives.
They explore why terms like “heavy cannabis consumption” are difficult to define, how consumption can vary by dose and frequency, and what the data shows across different populations and consumption methods. They also discuss the importance of making real-world cannabis data accessible to consumers, researchers, patients, and healthcare professionals rather than keeping it behind academic paywalls or within highly controlled research settings.
The conversation also covers cannabis and neurodivergence, cannabis and mental health, the challenges of interpreting cannabis research, product chemistry and consumer experiences, terpene levels, cannabis aging, and how chemical data can eventually be connected with the way individual consumers actually feel after using a product.
Finally, Riley and Miyabe discuss their ECS-focused e-book, created to make information about the Endocannabinoid System more accessible to both new and experienced cannabis consumers, including practical information about dosing, lifestyle, sleep, exercise, diet, and understanding your own ECS.
Chapters
00:00 Giveaway!
00:53 Welcome to another NAP Time episode
01:27 What is the Real Data Project?
03:00 Why “heavy cannabis consumption” is difficult to define
04:25 Dose, frequency, and different types of cannabis consumers
06:05 What the consumption data is beginning to reveal
09:20 Real-world data on cannabis-infused beverages
11:39 Cannabis use and neurodivergent populations
14:27 What the data can and cannot tell us
17:45 Cannabis research, stigma, and risk factors
19:13 Barriers to cannabis as medicine
23:09 Real-world data vs. clinical trials and meta-analyses
29:45 Why cannabis chemistry alone doesn't tell the whole story
34:41 Making cannabis data accessible to everyone
39:00 How cannabis aroma preferences change over time
41:26 Terpenes, harshness, and the importance of mouthfeel
47:49 Connecting product chemistry with real-world effects
49:15 What happens to cannabis as it ages?
51:46 Explore the Real Data Project
52:26 A new Endocannabinoid System e-book
58:14 Building research with community feedback
59:06 What Miyabe and Riley are consuming right now
01:02:14 Final thoughts
Resources
Explore the Real Data Project / RWD Exchange:
https://rwdexchange.com/
Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP):
https://www.appliedpharmacognosy.org/
E-book Update
We really hope the e-book is ready by the time this episode airs, but we’re still working on finalizing the graphics! Once the e-book is ready, we’ll announce it on the podcast and through Patreon, so be sure to stay tuned for the official release.
Enter the Storz & Bickel VZ Giveaway:
https://forms.gle/gBLCEem9BwherVdYA
Connect With Dr. Miyabe Shields on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/miyabeshields
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Unlocking Plant Potential: The Science of Carbon and Natural Fertilizers with Nik Nikolayev09/18/2026 | 1h 12 mins.What if carbon is one of the most overlooked inputs in plant nutrition? In this episode of the Bioactive Podcast, Dr. Riley Kirk sits down with Nik Nikolayev, CEO of Rooted Leaf Agritech, to explore the science of carbon-based fertilizers, plant nutrition, biostimulants, organic acids, and the chemistry behind plant growth, yield, and quality.
Nik breaks down how plants use carbon beyond simply taking up CO₂ from the atmosphere, and why forms of carbon such as acetate and citrate may provide important substrates that can enter plant metabolism. The conversation explores how carbon interacts with NPK nutrition, photosynthesis, energy allocation, nutrient uptake, and secondary metabolism, including the pathways involved in producing cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and sulfur-containing compounds.
They also dive into natural fertilizers and plant-based biostimulants, including kelp, hibiscus, moringa, anthocyanins, humic and fulvic acids, and other botanical inputs. Nik explains the idea behind using medicinal plants and their chemistry in agriculture, how organic acids can interact with minerals, and why the form of a nutrient may matter as much as the nutrient itself.
The conversation also explores the carbon economy of cannabis, trichome metabolism, terpene diversity, rare cannabinoids, sulfur chemistry, nutrient stress, and the challenges of testing compounds that occur at extremely low concentrations. Throughout the episode, Nik emphasizes the importance of connecting theoretical chemistry with practical growing results while acknowledging where the science is still developing.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Meet Nick Nikolaev
01:23 Fermentation Sparks Curiosity
02:19 Microbes Soil and Health
03:27 Medicinal Plants as Inputs
04:58 Biostimulants vs NPK
07:36 Feeding Plants Carbon
10:00 Citric Acid and Chelation
14:44 Extending the Rhizosphere
16:14 Energy Budget and Nitrate
19:01 Results More Terps Cannabinoids
21:19 CO2 The Carbon Lever
25:16 Terpenes vs Cannabinoids Pathways
26:18 Sulfur Thiols and Aroma
31:23 Stress Salts and Organics
33:04 Why Kelp Extracts Work
36:43 Medicinal Plant Inputs
37:52 Anthocyanin Foliar Shield
38:49 Carbon Four Rs Framework
40:17 Feeding Trichome Metabolism
42:07 Terpene Profile Shifts
43:59 Prenylation Chemistry Explained
45:42 Evolution Of Enzyme Promiscuity
48:56 Polyketide Pathway Variants
50:32 Rare Cannabinoids Potential
53:23 Testing Limits And Sulfur Trace
55:21 Bioavailable Carbon Forms
58:14 Bioaccumulation And Detox
01:02:58 Moringa Burn Lesson
01:05:30 Learning Loop And Field Data
01:09:40 Closing Thanks And Wrap
Connect with Nik Nikolayev
Nik Nikolayev
CEO, Rooted Leaf Agritech
Website: https://rootedleaf.com/
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cannabis science, plant biology, and more!
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www.AppliedPharmacognosy.org
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https://www.youtube.com/@cannabichem
https://instagram.com/cannabichem
https://www.appliedpharmacognosy.org/
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- Dr. Riley Kirk has Dr. Denise Valenti on the podcast to discuss cannabis and driving, cannabis impairment, THC testing, and the challenges of determining whether someone is actually too impaired to drive. They explore why THC levels in the body do not necessarily correspond to impairment and how cannabis can affect vision, peripheral vision, contrast sensitivity, eye movement, balance, and pupil response.
They also discuss the limitations of current roadside cannabis testing compared with alcohol testing, including the challenges of using blood THC levels, cognitive tests, and field sobriety tests to determine cannabis impairment. Dr. Valenti explains her work developing technology that could combine multiple sensory measurements to identify impairment more accurately.
The conversation also explores how dose, tolerance, consumption method, individual differences, medical conditions, and baseline function can influence impairment and why there is no universal rule for how long someone should wait before driving after consuming cannabis. They discuss Drug Recognition Experts, the need for stronger scientific validation and national standards, and the importance of developing impairment-testing technology that is accurate and free from racial bias.
Finally, they discuss cannabis and driving research, harm reduction, the challenges of funding cannabis impairment studies, and why controlled, dose-specific research is needed to better understand the relationship between cannabis, impairment, and road safety.
Chapters
00:00 Cannabis Driving Question
01:08 Denise Valenti Background
03:57 Vision Loss and Driving Research
05:49 Dopamine Retina Link
07:34 Building Impairment Tests
09:38 Why THC Levels Fail
14:39 Courtroom Ready Tech
17:45 Four Part Roadside Goggle
19:56 Crash Data and Medical Use
23:33 How Long Impairment Lasts
28:41 Microdosing and Self Awareness
34:39 DREs and Legal Standards
37:05 Bias In New Tech
39:19 Glassy Eyes Mystery
39:48 Smell Changes And Munchies
41:46 THC In Tears Study
46:35 Roadside Vs Workplace Testing
48:04 Cannabis Vs Alcohol Risks
50:01 Road Design Harm Reduction
51:40 Road Rage And Crutches
53:31 Grant Funding Reality
56:30 Why This Work Matters
58:11 Health Risks And Research Limits
01:00:24 Final Safety Takeaways
01:01:25 Wrap Up And Next Topics
Connect with Dr. Denise Valenti
Dr. Denise A. Valenti, OD, FAAO
Founder & President, IMMAD LLC
Impairment Measurement Marijuana and Driving
🔗 Connect with Denise on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/denise-a-valenti-53b72516/
🔬 Learn more about IMMAD: www.immadroadside.com
IMMAD is focused on the development of objective technologies for identifying marijuana-related impairment, including visual functions relevant to safe driving.
Want to Learn More About Cannabis Science?
Follow the Bioactive Podcast for more conversations about cannabis science, plant biology, pharmacology, health, and the research shaping our understanding of cannabis.
Want Exclusive Content and ad-free episodes?
Join the Bioactive Patreon community for as little as $1/month to ask guests your burning questions, access exclusive content, and connect with Dr. Kirk one-on-one.
www.Patreon.com/Cannabichem
Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more expert insights into
cannabis science, plant biology, and more!
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https://www.bioactivepodcast.com/
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https://instagram.com/cannabichem
https://www.appliedpharmacognosy.org/
#CannabisAndDriving #CannabisImpairment #THCImpairment #DruggedDriving #ImpairedDriving #CannabisScience #CannabisResearch #THCTesting #CannabisTesting #DrivingSafety
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- In this episode of the Bioactive Podcast, Dr. Riley
Kirk sits down with Dr. Rick Pescatore, board-certified emergency
physician, Editor-in-Chief of Emergency Medicine News, and founder of
BellyMD, for a fascinating deep dive into the gut-brain connection and
what it means for cannabis users and patients dealing with unexplained
digestive symptoms.
Dr. Pescatore explains how the gut and brain communicate
through the vagus nerve, why the gut has been called the “second brain,”
and how genetics, diet, gut bacteria, inflammation, and cannabis can all
influence this complex system. The conversation also explores cannabinoid
hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) and why understanding CHS requires looking
beyond cannabis alone and considering the broader gut-brain system.
We also get into GLP-1 medications and gut-brain medicine,
nausea and vomiting, microbiome health, micronutrient deficiencies, vitamin B1
(thiamine), magnesium, and whether personalized health data could help us
better understand why someone feels unwell. Dr. Pescatore shares how emerging
tools, including phenomic data, wearable technology, AI, and the Menome
platform, could help patients identify patterns that traditional medicine may
overlook.
We also discuss cannabis and the gut microbiome, CHS,
thiamine deficiency, antibiotics and gut health, personalized medicine, patient
autonomy, and the future of gut-brain healthcare.
In this episode, we explore:
- What is the gut-brain axis and how does the gut
communicate with the brain?
- Why does the gut have such a major role in
neurotransmitters and brain health?
- What does the gut microbiome have to do with anxiety,
depression, and other conditions?
- What is cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), and how
does it fit into gut-brain health?
- Could underlying gut-brain dysfunction contribute to
cannabis-related symptoms?
- How do GLP-1 medications affect the gut-brain axis?
- What role do vitamin B1, magnesium, and micronutrients
play in gut-brain health?
- Can microbiome testing and wearable data help personalize
healthcare?
- Could AI help patients better understand their own health?
- What does the future of personalized gut-brain medicine
look like?
This is a conversation about cannabis, medicine, the
microbiome, nutrition, neuroscience, personalized health, and the emerging
science connecting them all.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 CHS Big Picture
01:17 Podcast Welcome
02:18 Meet Dr Pescatore
03:50 Defining Gut Brain Axis
05:50 Second Brain Neurons
06:42 Leaky Gut Explained
07:44 Omics And AI Boom
11:18 GLP1s As Gut Brain Drugs
13:57 GLP1 Risks And Nausea
16:46 Supplements And Diet Basics
18:28 Personalized Testing Options
19:57 Menome Phenomic App
23:46 Digital Biomarker Score
24:56 CHS Telemedicine Pipeline
27:32 Scromiting Dopamine Clue
28:28 What Really Causes CHS
29:14 Dopamine Targeted Treatment
30:06 Genetics And Dopamine Links
31:49 Gut Inflammation Hypersensitivity
32:52 Microbiome And Vitamin Deficits
34:29 Probiotics Versus Supplements
35:54 Thiamine Magnesium Protocol
37:33 Side Effects And Vivid Dreams
40:33 Can Patients Use Again
41:48 FMT And Antibiotic Fallout
43:44 Cannabis Heart Risk Reality
45:34 ER Priorities Psychosis CHS
46:25 Prevention Tips And B1 For All
47:25 Social Media And The App
50:10 Patient Autonomy And Wrap Up
Explore Dr. Rick Pescatore & BellyMD
🌐 Rick Pescatore: rickpescatore.com
🌐
BellyMD: belly-md.com
📱
Menome: menome.belly-md.com
Bioactive Podcast listeners can get 3 months of free
access to Menome with code MGBSUB1MO.
🌿 MGB+ Calm: BellyMD
MGB+ Calm
Use code RILEY15 for discount.
Want Exclusive Content and ad-free episodes?
Join the Bioactive Patreon community for as little as
$1/month to ask guests your burning
questions, access exclusive content, and connect with Dr.
Kirk one-on-one.
www.Patreon.com/Cannabichem
Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification
bell for more expert insights into
cannabis science, plant biology, and more!
Sign Up for Emails!
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https://www.bioactivepodcast.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@cannabichem
https://instagram.com/cannabichem
https://www.appliedpharmacognosy.org/
Disclaimer: This episode is for educational and
informational purposes and is not a substitute for individualized medical
advice.
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- What actually happened inside the DEA’s cannabis rescheduling hearing? In this timely episode of the Bioactive Podcast, Dr. Riley Kirk sits down with Max Jackson, former commercial cannabis cultivator and founder of Cannabis Wise Guys, to unpack what he witnessed firsthand at the DEA hearing on moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III.
Max spent most of the hearing inside the room, taking handwritten notes because recording and livestreaming were not permitted. As someone who previously managed a commercial cultivation facility with approximately 13,000 flowering cannabis plants, he offers a unique perspective on the arguments being made about cannabis, medical use, public health, research, and the plant itself.
Together, Riley and Max break down who opposed rescheduling, what the government and opposing parties argued, and some of the surprising claims and misconceptions that came up during the proceedings. They discuss the difference between whole-plant cannabis and isolated cannabinoids, the challenges of dosing and medical education, cannabis research limitations, adverse effects, and why the lack of cannabis research is itself connected to decades of Schedule I restrictions.
The conversation also explores what rescheduling to Schedule III could actually mean, what happens next in the process, why the administrative judge does not make the final decision, and why the DEA ultimately holds that decision.
Whether you're a cannabis consumer, home grower, medical professional, researcher, cultivator, cannabis business owner, or simply trying to understand the future of cannabis policy in the United States, this episode gives you an inside look at a hearing most people never had the opportunity to see.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Welcome and Guest Intro
00:40 Max Jackson Background
01:36 Why He Attended Hearing
02:52 Security and Closed Doors
06:46 Who Opposed Rescheduling
08:18 Bias and Expert Framing
10:58 Psychosis and CUD Claims
17:08 IV THC and Syringe Confusion
19:16 Plant vs Single Molecule
23:36 No Medical Use Argument
26:45 Youth Access and Regulation
31:13 Humboldt Crime Fears
33:07 Hearing Strategy Angle
33:57 Drugged Driving Testing
35:50 Tolerance And Impairment
38:30 Research Collaboration Gaps
41:10 Breastfeeding And Postpartum
42:54 ER Harms And Education
45:48 Schedule Logic Debate
51:21 DEA Museum Narrative
54:26 Van Check At DEA
57:49 What Happens Next
59:27 Wrap Up And Resources
Connect with Max Jackson
Cannabis Wise Guys
https://cannabiswiseguys.com/
Cannabis Fact Book
https://thecannabisfactbook.com/
Email: max@cannabiswiseguys.com
IG: www.instagram.com/cannabiswiseguys/
Want Exclusive Content and ad-free episodes?
Join the Bioactive Patreon community for as little as $1/month to ask guests your burning
questions, access exclusive content, and connect with Dr. Kirk one-on-one.
www.Patreon.com/Cannabichem
Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more expert insights into
cannabis science, plant biology, and more!
Sign Up for Emails!
www.AppliedPharmacognosy.org
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https://www.bioactivepodcast.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@cannabichem
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https://www.appliedpharmacognosy.org/
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About BIOACTIVE
Dr. Riley Kirk is a cannabis research scientist and educator. She obtained her Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences, specializing in natural product chemistry, studying the traditional and contemporary uses of hundreds of medicinal plants. She is currently an assistant associate professor at the University of Rhode Island, has worked as an immunology scientist in the biotech industry, and works in the cannabis industry studying the chemical complexity of cannabis smoke. Riley is also the co-founder of the cannabis research and education non-profit organization called the Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP). Through NAP and on her podcast, Riley uses science as advocacy to research and communicate findings that highlight the unique power of natural products. The goal of Riley’s work is to unite people in the Cannabis industry, academia, and consumers to further the reach of Cannabis education and reduce harm. Riley is passionate about making Cannabis science accessible through social media channels and alternative media which lead to Bioactive; an educational podcast which disseminates the chemistry and pharmacology of natural products. On this bi-weekly podcast, she covers current news and research surrounding cannabis, psychedelics, toxins, pharmaceuticals & other bioactive substances. Listen for special guests highlighting community stories.Podcast website
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