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BIOACTIVE

Riley D. Kirk, Ph.D.
NatureScience
BIOACTIVE
Latest episode

96 episodes

  • BIOACTIVE

    Cannabis and Real World Data with Dr. Miyabe Shields

    10/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Dr. Riley Kirk welcomes Dr. Miyabe Shields for a deep dive into cannabis real-world data, cannabis consumption patterns, dosing, neurodivergent cannabis use, and the Endocannabinoid System (ECS). As co-founders of the Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP), Riley and Miyabe discuss the newly accessible Real Data Project, including what large-scale consumer data can reveal about how people actually use cannabis in their everyday lives.

    They explore why terms like “heavy cannabis consumption” are difficult to define, how consumption can vary by dose and frequency, and what the data shows across different populations and consumption methods. They also discuss the importance of making real-world cannabis data accessible to consumers, researchers, patients, and healthcare professionals rather than keeping it behind academic paywalls or within highly controlled research settings.

    The conversation also covers cannabis and neurodivergence, cannabis and mental health, the challenges of interpreting cannabis research, product chemistry and consumer experiences, terpene levels, cannabis aging, and how chemical data can eventually be connected with the way individual consumers actually feel after using a product.

    Finally, Riley and Miyabe discuss their ECS-focused e-book, created to make information about the Endocannabinoid System more accessible to both new and experienced cannabis consumers, including practical information about dosing, lifestyle, sleep, exercise, diet, and understanding your own ECS.

    Chapters

    00:00 Giveaway!

    00:53 Welcome to another NAP Time episode

    01:27 What is the Real Data Project?

    03:00 Why “heavy cannabis consumption” is difficult to define

    04:25 Dose, frequency, and different types of cannabis consumers

    06:05 What the consumption data is beginning to reveal

    09:20 Real-world data on cannabis-infused beverages

    11:39 Cannabis use and neurodivergent populations

    14:27 What the data can and cannot tell us

    17:45 Cannabis research, stigma, and risk factors

    19:13 Barriers to cannabis as medicine

    23:09 Real-world data vs. clinical trials and meta-analyses

    29:45 Why cannabis chemistry alone doesn't tell the whole story

    34:41 Making cannabis data accessible to everyone

    39:00 How cannabis aroma preferences change over time

    41:26 Terpenes, harshness, and the importance of mouthfeel

    47:49 Connecting product chemistry with real-world effects

    49:15 What happens to cannabis as it ages?

    51:46 Explore the Real Data Project

    52:26 A new Endocannabinoid System e-book

    58:14 Building research with community feedback

    59:06 What Miyabe and Riley are consuming right now

    01:02:14 Final thoughts

    Resources

    Explore the Real Data Project / RWD Exchange:

    https://rwdexchange.com/

    Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP):

    https://www.appliedpharmacognosy.org/

    E-book Update

    We really hope the e-book is ready by the time this episode airs, but we’re still working on finalizing the graphics! Once the e-book is ready, we’ll announce it on the podcast and through Patreon, so be sure to stay tuned for the official release.

    Enter the Storz & Bickel VZ Giveaway:

    https://forms.gle/gBLCEem9BwherVdYA

    Connect With Dr. Miyabe Shields on LinkedIn:

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/miyabeshields

    Want Exclusive Content and ad-free episodes?

    Join the Bioactive Patreon community for as little as $1/month to ask guests your burning questions, access exclusive content, and connect with Dr. Kirk one-on-one.

    www.Patreon.com/Cannabichem

    Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more expert insights into cannabis science, plant biology, natural products, and more!

    Sign Up for Emails!

    www.AppliedPharmacognosy.org

    Keep up with Dr. Riley Kirk:

    https://www.bioactivepodcast.com/

    https://www.youtube.com/@cannabichem

    https://instagram.com/cannabichem

    https://www.appliedpharmacognosy.org/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • BIOACTIVE

    Unlocking Plant Potential: The Science of Carbon and Natural Fertilizers with Nik Nikolayev

    09/18/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    What if carbon is one of the most overlooked inputs in plant nutrition? In this episode of the Bioactive Podcast, Dr. Riley Kirk sits down with Nik Nikolayev, CEO of Rooted Leaf Agritech, to explore the science of carbon-based fertilizers, plant nutrition, biostimulants, organic acids, and the chemistry behind plant growth, yield, and quality.

    Nik breaks down how plants use carbon beyond simply taking up CO₂ from the atmosphere, and why forms of carbon such as acetate and citrate may provide important substrates that can enter plant metabolism. The conversation explores how carbon interacts with NPK nutrition, photosynthesis, energy allocation, nutrient uptake, and secondary metabolism, including the pathways involved in producing cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and sulfur-containing compounds.

    They also dive into natural fertilizers and plant-based biostimulants, including kelp, hibiscus, moringa, anthocyanins, humic and fulvic acids, and other botanical inputs. Nik explains the idea behind using medicinal plants and their chemistry in agriculture, how organic acids can interact with minerals, and why the form of a nutrient may matter as much as the nutrient itself.

    The conversation also explores the carbon economy of cannabis, trichome metabolism, terpene diversity, rare cannabinoids, sulfur chemistry, nutrient stress, and the challenges of testing compounds that occur at extremely low concentrations. Throughout the episode, Nik emphasizes the importance of connecting theoretical chemistry with practical growing results while acknowledging where the science is still developing.

    CHAPTERS:

    00:00 Meet Nick Nikolaev

    01:23 Fermentation Sparks Curiosity

    02:19 Microbes Soil and Health

    03:27 Medicinal Plants as Inputs

    04:58 Biostimulants vs NPK

    07:36 Feeding Plants Carbon

    10:00 Citric Acid and Chelation

    14:44 Extending the Rhizosphere

    16:14 Energy Budget and Nitrate

    19:01 Results More Terps Cannabinoids

    21:19 CO2 The Carbon Lever

    25:16 Terpenes vs Cannabinoids Pathways

    26:18 Sulfur Thiols and Aroma

    31:23 Stress Salts and Organics

    33:04 Why Kelp Extracts Work

    36:43 Medicinal Plant Inputs

    37:52 Anthocyanin Foliar Shield

    38:49 Carbon Four Rs Framework

    40:17 Feeding Trichome Metabolism

    42:07 Terpene Profile Shifts

    43:59 Prenylation Chemistry Explained

    45:42 Evolution Of Enzyme Promiscuity

    48:56 Polyketide Pathway Variants

    50:32 Rare Cannabinoids Potential

    53:23 Testing Limits And Sulfur Trace

    55:21 Bioavailable Carbon Forms

    58:14 Bioaccumulation And Detox

    01:02:58 Moringa Burn Lesson

    01:05:30 Learning Loop And Field Data

    01:09:40 Closing Thanks And Wrap

    Connect with Nik Nikolayev

    Nik Nikolayev

    CEO, Rooted Leaf Agritech

    Website: https://rootedleaf.com/

    Want Exclusive Content and ad-free episodes?

    Join the Bioactive Patreon community for as little as $1/month to ask guests your burning questions, access exclusive content, and connect with Dr. Kirk one-on-one.

    www.Patreon.com/Cannabichem

    Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more expert insights into

    cannabis science, plant biology, and more!

    Sign Up for Emails!

    www.AppliedPharmacognosy.org

    Keep up with Dr. Riley Kirk:

    https://www.bioactivepodcast.com/

    https://www.youtube.com/@cannabichem

    https://instagram.com/cannabichem

    https://www.appliedpharmacognosy.org/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • BIOACTIVE

    Cannabis and Driving with Dr. Denise Valenti

    09/04/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Dr. Riley Kirk has Dr. Denise Valenti on the podcast to discuss cannabis and driving, cannabis impairment, THC testing, and the challenges of determining whether someone is actually too impaired to drive. They explore why THC levels in the body do not necessarily correspond to impairment and how cannabis can affect vision, peripheral vision, contrast sensitivity, eye movement, balance, and pupil response.

    They also discuss the limitations of current roadside cannabis testing compared with alcohol testing, including the challenges of using blood THC levels, cognitive tests, and field sobriety tests to determine cannabis impairment. Dr. Valenti explains her work developing technology that could combine multiple sensory measurements to identify impairment more accurately.

    The conversation also explores how dose, tolerance, consumption method, individual differences, medical conditions, and baseline function can influence impairment and why there is no universal rule for how long someone should wait before driving after consuming cannabis. They discuss Drug Recognition Experts, the need for stronger scientific validation and national standards, and the importance of developing impairment-testing technology that is accurate and free from racial bias.

    Finally, they discuss cannabis and driving research, harm reduction, the challenges of funding cannabis impairment studies, and why controlled, dose-specific research is needed to better understand the relationship between cannabis, impairment, and road safety.

    Chapters

    00:00 Cannabis Driving Question
    01:08 Denise Valenti Background
    03:57 Vision Loss and Driving Research
    05:49 Dopamine Retina Link
    07:34 Building Impairment Tests
    09:38 Why THC Levels Fail
    14:39 Courtroom Ready Tech
    17:45 Four Part Roadside Goggle
    19:56 Crash Data and Medical Use
    23:33 How Long Impairment Lasts
    28:41 Microdosing and Self Awareness
    34:39 DREs and Legal Standards
    37:05 Bias In New Tech
    39:19 Glassy Eyes Mystery
    39:48 Smell Changes And Munchies
    41:46 THC In Tears Study
    46:35 Roadside Vs Workplace Testing
    48:04 Cannabis Vs Alcohol Risks
    50:01 Road Design Harm Reduction
    51:40 Road Rage And Crutches
    53:31 Grant Funding Reality
    56:30 Why This Work Matters
    58:11 Health Risks And Research Limits
    01:00:24 Final Safety Takeaways
    01:01:25 Wrap Up And Next Topics

    Connect with Dr. Denise Valenti
    Dr. Denise A. Valenti, OD, FAAO
    Founder & President, IMMAD LLC
    Impairment Measurement Marijuana and Driving
    🔗 Connect with Denise on LinkedIn:
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/denise-a-valenti-53b72516/
    🔬 Learn more about IMMAD: www.immadroadside.com
    IMMAD is focused on the development of objective technologies for identifying marijuana-related impairment, including visual functions relevant to safe driving.

    Want to Learn More About Cannabis Science?
    Follow the Bioactive Podcast for more conversations about cannabis science, plant biology, pharmacology, health, and the research shaping our understanding of cannabis.

    Want Exclusive Content and ad-free episodes?
    Join the Bioactive Patreon community for as little as $1/month to ask guests your burning questions, access exclusive content, and connect with Dr. Kirk one-on-one.
    www.Patreon.com/Cannabichem

    Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more expert insights into
    cannabis science, plant biology, and more!

    Sign Up for Emails!
    www.AppliedPharmacognosy.org

    Keep up with Dr. Riley Kirk:
    https://www.bioactivepodcast.com/
    https://www.youtube.com/@cannabichem
    https://instagram.com/cannabichem
    https://www.appliedpharmacognosy.org/

    #CannabisAndDriving #CannabisImpairment #THCImpairment #DruggedDriving #ImpairedDriving #CannabisScience #CannabisResearch #THCTesting #CannabisTesting #DrivingSafety

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • BIOACTIVE

    The Gut-Brain Axis with Dr. Rick Pescatore

    08/25/2026 | 52 mins.
    In this episode of the Bioactive Podcast, Dr. Riley
    Kirk sits down with Dr. Rick Pescatore, board-certified emergency
    physician, Editor-in-Chief of Emergency Medicine News, and founder of
    BellyMD, for a fascinating deep dive into the gut-brain connection and
    what it means for cannabis users and patients dealing with unexplained
    digestive symptoms.

    Dr. Pescatore explains how the gut and brain communicate
    through the vagus nerve, why the gut has been called the “second brain,”
    and how genetics, diet, gut bacteria, inflammation, and cannabis can all
    influence this complex system. The conversation also explores cannabinoid
    hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) and why understanding CHS requires looking
    beyond cannabis alone and considering the broader gut-brain system.

    We also get into GLP-1 medications and gut-brain medicine,
    nausea and vomiting, microbiome health, micronutrient deficiencies, vitamin B1
    (thiamine), magnesium, and whether personalized health data could help us
    better understand why someone feels unwell. Dr. Pescatore shares how emerging
    tools, including phenomic data, wearable technology, AI, and the Menome
    platform, could help patients identify patterns that traditional medicine may
    overlook.

    We also discuss cannabis and the gut microbiome, CHS,
    thiamine deficiency, antibiotics and gut health, personalized medicine, patient
    autonomy, and the future of gut-brain healthcare.

    In this episode, we explore:

    - What is the gut-brain axis and how does the gut
    communicate with the brain?

    - Why does the gut have such a major role in
    neurotransmitters and brain health?

    - What does the gut microbiome have to do with anxiety,
    depression, and other conditions?

    - What is cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), and how
    does it fit into gut-brain health?

    - Could underlying gut-brain dysfunction contribute to
    cannabis-related symptoms?

    - How do GLP-1 medications affect the gut-brain axis?

    - What role do vitamin B1, magnesium, and micronutrients
    play in gut-brain health?

    - Can microbiome testing and wearable data help personalize
    healthcare?

    - Could AI help patients better understand their own health?

    - What does the future of personalized gut-brain medicine
    look like?

    This is a conversation about cannabis, medicine, the
    microbiome, nutrition, neuroscience, personalized health, and the emerging
    science connecting them all.

    CHAPTERS:

    00:00 CHS Big Picture

    01:17 Podcast Welcome

    02:18 Meet Dr Pescatore

    03:50 Defining Gut Brain Axis

    05:50 Second Brain Neurons

    06:42 Leaky Gut Explained

    07:44 Omics And AI Boom

    11:18 GLP1s As Gut Brain Drugs

    13:57 GLP1 Risks And Nausea

    16:46 Supplements And Diet Basics

    18:28 Personalized Testing Options

    19:57 Menome Phenomic App

    23:46 Digital Biomarker Score

    24:56 CHS Telemedicine Pipeline

    27:32 Scromiting Dopamine Clue

    28:28 What Really Causes CHS

    29:14 Dopamine Targeted Treatment

    30:06 Genetics And Dopamine Links

    31:49 Gut Inflammation Hypersensitivity

    32:52 Microbiome And Vitamin Deficits

    34:29 Probiotics Versus Supplements

    35:54 Thiamine Magnesium Protocol

    37:33 Side Effects And Vivid Dreams

    40:33 Can Patients Use Again

    41:48 FMT And Antibiotic Fallout

    43:44 Cannabis Heart Risk Reality

    45:34 ER Priorities Psychosis CHS

    46:25 Prevention Tips And B1 For All

    47:25 Social Media And The App

    50:10 Patient Autonomy And Wrap Up

    Explore Dr. Rick Pescatore & BellyMD

    🌐 Rick Pescatore: rickpescatore.com
    🌐
    BellyMD: belly-md.com
    📱
    Menome: menome.belly-md.com

    Bioactive Podcast listeners can get 3 months of free
    access to Menome with code MGBSUB1MO.

    🌿 MGB+ Calm: BellyMD
    MGB+ Calm
    Use code RILEY15 for discount.



    Want Exclusive Content and ad-free episodes?

    Join the Bioactive Patreon community for as little as
    $1/month to ask guests your burning

    questions, access exclusive content, and connect with Dr.
    Kirk one-on-one.

    www.Patreon.com/Cannabichem

    Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification
    bell for more expert insights into

    cannabis science, plant biology, and more!

    Sign Up for Emails!

    www.AppliedPharmacognosy.org



    Keep up with Dr. Riley Kirk:

    https://www.bioactivepodcast.com/

    https://www.youtube.com/@cannabichem

    https://instagram.com/cannabichem

    https://www.appliedpharmacognosy.org/



    Disclaimer: This episode is for educational and
    informational purposes and is not a substitute for individualized medical
    advice.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • BIOACTIVE

    What went down at the Cannabis Rescheduling Hearing with Max Jackson

    08/07/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    What actually happened inside the DEA’s cannabis rescheduling hearing? In this timely episode of the Bioactive Podcast, Dr. Riley Kirk sits down with Max Jackson, former commercial cannabis cultivator and founder of Cannabis Wise Guys, to unpack what he witnessed firsthand at the DEA hearing on moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III.

    Max spent most of the hearing inside the room, taking handwritten notes because recording and livestreaming were not permitted. As someone who previously managed a commercial cultivation facility with approximately 13,000 flowering cannabis plants, he offers a unique perspective on the arguments being made about cannabis, medical use, public health, research, and the plant itself.

    Together, Riley and Max break down who opposed rescheduling, what the government and opposing parties argued, and some of the surprising claims and misconceptions that came up during the proceedings. They discuss the difference between whole-plant cannabis and isolated cannabinoids, the challenges of dosing and medical education, cannabis research limitations, adverse effects, and why the lack of cannabis research is itself connected to decades of Schedule I restrictions.

    The conversation also explores what rescheduling to Schedule III could actually mean, what happens next in the process, why the administrative judge does not make the final decision, and why the DEA ultimately holds that decision.

    Whether you're a cannabis consumer, home grower, medical professional, researcher, cultivator, cannabis business owner, or simply trying to understand the future of cannabis policy in the United States, this episode gives you an inside look at a hearing most people never had the opportunity to see.

    CHAPTERS:

    00:00 Welcome and Guest Intro

    00:40 Max Jackson Background

    01:36 Why He Attended Hearing

    02:52 Security and Closed Doors

    06:46 Who Opposed Rescheduling

    08:18 Bias and Expert Framing

    10:58 Psychosis and CUD Claims

    17:08 IV THC and Syringe Confusion

    19:16 Plant vs Single Molecule

    23:36 No Medical Use Argument

    26:45 Youth Access and Regulation

    31:13 Humboldt Crime Fears

    33:07 Hearing Strategy Angle

    33:57 Drugged Driving Testing

    35:50 Tolerance And Impairment

    38:30 Research Collaboration Gaps

    41:10 Breastfeeding And Postpartum

    42:54 ER Harms And Education

    45:48 Schedule Logic Debate

    51:21 DEA Museum Narrative

    54:26 Van Check At DEA

    57:49 What Happens Next

    59:27 Wrap Up And Resources

    Connect with Max Jackson

    Cannabis Wise Guys

    https://cannabiswiseguys.com/

    Cannabis Fact Book

    https://thecannabisfactbook.com/

    Email: max@cannabiswiseguys.com

    IG: www.instagram.com/cannabiswiseguys/

    Want Exclusive Content and ad-free episodes?

    Join the Bioactive Patreon community for as little as $1/month to ask guests your burning

    questions, access exclusive content, and connect with Dr. Kirk one-on-one.

    www.Patreon.com/Cannabichem

    Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more expert insights into

    cannabis science, plant biology, and more!

    Sign Up for Emails!

    www.AppliedPharmacognosy.org

    Keep up with Dr. Riley Kirk:

    https://www.bioactivepodcast.com/

    https://www.youtube.com/@cannabichem

    https://instagram.com/cannabichem

    https://www.appliedpharmacognosy.org/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About BIOACTIVE
Dr. Riley Kirk is a cannabis research scientist and educator. She obtained her Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences, specializing in natural product chemistry, studying the traditional and contemporary uses of hundreds of medicinal plants. She is currently an assistant associate professor at the University of Rhode Island, has worked as an immunology scientist in the biotech industry, and works in the cannabis industry studying the chemical complexity of cannabis smoke. Riley is also the co-founder of the cannabis research and education non-profit organization called the Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP). Through NAP and on her podcast, Riley uses science as advocacy to research and communicate findings that highlight the unique power of natural products. The goal of Riley’s work is to unite people in the Cannabis industry, academia, and consumers to further the reach of Cannabis education and reduce harm. Riley is passionate about making Cannabis science accessible through social media channels and alternative media which lead to Bioactive; an educational podcast which disseminates the chemistry and pharmacology of natural products. On this bi-weekly podcast, she covers current news and research surrounding cannabis, psychedelics, toxins, pharmaceuticals & other bioactive substances. Listen for special guests highlighting community stories.
Podcast website
NatureScience

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