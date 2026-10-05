In this episode of the Bioactive Podcast, Dr. Riley

Kirk sits down with Dr. Rick Pescatore, board-certified emergency

physician, Editor-in-Chief of Emergency Medicine News, and founder of

BellyMD, for a fascinating deep dive into the gut-brain connection and

what it means for cannabis users and patients dealing with unexplained

digestive symptoms.



Dr. Pescatore explains how the gut and brain communicate

through the vagus nerve, why the gut has been called the “second brain,”

and how genetics, diet, gut bacteria, inflammation, and cannabis can all

influence this complex system. The conversation also explores cannabinoid

hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) and why understanding CHS requires looking

beyond cannabis alone and considering the broader gut-brain system.



We also get into GLP-1 medications and gut-brain medicine,

nausea and vomiting, microbiome health, micronutrient deficiencies, vitamin B1

(thiamine), magnesium, and whether personalized health data could help us

better understand why someone feels unwell. Dr. Pescatore shares how emerging

tools, including phenomic data, wearable technology, AI, and the Menome

platform, could help patients identify patterns that traditional medicine may

overlook.



We also discuss cannabis and the gut microbiome, CHS,

thiamine deficiency, antibiotics and gut health, personalized medicine, patient

autonomy, and the future of gut-brain healthcare.



In this episode, we explore:



- What is the gut-brain axis and how does the gut

communicate with the brain?



- Why does the gut have such a major role in

neurotransmitters and brain health?



- What does the gut microbiome have to do with anxiety,

depression, and other conditions?



- What is cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), and how

does it fit into gut-brain health?



- Could underlying gut-brain dysfunction contribute to

cannabis-related symptoms?



- How do GLP-1 medications affect the gut-brain axis?



- What role do vitamin B1, magnesium, and micronutrients

play in gut-brain health?



- Can microbiome testing and wearable data help personalize

healthcare?



- Could AI help patients better understand their own health?



- What does the future of personalized gut-brain medicine

look like?



This is a conversation about cannabis, medicine, the

microbiome, nutrition, neuroscience, personalized health, and the emerging

science connecting them all.



CHAPTERS:



00:00 CHS Big Picture



01:17 Podcast Welcome



02:18 Meet Dr Pescatore



03:50 Defining Gut Brain Axis



05:50 Second Brain Neurons



06:42 Leaky Gut Explained



07:44 Omics And AI Boom



11:18 GLP1s As Gut Brain Drugs



13:57 GLP1 Risks And Nausea



16:46 Supplements And Diet Basics



18:28 Personalized Testing Options



19:57 Menome Phenomic App



23:46 Digital Biomarker Score



24:56 CHS Telemedicine Pipeline



27:32 Scromiting Dopamine Clue



28:28 What Really Causes CHS



29:14 Dopamine Targeted Treatment



30:06 Genetics And Dopamine Links



31:49 Gut Inflammation Hypersensitivity



32:52 Microbiome And Vitamin Deficits



34:29 Probiotics Versus Supplements



35:54 Thiamine Magnesium Protocol



37:33 Side Effects And Vivid Dreams



40:33 Can Patients Use Again



41:48 FMT And Antibiotic Fallout



43:44 Cannabis Heart Risk Reality



45:34 ER Priorities Psychosis CHS



46:25 Prevention Tips And B1 For All



47:25 Social Media And The App



50:10 Patient Autonomy And Wrap Up



Explore Dr. Rick Pescatore & BellyMD



🌐 Rick Pescatore: rickpescatore.com

🌐

BellyMD: belly-md.com

📱

Menome: menome.belly-md.com



Bioactive Podcast listeners can get 3 months of free

access to Menome with code MGBSUB1MO.



🌿 MGB+ Calm: BellyMD

MGB+ Calm

Use code RILEY15 for discount.







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Disclaimer: This episode is for educational and

informational purposes and is not a substitute for individualized medical

advice.

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