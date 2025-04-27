Episode 11: From High School Sweethearts to Who We Are Now 30+ Years of Love, Lessons & Growth

Belinda sits down with a very special guest—her high school sweetheart and husband, Darren. Together for over 30 years, they’ve navigated many chapters and seasons in their relationship. Today, they dive into Darren’s personal growth over the past three years, including his decision to give up drinking and how it has shaped him into the man he is today. Reflecting on his past as a former professional football player and tradie—and the strong drinking culture that often comes with both—Darren shares some of the lessons he’s learned along the way.Episode Summary:The ‘Work Hard, Play Hard, Party Hard’ mentality and its lasting effects.Darren’s advice for anyone questioning their relationship with alcohol.Why his only regret is not making this change sooner.How friendships have evolved through his journey.The surprising realizations he had on Belinda’s first Couples Retreat.His perspective on fatherhood and how his new choices have influenced it.The shift from substituting alcohol with sugar to finding a healthier outlet in training.Discovering his “herd” and the power of surrounding himself with the right people.Embracing vulnerability and the personal growth that comes with it.The biggest changes he’s experienced over the past three years.Join us for this open and inspiring conversation as Darren shares his journey of self-discovery, resilience, and transformation. If you or someone you know is navigating a similar path, this episode is filled with wisdom, encouragement, and hope.Let's Connect:. Website: www.belindaanderson.com.au. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belinda.anderson. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/belindaandersonau/Belinda & Darren also occasionally share insights on their Instagram page: @midlifesoberlife