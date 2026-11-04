This time on Bewildered, we’re doing something kind of interesting… Using the brilliant Broadway musical Hadestown by Anaïs Mitchell, we explore how we feel about work, money, “the man,” patriarchy, capitalism, and the grind that feels like hell. But as Anaïs Mitchell points out so beautifully—and as we’re discovering for ourselves—there’s a crack in the wall of hell. We’re looking for that crack in expectancy theory, pattern interrupts, and the transcendent enchantment of art. Join us to hear more! CONNECT WITH US Follow Martha on Instagram The Bewildered Show Notes Follow Ro on Instagram Follow Bewildered on Instagram CREDITS Wandering The Path by Punch Deck | https://soundcloud.com/punch-deck Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

We’re all chasing a destination—that big promotion, that perfect relationship, that hundred million dollars—convinced that once we arrive there, life will finally stop life-ing and everything will fall into place. This time on Bewildered, we dig into why relationships, body, and money are “the biggies,” why the place we want to go always recedes like a desert mirage, and how coming to our senses means realizing we’ve already reached our destination: this exact moment, right here, right now. Join us! CONNECT WITH US Follow Martha on Instagram The Bewildered Show Notes Follow Ro on Instagram Follow Bewildered on Instagram CREDITS Wandering The Path by Punch Deck | https://soundcloud.com/punch-deck Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In the face of the unprecedented complexity of today’s world, how do we navigate our days? On this episode of Bewildered, we explore why five-year plans and rigid schedules no longer work, and how to trust the unexpected pockets of beauty in our days instead. Join us for the full conversation to hear how to ditch cultural expectations, go up and down with the water, and find the magic hiding inside your wiggle room. Tune in, lean into the present moment, and learn why “blessed are the wigglers”! CONNECT WITH US Follow Martha on Instagram The Bewildered Show Notes Follow Ro on Instagram Follow Bewildered on Instagram CREDITS Wandering The Path by Punch Deck | https://soundcloud.com/punch-deck Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Most of us would probably agree: We wish to work less, but not get paid less. Is that countercultural, or just common sense—or both? On this episode of Bewildered, we’re looking at the distinction between working hard for the culture and working hard for our own true nature—and how to tell if you’re spinning on a hamster wheel or actually getting some traction. We also talk about trust, chickens, and the difference between clumping as culture and clumping as community. Tune in and let’s figure it out! CONNECT WITH US Follow Martha on Instagram The Bewildered Show Notes Follow Ro on Instagram Follow Bewildered on Instagram CREDITS Wandering The Path by Punch Deck | https://soundcloud.com/punch-deck Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Have you been outsourcing your knowing to apps, rings, and to-do lists...but you still feel overwhelmed? We’ve been there. On this episode of Bewildered, we talk dog crates, corn patches, and cushion forts: all the places we retreat to when another “fabulous plan” hits the wall. We also share about our timid shelter dog Rumi, a marathon runner who couldn’t feel his own exhaustion, and why surrendering to love beats surrendering to schedules. We’ve got plenty of personal stories in this one—join us! CONNECT WITH US Follow Martha on Instagram The Bewildered Show Notes Follow Ro on Instagram Follow Bewildered on Instagram Martha’s Substack—The Pyramid and The Pool CREDITS Wandering The Path by Punch Deck | https://soundcloud.com/punch-deck Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Bewildered

About Bewildered

About Bewildered