A podcast for people who are trying to figure it out. Join Martha Beck and Rowan Mangan for help figuring out everyday conundrums. If you’re bewildered, join us...
The Deep, Slow River of Creativity
On this episode of BEWILDERED® Martha and Ro answer a question from listener Laurel, who's struggling to focus on a big creative project in a world full of distractions.
The culture tells us that we can be successful at our long-term projects if we just work harder. But since we’re human beings and not robots, Martha and Ro recommend a different approach.
For their insights on how to commit to the flow of creativity, value surrender, and stake your claim to a creative life, tune in for the full episode!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/26/2023
37:55
When to Leave
"Should I stay, or should I go?"
In this BeWild Files episode of BEWILDERED®, Martha and Ro dive into this question—and they say that the first step is to question our thoughts.
Why?
Because problems often come from our thoughts about our circumstances rather than the circumstances themselves. And our thoughts can be shifted once we get to a place of peace.
To learn how to ground yourself, shift your thoughts, and use peace as a compass to make the best decisions for you, tune in for the full conversation!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/12/2023
33:48
The Pull
Have you ever had the sense of being pulled towards something...but you had no idea why?
Martha and Ro call this mysterious feeling “the pull,” and they’re talking all about it in Episode 55 of BEWILDERED®. They share examples of following the pull in their own lives and how it led to some truly beautiful outcomes.
Listen to the full episode to find out what the pull is, why our culture doesn't recognize or value it, and how you can learn to trust that it's leading you toward your soul's fulfillment.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/28/2023
49:35
The Anxiety Files, Vol. 2: A Tiny Crunch of Fear
Anxiety in the culture—what exactly is going on there?
That's what Martha and Ro are trying to figure out in this special Anxiety Files episode of Bewildered.
As a society we create structures to control things and keep us safe so we don't have to feel afraid. The irony is it doesn't work—because being controlled is also scary!
Join Martha and Ro for the full episode to learn how to use your right brain to stop the spin of anxiety, break free from the culture's control, and return to your true nature.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/14/2023
41:59
The Anxiety Files, Vol. 1: Courage and Avoidance
Anxiety is like breathing for Martha and Rowan…maybe it is for you too?
If so, you are sooo not alone! All over the world, anxiety is skyrocketing, and Martha and Ro are exploring this subject in depth over a series of special Bewildered episodes they’re calling The Anxiety Files.
While the culture's "solution" to anxiety is to avoid discomfort, avoidance only shrinks our world, not our anxiety. But by using courage we can expand our comfort zones—and our lives. To learn how, don't miss the full episode!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.