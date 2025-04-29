Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationThe Beyond Tomorrow Podcast with Julian Issa
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Beyond Tomorrow Podcast with Julian Issa
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Beyond Tomorrow Podcast with Julian Issa

Julian Issa
EducationSelf-Improvement
The Beyond Tomorrow Podcast with Julian Issa
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • How Brainwave Technology Could Transform Your Sleep Forever - Meredith Perry
    Meredith Perry is the founder of Elemind Technologies, a neurotech company building wearable devices that transform sleep and brain health through real-time brainwave stimulation. A former NASA researcher and MIT graduate, Meredith is pioneering the future of "electronic medicines"—non-invasive treatments that could replace drugs with precise brain modulation.In this conversation, we explore how Elemind’s wearable technology helps users fall asleep faster by disrupting wakefulness brainwaves, why sleep is the ultimate force multiplier for health, and how personalized brainwave tracking could shape the future of medicine, mental health, and longevity.We also dive into the science behind alpha, theta, and delta brainwaves, the evolution of sleep technology, and Meredith’s bold predictions for where neurotech is heading.Expect to learn:Why the future of medicine might be non-invasive neurostimulation.How Elemind's headband uses EEG sensors and AI to personalize brain stimulation.Why sleep is crucial for memory, immune health, and mental resilience.How brainwave modulation could treat sleep, tremor, pain, and depression.How personalized brain data will reshape healthcare.Meredith's vision for the next wave of neurotechnology by 2030.📸 Instagram: @meredithperry | @juliankissa 🌍 Website: elemindtech.com | beyondtomorrowpodcast.com📩 Email: [email protected]🎙 Hosted by Julian Issa📍 Subscribe to The Beyond Tomorrow Podcast for more stories from the frontier of health, longevity, and human potential.Timestamps: 0:00 Introduction and Meredith’s Journey3:10 Why Sleep Became the First Target for Elemind6:30 Rethinking Medicine: Electronics vs Chemicals9:40 How Elemind’s Brainwave “Noise Cancellation” Works12:50 Brainwaves Explained: Alpha, Theta, Delta16:00 Why Now Is the Tipping Point for Neurotech19:10 Real-Time Brain Modulation for Personalized Health22:20 Sleep Data Accuracy: EEG vs Wearables25:30 Sleep Score Anxiety and Health Gamification28:40 Who Elemind Helps (and Limitations)31:50 Future of Neurotech: Beyond Sleep35:00 How Phones and Light Disrupt Sleep38:10 How Meredith Changed Her Own Sleep Habits41:20 What’s Next: Deep Sleep Enhancement and AI44:30 Closing Thoughts: Future of Brain Health and Sleep
    --------  
    48:11
  • Beyond Highlights: Superpower’s Founder on Biotech, Burnout & the Future of Health - Max Marchione
    Max Marchione is the founder of Superpower, a health optimization startup that recently raised its Series A to help people live longer, healthier, and more energized lives. He’s one of the most forward-thinking voices in biotech and wellness, blending science, supplements, and systems thinking to reimagine how we approach health and happiness.This episode is part of Beyond Highlights—a new series of 10-minute excerpts from full episodes that offer powerful insights you can apply today, and take with you beyond tomorrow.In this highlight, we explore GLP-1s and their potential to reverse obesity, why foundational health matters more than hacks, and how surrender, sunlight, and authenticity may be the most potent medicine of all.Expect to learn:Why GLP-1s mark a turning point in public health—and what comes next.How happiness is downstream of gut, metabolic, and hormonal health.Why Max believes multivitamins and mineral balance are undervalued keys to performance.How The Untethered Soul reshaped the way Max lives, builds, and leads.What makes authenticity the ultimate fuel for vitality—and why a life of ease might not be the answer.And how the future of health is both radically innovative and deeply human.📸 Instagram: @thebeyondtomorrowpodcast | @maxmarchione | @superpower.health🌍 Website: www.beyondtomorrowpodcast.com📩 Email: [email protected]🎙 Hosted by Julian Issa📍 Subscribe to The Beyond Tomorrow Podcast with Julian Issa for more stories from the edge of what’s possible.
    --------  
    10:24
  • Why Longevity Isn’t Just About What you Do: The Human Exposome and the Future of Healthspan
    Tina Woods is a longevity strategist, systems thinker, and pioneer of the Human Exposome Project, a bold scientific and societal initiative redefining health as a collective endeavor. Pete Ward is a serial tech entrepreneur & co-founder of Humanity, a healthtech company using AI to help people extend their healthspan at scale. Together, they bring a powerful dual lens to the future of human health: systems change and individual action.In this wide-ranging episode, we explore why the future of longevity will not be won through biohacking alone—but through radically reimagining the environments we live in. From air quality and loneliness to digital infrastructure, biomarkers, and government policy, Tina and Pete unpack the systemic drivers of healthy aging, and what it will take to change the odds for everyone, not just the 1%.Timestamps00:00 Introducing the Human Exposome Project04:52 What really drives longevity: environment vs. genetics09:53 The economic case for prevention13:19 What Singapore and the Middle East are doing right18:03 Building cities for healthspan and human flourishing22:07 Private sector vs. public sector: who leads change?25:17 Incentives, missions, and shifting mindsets29:42 The risk of over-supplementation and longevity clinics34:06 Why testing, tracking, and N=1 still matter39:27 Can AI make personalized prevention equitable?44:35 Predictive models and the next biological clocks49:03 Are we waiting too long for consensus in science?52:28 Individual action vs. collective environment54:41 Data philanthropy and new public health models58:35 A billion-dollar longevity strategy1:03:27 The moonshot vision for 20301:06:17 Closing reflections on humanity, purpose, and hopeExpect to learn:Why the exposome, the totality of our lifetime exposures, may matter more than our genomeWhat country has itself the trailblazer and example for the Exposome ProjectWhy loneliness is one of the biggest killers—and what real community interventions look likeHow AI can personalize prevention without widening inequalityWhat Tina and Pete would do with a billion dollars to transform global healthAnd why the most powerful biological clock of the future may be one that measures joy, not just biomarkers📸 Instagram: @thebeyondtomorrowpodcast | @tina.technotic | @petavard | @juliankissa🌍 Website: thebeyondtomorrowpodcast.com / humanity.health /  exposomemoonshot.org / information on Human Exposome Project can be found here: https://www.colliderhealth.com/📩 Email: [email protected]🎙 Hosted by Julian Issa📍 Subscribe to The Beyond Tomorrow Podcast for more conversations at the intersection of science, systems, and human flourishing.
    --------  
    1:10:02
  • Healing with Ayahuasca & San Pedro: The Journey Back to Self — Michele Costa & Ruben Orellana
    Michele Costa is a transpersonal psychotherapist and shamanic practitioner, and Ruben Orellana is the former head archaeologist at Machu Picchu, an anthropologist and a revered curandero with over 48 years of experience working with sacred plant medicines like San Pedro and Ayahuasca. Together, they bring a rare blend of Indigenous wisdom and Western training to help people heal, emotionally, spiritually, and physically.In this illuminating and soul-stirring episode, we journey through the ancient world of plant medicine, where healing is not about fixing symptoms but remembering who we truly are. Michele and Ruben share stories of transformation, initiation, and the vital role of play, presence, and ritual in our healing journeys.Expect to learn:- How vibrational medicine helps us release what is held in the body.- How plant medicines like Ayahuasca and San Pedro work not only on the mind, but on the liver, the heart, and deep ancestral wounds.- Why laughter, play, and connecting with nature are some of the most potent medicines we have.- How colonial influence and, more recently, an increasing Western appetite has distorted plant medicine traditions and why restoring reverence is crucial for their survival.- The difference between working with psychedelics and true entheogens, and why intention and ceremony matter.- Why consciousness is the medicine of the future and how crises may be the catalyst that finally brings us home to ourselves.📸 Instagram: @thebeyondtomorrowpodcast | @juliankissa | @shamanicspace🌍 Website: thebeyondtomorrowpodcast.com | @shamanicspace.com📩 Email: [email protected]🎙 Hosted by Julian Issa📍 Subscribe to The Beyond Tomorrow Podcast with Julian Issa for more stories from the edge of what’s possible.DISCLAIMER: Please note that the information shared in this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making any decisions regarding the use of plant medicines like ayahuasca or San Pedro. Additionally, be sure to understand and respect the legal status of these substances in your location, as they are illegal in many countries. Your safety and well-being are our top priorities.Timestamps:0:00 Intro3:11 Ruben’s childhood and first encounter with curanderismo6:06 Initiations, lightning strikes, and the making of a healer10:44 Michele’s early life, spiritual upbringing, and healing journey17:59 The wisdom of San Pedro and what it really means to “see”23:46 The western distortion of Indigenous diets, rituals, and language28:29 Michele’s life-changing experience with Ayahuasca34:30 What’s happening at a cellular level during ceremony41:46 How Michele and Ruben “see” energy in others during healing47:17 Intergenerational trauma, cellular memory, and systemic wounding53:01 How plant medicine helps us feel, release, and return to being57:24 Is plant medicine for everyone? What to know before you start1:03:15 The future of consciousness and Ruben’s 10-year outlook1:17:43 The forgotten role of the healer: restoring harmony for others
    --------  
    1:20:53
  • Your Body Already Knows: Nidhi Pandya on Ayurveda, Intuition & Living Longer
    Nidhi Pandya is an Ayurvedic doctor, writer, and teacher helping people reconnect with ancient Vedic wisdom to heal their bodies, calm their minds, and live more intuitively. She is the author of Your Body Already Knows: Intuitive Ayurveda, a 21-day guide to resetting your gut, sleep, and overall health.In this episode, we dive into the science of ancient healing, why your inner climate matters more than supplements, how simple lifestyle shifts can help you live longer without "biohacking" your biology, and much more. Expect to learn:Why Nidhi believes Ayurveda is the original science of life, and how it could transform your daily wellbeing.How ancient rituals like oiling, cooked foods, and breathwork hold the keys to modern health and longevity.Why the first sign of disease in Ayurveda is not physical—but a loss of wisdom.How warm and moist became the unlikely foundation for gut health, hormone balance, and emotional connection.Why 21 days could be all it takes to reset your body and reconnect with your intuition.And how to live longer without hacking your biology.📸 Instagram: @thebeyondtomorrowpodcast | @nidhipandya | @juliankissa🌍 Website: Nidhi.me 📩 Email: [email protected]🎙 Hosted by Julian Issa📍 Subscribe to The Beyond Tomorrow Podcast with Julian Issa for more stories from the edge of what’s possible.Timestamps:0:00 Intro2:06 What is Ayurveda and why it matters today3:30 Growing up in a Vedic household5:52 Learning through rhythms, not instructions7:01 Rituals, intuition, and generational wisdom10:23 How bio-individuality shaped her upbringing14:19 Why she wrote Your Body Already Knows18:50 The three governing principles of health21:26 Principle 1: Creating a warm and moist internal climate26:38 Simple ways to support your body daily30:14 Principle 2: Aligning with circadian rhythms34:35 Principle 3: Embracing the cycles of growth, transformation, and decay37:09 Can Ayurveda and modern wellness coexist?41:06 Misconceptions and health trends to avoid44:22 The science behind sleep, oiling, and gut balance46:28 Breathwork, resonance breathing & humming48:59 Alternate nostril breathing practice (live demo)52:35 What the Ayurvedic future looks like in NYC, SF & London54:38 What happens after the 21-day reset56:45 Ayurveda, longevity & biohacking—what’s the difference?59:27 Final thoughts on mortality, aging, and purpose
    --------  
    1:01:42

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About The Beyond Tomorrow Podcast with Julian Issa

Hosted by Julian Issa, The Beyond Tomorrow Podcast brings you the people, ideas, and breakthroughs shaping the future. Each episode explores innovations in longevity, health, technology, and human potential to help you live a healthier, more prosperous life. Join us on a journey to stay ahead of tomorrow, with thought-provoking conversations that inspire you to thrive in an ever-changing world.
Podcast website
EducationSelf-Improvement

Listen to The Beyond Tomorrow Podcast with Julian Issa, The Hilary Silver Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/4/2025 - 8:25:56 AM