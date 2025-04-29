Powered by RND
That One Time with Adam Metwally
  • Tools for Managing Stress & Anxiety in 2025 — Dr Jonathan Kuo
    Today I sit down with Dr. Jonathan Kuo to discuss the increasing prevalence of stress and anxiety in modern society, exploring their interconnection with trauma. He introduces interventional mental health techniques, including vagus nerve stimulation and neuro resets, which aim to address the root causes of mental health issues.The discussion also delves into the role of inflammation, lifestyle choices, and the importance of a holistic approach to health. Dr. Kuo shares insights into the transformative potential of peptides and nootropics for health optimization, the role of psychedelics in mental health, and the importance of preventative medicine.🕒 Timestamps 00:00 Understanding Stress and Anxiety 05:57 Exploring Vagus Nerve Stimulation 11:59 Root Causes of Mental Health Issues 17:55 The Role of Lifestyle in Health 24:12 Personal Insights and Daily Routines 40:24 The Role of Peptides in Health Optimization 47:35 The Impact of Psychedelics on Mental Health 58:08 Shifting Perspectives on Traditional Medicine 01:02:27 The Future of Preventative Medicine 01:10:19 Precision Health and AI in Medicine🔗 Follow Dr. Kuo jonathannkuomd.com LinkedIn Instagram✌🏼 Support the Podcast by Purchasing Products We Love: 💧 Vitadrop — Use the code TOT for 25% off → vitadrop.com.au/TOT 👟 Vivobarefoot — Use TOT for 20% off → vivobarefoot.com📬 Get in Touch 🌍 Website: thatonetimepodcast.com 📧 Advertise with us: [email protected] 📧 Book us: [email protected]📱 Join Our Community 🎥 YouTube 🗣️ Spotify 🍎 Apple Podcasts 📸 Instagram 🐦 Twitter / X 🎵 TikTok💭 About the PodcastEach week I’ll be deep diving into the lives, habits and lessons of some of the most successful and interesting people in the world—teasing out their curiosities and aiming to provide actionable insights for your day-to-day life.The podcast focuses on the pillars of health, wealth, and wisdom—through deep, vulnerable conversations with world-class guests navigating life in their own unique way.Expect episodes on business, marketing, health, spirituality, biohacking, mindset, content creation and more.🎙️ Hosted By Adam Metwally — @meetwally Produced by Joe Fowler — @joeefowler🎶 MusicBy — HNNY → Listen on YouTube
    1:15:53
  • Why Everyone Should Take Peptides — Rapid Fire Questions With Dr. Jonathan Kuo
    Full Episode Out 04/29/2025Introducing Dr. Jonathan Kuo...Dr. Jonathann Kuo is a double-board-certified anaesthesiologist and pain specialist who founded Hudson Health (now also Extension Health) in New York City. He’s a recognised innovator in regenerative medicine—pioneering treatments like exosome injections, peptide therapies and interventional mental-health tools (ketamine infusions, stellate ganglion blocks)—and combines data-driven diagnostics with holistic care to heal chronic pain and trauma without relying on long-term medications.About These Mini EpisodesEach week I will be doing a mini episode ahead of the full podcast to get to know our guests so we can dig into the details that make them world-class in their expertise.💌 JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER (COMING SOON)http://eepurl.com/iaWy1r🔗 Follow Dr. Kuo jonathannkuomd.com LinkedIn InstagramGet In Touch 🌍 Our website: thatonetimepodcast.com 🌍 Advertise with us: [email protected] 🌍 Book us: [email protected] Our Community 🎥 YouTube: Subscribe 🗣️ Spotify: Listen 🍎 Apple Podcasts: That One Time 📸 Instagram: @thatonetime_podcast 🐦 X / Twitter: @itsadammetwally 🎵 TikTok: @thatonetime_podcast💭 About UsEach week I’ll be deep diving into the lives, habits and lessons of some of the most successful and interesting people in the world—teasing out their curiosities and aiming to provide actionable insights for your day-to-day life.The podcast focuses on the pillars of Health, Wealth, and Wisdom, featuring in-depth, vulnerable conversations with unique individuals taking on the world in their own way.Expect episodes on business, marketing, health, spirituality, biohacking, mindset, content creation and more!Hosted By Adam Metwally — @meetwally Produced By Joe Fowler — @joeefowler🎶 MusicBy — HNNYListen on YouTube
    12:20
  • What’s It Like Being New York City’s Best Real Estate Agent — Laurie Cooper
    Today I sit down with Laurie Cooper, the founder of G. Laurie Cooper, Inc. and now leading Douglas Elliman’s powerhouse team. Laurie Cooper has witnessed every twist in New York’s real estate saga—from 1970s open-house townhouse conversions to today’s condo boom in Brooklyn. We dive deep on securing off-market deals, mastering complex co-op boards, outlasting market meltdowns, and turning decades of street-level hustle into media savvy. Whether you’re a broker navigating brutal competition or an investor chasing the next “Brooklyn,” Laurie’s insights on negotiation, timing, and unwavering self-belief are your blueprint for thriving in the city that never sleeps.Timestamps 00:00 The Journey Begins: Laurie Cooper's Real Estate Empire 05:02 Navigating the Competitive Landscape of NYC Real Estate 09:59 The Evolution of New York City: From Brooklyn to Manhattan 15:01 Resilience in the Face of Adversity: Surviving NYC's Tough Times 19:58 The Future of New York: Opportunities and Challenges AheadFollow Laurie Instagram Website Douglas Elliman Profile TikTokSupport the Podcast 💧 Vitadrop — Healthy Hydration & Vitamins. Use code TOT for 25% off: vitadrop.com.au/TOT 👟 Vivobarefoot — Barefoot shoes. Use code TOT for 20% off: vivobarefoot.com 🔫 Legacy — At-home fertility test. Use code TOT for 10% off: givelegacy.comGet in Touch 🌍 Website: thatonetimepodcast.com 🌍 Advertise: [email protected] 🌍 Book Us: [email protected] Our Community 🎥 YouTube: Subscribe 🗣️ Spotify: Listen 🍎 Apple Podcasts: That One Time 📸 Instagram: @thatonetime_podcast 🐦 X / Twitter: @itsadammetwally 🎵 TikTok: @thatonetime_podcastAbout the PodcastEach week I’ll be deep diving into the lives, habits and lessons of some of the most successful and interesting people in the world—teasing out their curiosities and aiming to provide actionable insights for your day-to-day life.The podcast focuses on the pillars of health, wealth, and wisdom—and each episode is an in-depth, vulnerable conversation with a unique individual taking on the world in their own way.Expect episodes on business, marketing, health, spirituality, biohacking, mindset, content creation and more!Hosted by: Adam Metwally — @meetwallyProduced by: Joe Fowler — @joeefowlerMusicBy — HNNYhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3r3Paw23_eQ
    24:21
  • 80+ Years of Timeless Advice on Love & Relationships — Laurie Cooper
    Episode OverviewToday I sit down with NYC real‑estate icon Laurie Cooper—founder of G. Laurie Cooper, Inc.—to distill decades of no‑nonsense dating and relationship wisdom for the app‑weary generation. Laurie shows why true connections happen off‑screen—get out, be secure, move on if he’s not into you, and never hand over your power too soon—while reminding us that friendship, shared rituals, and “never going to bed angry” are the pillars of lasting love. Whether you’re swiping endlessly or feeling stuck, Laurie’s timeless rules will have you rethinking how to meet, love, and thrive in the city that never sleeps.🕒 Timestamps 00:00 Navigating Modern Dating Challenges 03:02 The Importance of Companionship and Friendship 05:56 Balancing Success and Relationships 12:06 Recognizing Red Flags in Relationships 14:59 The Role of Attraction and Compatibility 20:58 Cultural Perspectives on Relationships 26:59 Finding Happiness and Contentment🔗 Follow Laurie Cooper Instagram Website Douglas Elliman Profile TikTok✌🏼 Support the Podcast by Purchasing Products We Love Vitadrop — Healthy Hydration & Vitamins. Use code TOT for 25% off: vitadrop.com.au/TOT Vivobarefoot — Barefoot shoes. Use code TOT for 20% off: vivobarefoot.com Legacy — Men’s fertility testing. Use code TOT for 10% off: givelegacy.com🌍 Get In Touch Website: thatonetimepodcast.com Advertise: [email protected] Book Us: [email protected]🎥 Join Our Community YouTube: thatonetimepodcast Spotify: That One Time Apple Podcasts: That One Time Instagram: @thatonetime_podcast X / Twitter: @itsadammetwally TikTok: @thatonetime_podcast💭 About That One Time PodcastEach week Adam Metwally dives into the lives, habits, and lessons of some of the most successful and interesting people in the world—teasing out their curiosities and providing actionable insights for your day‑to‑day life. Focusing on the pillars of health, wealth, and wisdom, these in‑depth, vulnerable conversations span business, marketing, health, spirituality, biohacking, mindset, content creation, and more.Host: Adam MetwallyProducer: Joe Fowler🎶 MusicBy HNNYListen on YouTube
    37:23
  • NYC's Most Viral Real Estate Broker Gives Life Advice — Rapid Fire Questions With Laurie Cooper
    Full Episode Out 04/22/2025Introducing Laurie Cooper...Laurie Cooper is one of New York City’s most respected luxury real estate brokers. She founded her own firm, G. Laurie Cooper, Inc. in 1979 and spent over forty years building a powerhouse practice focused on high‑end Manhattan properties. In 2019 she joined Douglas Elliman, leading the G. Laurie Cooper Team alongside her son. Beyond sales, she’s become a familiar face in the media—known to many as Dorinda Medley’s Realtor on RHONY and a savvy social‑media personality—leveraging her insider knowledge of the city’s market and culture to guide clients through some of the toughest negotiations in the most competitive real‑estate arena in the world.Each week I will be doing a mini episode ahead of the full podcast to get to know our guests so we can dig into the details that make them world-class in their expertise.💌 Join Our Newsletter (COMING SOON)http://eepurl.com/iaWy1r🔗 Follow Laurie Instagram Personal Website Douglas Elliman Profile TikTokGet in Touch 🌍 Our website: thatonetimepodcast.com 🌍 Advertise with us: [email protected] 🌍 Book us: [email protected] Our Community 🎥 YouTube: Subscribe on YouTube 🗣️ Spotify: That One Time Podcast 🍎 Apple Podcasts: Listen on Apple 📸 Instagram: @thatonetime_podcast 🐦 X / Twitter: @itsadammetwally 🎵 TikTok: @thatonetime_podcast💭 About UsEach week I’ll be deep diving into the lives, habits and lessons of some of the most successful and interesting people in the world—teasing out their curiosities and aiming to provide actionable insights for your day-to-day life.The podcast focuses on the pillars of health, wealth, and wisdom—and each episode is an in-depth, vulnerable conversation with a unique individual taking on the world in their unique way.Expect episodes on business, marketing, health, spirituality, biohacking, mindset, content creation and more!Hosted byAdam Metwally — @meetwallyProduced byJoe Fowler — @joeefowler🎶 Music“By — HNNY”Listen on YouTube
About That One Time with Adam Metwally

Each week I'll be deep diving int the lives, habits and lessons of some of the most successful and interesting people in the world - teasing out their curiosities and aiming to provide actionable insights for your day-to-day life. The podcast focusses on the pillars of health, wealth, and wisdom - and each episode is an in-depth, vulnerable conversation with a unique individual taking on the world in their unique way. Expect episodes on business, marketing, health, spirituality, biohacking, mindset, content creation and more! Hosted by Adam Metwally @meetwally, produced by @joeefowler.
