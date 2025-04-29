That One Time with Adam Metwally

Episode OverviewToday I sit down with NYC real‑estate icon Laurie Cooper—founder of G. Laurie Cooper, Inc.—to distill decades of no‑nonsense dating and relationship wisdom for the app‑weary generation. Laurie shows why true connections happen off‑screen—get out, be secure, move on if he’s not into you, and never hand over your power too soon—while reminding us that friendship, shared rituals, and “never going to bed angry” are the pillars of lasting love. Whether you’re swiping endlessly or feeling stuck, Laurie’s timeless rules will have you rethinking how to meet, love, and thrive in the city that never sleeps.🕒 Timestamps 00:00 Navigating Modern Dating Challenges 03:02 The Importance of Companionship and Friendship 05:56 Balancing Success and Relationships 12:06 Recognizing Red Flags in Relationships 14:59 The Role of Attraction and Compatibility 20:58 Cultural Perspectives on Relationships 26:59 Finding Happiness and Contentment🔗 Follow Laurie Cooper Instagram Website Douglas Elliman Profile TikTok✌🏼 Support the Podcast by Purchasing Products We Love Vitadrop — Healthy Hydration & Vitamins. Use code TOT for 25% off: vitadrop.com.au/TOT Vivobarefoot — Barefoot shoes. Use code TOT for 20% off: vivobarefoot.com Legacy — Men’s fertility testing. Use code TOT for 10% off: givelegacy.com🌍 Get In Touch Website: thatonetimepodcast.com Advertise: [email protected]
