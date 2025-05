That One Time with Adam Metwally

NYC's Most Viral Real Estate Broker Gives Life Advice — Rapid Fire Questions With Laurie Cooper

Introducing Laurie Cooper...Laurie Cooper is one of New York City's most respected luxury real estate brokers. She founded her own firm, G. Laurie Cooper, Inc. in 1979 and spent over forty years building a powerhouse practice focused on high‑end Manhattan properties. In 2019 she joined Douglas Elliman, leading the G. Laurie Cooper Team alongside her son. Beyond sales, she's become a familiar face in the media—known to many as Dorinda Medley's Realtor on RHONY and a savvy social‑media personality—leveraging her insider knowledge of the city's market and culture to guide clients through some of the toughest negotiations in the most competitive real‑estate arena in the world.