Belief Hole | Paranormal, Mysteries and Other Tasty Thought Snacks

In scattered pockets of our planet, shadows come to life. Faceless entities drift close when you close your eyes for sleep, and towering figures gorge on blood in streams behind the slaughter house. We know the world is full of mystery, but what happens when the unacknowledged phenomena comes looking for you? The stories shared tonight reveal a chilling thread that weaves its way across continental divides, and reminds us we are all connected by a truth... we are not alone here. This, again, is a haunted planet. ⏰TIMESTAMPS 00:00 | Episode Trailer 01:46 | Intro: Our Haunted Planet 2 04:34 | Coming Up: Hypnagogic Ghosts, Interdimensional Beings, Dowsing Discoveries, Ethiopian Forest Demon Encounter, OBE Entity Encounter, and Giant Geese! 07:49 | Eyes of the Lost | Ana | Teenage years, 1990s (Lost Interdimensional Beings Encounter) 18:00 | Peekaboo | Sean McLaughlin | Family home in Northern Ireland | Saturday | 7:00–8:00 pm (Hypnagogic Ghost Encounter 23:49 | Follow Up: Hypnagogic States, Irish Wakes & traditions, The Troubles, covered mirrors 36:22 | Dowsing for Diamonds | Adelaide, South Australia | Lily 42:35 | Follow Up: Pendulum magic, dowsing rods and Witching for Wells 47:08 | Expansion Preview (Ohio River Sea Serpent) 50:59 | The Cat, Then The Dog, Then the Man in The Blood Red Robe | Lamont, Alberta | March 2024 | Alex (OBE Entities Encounters) 57:14 | Follow Up: OBE Entities, Astral Plane, Robert Monroe 1:02:54 | Take a Gander at that Goose! | Ontario, Canada | Winter around 10–11pm 1:05:11 | Follow Up: Giant Birds, Emu Excuses | Phantanimal Animals! 1:07:48 | Blood Drinker in the Forest | Ethiopia, Addis Ababa | ~60 years ago | Meseret (Ethiopian Forest Monster/Demon) 1:12:19 | Post-Story Discussion: Ethiopian Forest Demon, Sasa Banzam, Zar Spirits and Ritual Violation 1:16:58 | You Need to Learn CPR! | Bodø, Norway | 2020 1:22:04 | Follow Up: Guardian Angels, Belief Statistics 🔥 Become a Member - Get 2x the episodes!https://bit.ly/expansion-signup 📼 Referenced Episodes: 6.12 | SLS 28: Gremlin Air Encounter, Walking Bushes Harpers Ferry Ghosts, Walking Plants, Evil Hotel Rooms, Astral Dog After Life (interdimensional 'drawer-way' account) 6.18 | Our Haunted Planet: True Paranormal Encounters from Around the World 2.2 | Strange Travels: Skinwalkers and Shapeshifters the egg-shaped car chase in the canyon (The Gadianton Canyon Incident) 6.1 | SLS 24 – Giant Roadside Arachnid, Mirror Demon, Beach House Ghosts, Telepathic Fire RECOMMENDED BOOKS Our Haunted Planet | John keel Journeys Out of the Body | Robert Monroe Not From Here | Preston Dennett WEB SOURCES Britannica: The Troubles (Northern Ireland Sectarian Conflict) TalkDeath: Funeral Traditions from Ireland - How the Irish Embrace Death National Catholic Register: The Catholic History of the Traditional Irish Wake Nearly 7 in 10 U.S. adults believe in angels, AP-NORC poll finds Zar Spirits - Ethiopian Beliefs J'ba Fofi 📕Full Show Notes: https://beliefhole.com/8-8-haunted-planet-2-true-paranormal-encoutners-around-the-world 👻 SpectreVisionRadio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. https://⁠⁠spectrevisionradio.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/spectrevisionradio⁠ 🤷‍♂️Do Keywords Help? #paranormal #truescarystories #listenerstories #worldfolklore Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

What if our attempts to touch the stars have been waking something else? From Jack Parsons’ Strange Mojave rituals and JPL’s occult roots to SETI’s first listen at Green Bank and Arecibo’s “vampire,” a darker pattern emerges: when we call the beyond, it seems inhuman things have begun to answer..From Winged humanoids at Johnson Space Center to An alleged NASA Bigfoot autopsy coverup, We trace the threads from Crowley’s Amalantrah to Parsons’ Babalon Working, through government flirtations with Non-Human Entities and the Collins Elite’s “demonic UFO” thesis. Are we summoning them? Are they feeding on us? When we call.. do they come? Also, Whitley Strieber's take on the vampiric UFO abduction, Johnson Space Centers sad decrepitude, and the awesome movie recommendations! ⏰ TIMESTAMPS00:00 | Intro - Occult Rocket scientists and the entity encounters they summoned02:40 | Topic Overview: The occult background of NASA, Jack Parsons JPL rituals, vampire sightings, paranormal crossover of abduction and Whitley Strieber12:30 | Jack Parsons Background & Early Life and Occult Beginnings22:37 | Devil's Gate, Jet Propulsion Laboratory Origins and the OTO, L. Ron Hubbard & The Babylon Working40:23 | JACK PARSONS - The Babylon Working Details, Aleister Crowley44:33 | Nick Redrern45:20 | NASA Killed a Bigfoot52:50 | Jer and Chris discuss Johnson Space Center55:00 | Disappointments - The NASA Gargoyle1:04:29 | Houston Batman Encounter1:09:00 Frank Drake & Arecibo Observatory - SETI Background1:28:05 Arecibo Vampire1:34:25 | Expansion (members episode) Preview: Do Not Follow Them!: Spirit Imposters, Phantom Houses, and the Dead Who Beckon1:37:25 | Archons, Interdimensional Parasites, Vampiric UFOs, Whitley Strieber - The Robed ET Connection1:40:43 | Whitley Strieber Background and his Experiences1:49:03 | Consciousness Harvesting and Whitley Strieber’s Implant1:51:00 | Lue Elizondo Controversy and corroborative Implant Clip - News Nation’s Ross Coulthart1:56:50 | Discussion of Steven Greer's benevolent ET perspective vs. darker interpretations and disappointing Disclosure Day.1:59:47 | Whitley Strieber on News Nation: ETs are after your Soul’s Experienc2:02:12 | THE COLLINS ELITE & Demonic Interpretation, abduction to Shadow People, Sleep Paralysis, and The Batman2:05:50 | Jeremy ends on a positive note with a quote from Frank Drake's book and our discussion of hope and optimism about ET contact. 🔥 Become a Member Sign up for the Expansion - Get 2x the episodes and Ad Free!! ⁠https://bit.ly/expansion-signup ⁠👀 Submit your own true paranormal story: ⁠https://bit.ly/paranormal-story 👀 Did we miss your name as a member in the Thank You shout outs? Let us know! https://bit.ly/3Ra7Jz6 📚Recommended Books:Communion | Whitley StrieberMonster Files | Nick RedfernFINAL EVENTS and the Secret Government Group on Demonic UFOs and the Afterlife | Nick RedfernFull Show Notes: 👻 @SpectreVisionRadio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. https://⁠⁠spectrevisionradio.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://⁠⁠spectrevisionradio.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

There is a strange connection between Terrifying Dogman encounters and sacred ground, such as burial mounds and cemeteries, as well as a common pattern of other liminal borderlands like train tracks and river crossings. What do these geographical and spiritual spots on the map indicate about the nature of these entities?! Well, on this episode of Belief Hole, we endeavor to find out! Join us as we investigate eyewitness accounts from across the Buckeye State, including the Niles and Mahoning River Dogman sightings, two upright canine creatures stalking campers near Pickerel Creek and the strange clicking “weredogs” witnessed in Mansfield reported by the intrepid Linda Godfrey. We'll also be exploring the legend of Woolyburger Cemetery, the St. Coletta Mound Digger and archaeological, ceremonial wolf jaw masks associated with ancient Adena burial mounds. we may not find all the answers but gonna have freakin good time trying! ⏰Timestamps 07:48 | Fireworks Summon the Dogman | Niles, Ohio | 2007 | Daaron Wilson 14:23 | Dogman Highways | Train Tracks & the Defiance Werewolf 16:17 | Mushroom Hunter vs. Dogman | Niles, Ohio | 2016 20:12 | The Fear-Eating Dogman | Malevolence & Dark Intimacy 22:46 | Cynocephali | The Ancient Dog-Headed People 26:54 | The Mahoning River Dogman Hotspot 28:36 | Burial Mound Connection 30:01 | The St. Coletta Mound Digger | Wisconsin | 1936 33:49 | Graveyard Dogman | Alabama | Jeremy Wright 36:42 | The Adena Wolfman | Werewolves on the Mound! 42:12 | The Woolly Burger | Werewolf Castle Call | Art Bell & Linda Godfrey 47:45 | The Werewolf of London, Ohio 53:46 | Expansion Preview 59:31 | Two Upright Dogman Creatures | Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area | Ohio | 2018 1:06:31 | Dogman Territory in Hocking Hills 1:08:52 | The Lake Erie Marina Dogman 1:12:02 | The Lake Erie Marina Dogman 1:14:39 | Sandusky County’s Lost Mounds & Earthworks 1:19:21 | Something Just Clicked | Mansfield, Ohio | 2008 1:25:47 | Finding the Judge | A Loudonville Synchronicity 1:30:17 | Dogman in the Corn | Bucyrus, Ohio | The Judge 1:50:02 | Anubis, Demon Names & the Egyptian Book of the Dead 1:55:21 | The Gadarrah Connection | St. Coletta Exorcism 1:58:29 | What Is Dogman? | Demon, Trickster or Flesh and Blood? 1:59:37 | Closing the Belief Hole 👻Member Expansion Episode: Mantis Entities: Alien Overseers, Black-Eyed Children & Ancient Gods ⁠⁠https://expansion.beliefhole.com/8-10-exp-1-mantis-entities-alien-overseers-black-eyed-children-ancient-gods⁠⁠ 🔥Become a Member (2x the episodes!) ⁠⁠https://expansion.beliefhole.com/⁠⁠ 👀Referenced Episodes: 5.3 | Dogman: Freakiest True Encounters ⁠https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nKq-niD4bU⁠ 6.2 | A Deadly Dogman: Land Between the Lakes ⁠https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BalxizDU5Q4&t=2s⁠ 2.20 | Graveyard Dogman, Werewolves and Fear Eaters: Windows to Other worlds ⁠https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tj3bidzvYuQ&t=3645s⁠ 2.21 EXP | Real Werewolves and Interview with a 439 Yr Old Floridian Vampire ⁠https://expansion.beliefhole.com/2-21-exp-real-werewolves-and-interview-with-a-439-yr-old-floridian-vampire-2/⁠ 👊 Show Recommendations: Phantoms and Monsters Radio ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@PhantomsMonstersRadio⁠ From the Shadows ⁠https://bit.ly/49qPgoW⁠ Dogman Encounters ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@DogmanEncounters⁠ Exploring the Strange⁠ https://www.youtube.com/@exposingthestrange2023⁠ Matt Emch ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@Planetfourtwelve⁠ Small Town Monsters https://www.smalltownmonsters.com/ 📚Recommended Books: (Affiliate Link) Real Wolfmen True Encounters In Modern America | Linda S.Godfrey https://bit.ly/4x2BMs2 📖 Full Show Notes and Sources: ⁠https://beliefhole.com/8-10-ohio-dogman-real-encounters-the-burial-mound-theory⁠ 👻 SpectreVisionRadio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. https://⁠⁠spectrevisionradio.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://linktr.ee/spectrevisionradio⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

A tentacle-mouthed cryptid encounter beside a Texas highway. A red-eyed black mass crawling outside a Queens apartment just before tragedy strikes. Mass Alien Abduction, Ghost children, glowing green fogs, and entities that seem to feed on fear! Tonight, we descend into 7 true unexplained encounters with the strange- including bizarre creature sightings, possible alien contact, death omens, synchronicities, and a look into a possible high-strangeness connection between chronic paranormal contact and these fortean fogs! Welcome to Strange Listener Stories 36 🙌👀🔥 ⏰TIMESTAMPS 00:00 | Coming up - true strange listener stories 04:52 | Pretend Ponies and all Their Tentacle Teeth | Houston–Dallas, TX | Ryan Wargo17:45 | A Death Creeper in Queens | Queens, New York | 1991/1993 | Tony27:46 | The Light | Jacksonville, Oregon | Emma40:55 | Purple Playmate | Alabama | 1998/1999 | Linda56:04 | Green Fog, Footsteps, and the Watching Almond Eyes | Plasterville, California | 1987 | Evan01:10:00 | More Green Mist Mystery | Jools01:19:51 | How I “Starved My Ghouls” | My Home—Virginia | 2024 | Leena 🔥Become a Member Sign up for the Expansion - Get 2x the episodes! https://bit.ly/expansion-signup 🔥 New Dark Mountain Synthwave Ambiance - Join the Premiere: https://youtu.be/RxKEJW-uFpw?si=Y3-tUUfWeAHf6GnY 👀 Hey member, did we miss your name in the shout outs? Let us know! https://bit.ly/3Ra7Jz6 👻 SpectreVisionRadio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. https://⁠⁠spectrevisionradio.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/spectrevisionradio⁠ CREDIT - The Long Dark' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au | ‪@ScottBuckley‬ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

🔥Youtube Premiere MIDNIGHT TONIGHT! EST of Ohio Witches and Vampires: The Dark Heart of It All! Come join us in the LiveChat https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UODHJaDbT2g ___ In 1996 a curious call came in over the airwaves on Art Bell’s Ghost to Ghost radio program. The caller would go on to claim he was given information that would inadvertently breathe new life into a local legend - the curse of the West Branch Witch. Was a witch ever buried in this cemetery, and if not, could the legend itself have become a lure - manifesting in the dark and wearing a witch’s skin, to stalk the very ones who would seek her out? From goat-legged, hoofed devils in a suburban basement to vampire covens in the Dayton underground, join us tonight, as we hop the cemetery wall, and attempt to dig up the undead truth behind disturbing encounters in our own backyard. Welcome back to Ohio: the dark heart of it all.. ⏰ Timestamps 00:00 | Episode Intro — Ohio: The Dark Heart of It All02:30 | Coming Up: West Branch Witch, Dayton Vampire Cults, and Ohio Ghost to Ghost Art Bell Calls09:24 | West Branch’s Lost Cemetery — The Elliott Family15:51 | The Legend of the Ravenna Witch | Story Read19:59 | Stolen Stones, Curses & Desecration23:26 | Who Was the Woman Behind the Witch Legend?26:54 | Can Belief Manifest a Monster? Tulpas & the Philip Experiment29:03 | The Lure of Desecration | Jannette Quackenbush31:20 | West Branch Witch Sightings & the Car-Crash Account37:24 | An Alternative Origin of the Witch Legend41:45 | The Call That Started It All | Art Bell & Fred43:43 | Witchcraft, Curses & Swarming Bees48:26 | The Listener Story That Wanted to Be Read52:01 | Mountain Witch | Ashley’s Listener Account | Mount Juliet, TN55:11 | Wart Witches, Granny Magic & “Bagging” Warts1:01:10 | Expansion Preview — Modern Dinosaur Encounters1:04:45 | Back from the Break — More Ohio Strangeness1:07:48 | Ohio Basement Devil | Art Bell Call1:15:19 | The Greyhounds and Their Invisible Master | Art Bell Call1:22:08 | Dayton’s Vampire Underground & the Disappearance of Phillip Gall1:24:36 | A City Beneath the City | Dayton Tunnel Report1:30:53 | The Asylum, Vampire Subculture & LARPing1:35:34 | A Former LARPer’s Account | Reddit Discussion1:38:09 | The Shelved Documentary & Unanswered Questions1:40:16 | Cincinnati Tunnels1:46:33 | Seafaring Vampires Move to the Expansion1:47:45 | Closing Thoughts & Halloween Plans Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Belief Hole | Paranormal, Mysteries and Other Tasty Thought Snacks

About Belief Hole | Paranormal, Mysteries and Other Tasty Thought Snacks

About Belief Hole | Paranormal, Mysteries and Other Tasty Thought Snacks