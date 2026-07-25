On this episode of Caribbean Mystics, Rael, a psychic medium, reveals her journey communicating with a spirit tied to a historic property in St. Croix.



I am so deeply grateful to the incredible Rael Reddick for sharing her story with us.



"Rael has spent her life walking between worlds, grounded in real-life experience, yet deeply connected to Spirit. Born into an American military family in the late 1960s, she grew up around the world, learning to connect with people from all walks of life.



That ability to truly listen, to people and to Spirit, is at the heart of everything she does."



You can follow her on social media and check out her website to book a reading today! https://www.raelpsychic.com/



***Thank you for listening to today’s podcast. If you have a supernatural Caribbean story you’d like to share on The Caribbean Mystics Podcast, please contact us at caribbeanmysticspodcast@gmail.com



If you are interested in contributing to the Caribbean Mystics Podcast please consider subscribing to our Patreon community. Your donation helps to support high production costs, equipment upgrades, and editing software.



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SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.

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