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64 episodes
- On April 4th 1996, Steve and three of his friends leave the East End of St. Thomas on a boat headed for Tortola. The night is eerily quiet and the ocean is so calm it looks like glass. Half way through their journey, something unexplainable appears in the sky, leaving Steve still trying to connect the dots decades later.
I extend a special bow of gratitude to Steve Thorton who graciously shared this story with us.
Thank you for listening to today’s podcast. If you have a supernatural Caribbean story you’d like to share on The Caribbean Mystics Podcast, please contact us at caribbeanmysticspodcast@gmail.com
If you are interested in contributing to the Caribbean Mystics Podcast in exchange for unreleased content, stories, interview please consider subscribing to our Patreon community. Your donation helps to support high production costs, equipment upgrades, and editing software.
Follow us on social media:
Podcast Instagram: @caribbeanmysticspodcast
Podcast Facebook: Caribbean Mystics Podcast
Gabrielle’s Instagram Handle: gquerrard
Gabrielle’s Tiktok Handle: gquerrard
Don’t forget to give us five stars, leave a review and share this episode with the supernatural lovers in your life 🧙🏽♀️
SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- On this episode of Caribbean Mystics, we head back to the old days in the Virgin Islands; where a married cook named Ms. Mavis is publicly humiliated after her husband is caught with another woman. Ms. Mavis seeks out an obeah man and soon vanishes, only to return a month later carrying a bright yellow demijohn and warning the town it holds a Jumbie.
***Thank you for listening to today’s podcast. If you have a supernatural Caribbean story you’d like to share on The Caribbean Mystics Podcast, please contact us at caribbeanmysticspodcast@gmail.com
If you are interested in contributing to the Caribbean Mystics Podcast please consider subscribing to our Patreon community. Your donation helps to support high production costs, equipment upgrades, and editing software.
Follow us on social media:
Podcast Instagram: caribbeanmysticspodcast
Podcast Facebook: Caribbean Mystics Podcast
Website:https://www.caribbeanmystics.com/
Don’t forget to give Caribbean Mystics five stars, leave a review and share this episode with the supernatural lovers in your life 🧙🏽♀️
SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- On today's episode of the Caribbean Mystics Podcast, our featured storyteller from Trinidad describes a series of harrowing paranormal events following the death of an aunt, leading to a climactic spiritual cleansing. Today's episode includes mentions of demonology and exorcism.
***Thank you for listening to today’s podcast. If you have a supernatural Caribbean story you’d like to share on The Caribbean Mystics Podcast, please contact us at caribbeanmysticspodcast@gmail.com
If you are interested in contributing to the Caribbean Mystics Podcast please consider subscribing to our Patreon community. Your donation helps to support high production costs, equipment upgrades, and editing software.
Follow us on social media:
Podcast Instagram: caribbeanmysticspodcast
Podcast Facebook: Caribbean Mystics Podcast
Website:https://www.caribbeanmystics.com/
Don’t forget to give Caribbean Mystics five stars, leave a review and share this episode with the supernatural lovers in your life 🧙🏽♀️
SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- On this episode of Caribbean Mystics, Rael, a psychic medium, reveals her journey communicating with a spirit tied to a historic property in St. Croix.
I am so deeply grateful to the incredible Rael Reddick for sharing her story with us.
"Rael has spent her life walking between worlds, grounded in real-life experience, yet deeply connected to Spirit. Born into an American military family in the late 1960s, she grew up around the world, learning to connect with people from all walks of life.
That ability to truly listen, to people and to Spirit, is at the heart of everything she does."
You can follow her on social media and check out her website to book a reading today! https://www.raelpsychic.com/
***Thank you for listening to today’s podcast. If you have a supernatural Caribbean story you’d like to share on The Caribbean Mystics Podcast, please contact us at caribbeanmysticspodcast@gmail.com
If you are interested in contributing to the Caribbean Mystics Podcast please consider subscribing to our Patreon community. Your donation helps to support high production costs, equipment upgrades, and editing software.
Follow us on social media:
Podcast Instagram: caribbeanmysticspodcast
Podcast Facebook: Caribbean Mystics Podcast
Website:https://www.caribbeanmystics.com/
Don’t forget to give Caribbean Mystics five stars, leave a review and share this episode with the supernatural lovers in your life 🧙🏽♀️
SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In this episode, visual artist La Vaughn Belle recounts her experience creating an exhibition at the Whim Plantation Great House. Oceana James, who was invited to perform a Bamboula dance at the event, has an unexpected spiritual encounter during the performance, illustrating the depth of connection and history embedded in these colonial spaces.
***Thank you for listening to today’s podcast. If you have a supernatural Caribbean story you’d like to share on The Caribbean Mystics Podcast, please contact us at caribbeanmysticspodcast@gmail.com
If you are interested in contributing to the Caribbean Mystics Podcast please consider subscribing to our Patreon community. Your donation helps to support high production costs, equipment upgrades, and editing software.
Follow us on social media:
Podcast Instagram: caribbeanmysticspodcast
Podcast Facebook: Caribbean Mystics Podcast
Website:https://www.caribbeanmystics.com/
Don’t forget to give Caribbean Mystics five stars, leave a review and share this episode with the supernatural lovers in your life 🧙🏽♀️
SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring creativity, the esoteric, and the unknown. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Caribbean Mystics
Caribbean Mystics Podcast uncovers the supernatural through firsthand stories of the unexplainable across the Caribbean. Each episode blends chilling personal encounters with deep cultural insights, revealing the region’s hidden spiritual tapestry. Host Gabrielle Querrard—an ancestral Virgin Islanders and lifelong seekers of the mystical—close every tale with historical context, folklore, and her own intuitive wisdom, bridging the seen and unseen worlds. Gabrielle Querrard is a seasoned metaphysical practitioner, with expertise in dream interpretation, past-life regression, and auric field studies Together, they illuminate the Caribbean’s supernatural legacy with equal parts curiosity and reverence. SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring the anomalous, the luminous, and the numinous. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. spectrevisionradio.com linktr.ee/spectrevisionPodcast website
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