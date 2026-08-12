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Rowan & Pine: A Feminist Folklore & Mythology Podcast
Emily & Niamh
Latest episode
91 episodes
- PLEASE LIKE/COMMENT/SUBSCRIBE or 🫵 WIIIIITCH
This is the second of our Feminist History of Astrology with Niamh's bestie Megan. We recap the ancient astrology covered in Part 1 before getting into where it all went south, starting with the moral panic of the Witchcraft laws in Elizabethan England which led to the infamous Witch Trials, the discreditation of Astrology into a fringe pseudoscience practiced by the lower echelons of society, and right through to how it became reputedly the pasttime of bored houswives and gullible women and LGBTQIA+ people. We then navigate the sience behind both why people connect to astrology and the misconceptions held by the scientists who seek to discredit it.
WELCOME TO THE HAGSTONE COVEN
S O U R C E S:
“New Age to Post Modern Age: the cultural location of metaphysical belief” - Fiona Smyth, Dublin City University, 2001
https://www.thetimes.com/uk/science/article/forget-economics-try-astrology-instead-fmf8dqxnrgx
https://www.russh.com/feminism-and-astrology/
https://blackthornandstone.com/2020/06/25/clockwork-sky-astrology-in-early-modern-victorian-england/
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/astrology-gen-z-star-signs-moon-b2683469.html
Age of Aquarius
The English Witchcraft Act of 1563 Revisited* Alexandra Gajda ,George Southcombe
https://publicdomainreview.org/essay/divining-the-witch-of-york-propaganda-and-prophecy/
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-nancy-reagan-astrology-20160306-story.html
https://libguides.bodleian.ox.ac.uk/law-witch/england
MENTIONED:
Penn Badgley vs Matt Rife
CHECK OUT THE CREATORS COLLECTIVE
Featured ad: Death Kissed Traveler
C O N T A C T
rowanandpinepod@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/rowanandpine
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Hi! We have recently had a few changes behind the scenes at R&P, mainly that we have switched podcast networks. Our new network, the Creators Collective, can be found here - (and in the podcast bio). Please check out the hige selection of amazing spooky podcasts! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- WELCOME TO THE HAGSTONE COVEN.
Check out the video version of this episode on Patrreon for all tiers
“As for speaking, there was no one to speak to, and as for laughing, she had no mind to it; so she sat on and looked at nothing but her work.” — The Six Swans, Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm (1812), translated by Margaret Hunt ”
The Brothers Grimm are household names: spoken with the same familiarity as Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel, or Rapunzel. In German‑speaking Europe, their books were second only to the Bible in popularity, and by the twentieth century they had become the most famous collectors of folk and fairy tales in the western world...
S O U R C E S:
https://explorethearchive.com/brothers-grimm-fairy-tales
https://www.neh.gov/humanities/2015/marchapril/feature/how-the-grimm-brothers-saved-the-fairy-tale
Two Hundred Years After Once Upon a Time: The Legacy of the Brothers Grimm and Their Tales in GermanyJack Zipes Marvels & Tales, Vol. 28, No. 1, SPECIAL ISSUE: In Honor of Donald Haase (2014), pp. 54-74 (21 pages)
Critical Observations on Recent Psychoanalytical Approaches to the Tales of the Brothers Grimm Jack Zipes Merveilles & contesVol. 1, No. 1 (May 1987), pp. 19-30 (12 pages)
Silenced Women in the Grimms’ Tales: The “Fit” Between Fairy Tales and Society in Their Historical Context Chapter Author(s): RUTH B. BOTTIGHEIMER
Why Fairy Tales Matter: The Performative and the Transformative Maria Tatar Western Folklore , Vol. 69, No. 1 (Winter 2010), pp. 55-64 (10 pages)
C O N T A C T
rowanandpinepod@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/rowanandpine
Part of @Podmoth Media Network
Additional sounds from Pixabay
Featured Podmoth pod: Brutal Bizarre & Boozy
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- CW - Mention of sexual assault
PLEASE LIKE/COMMENT/SUBSCRIBE or we'll pelt you with gallnuts.
This is the second of our TWO PARTER with our white knights, Kelsey and Abbie from Fairy Tale Fix! We will continue to deconstruct the Damsels in Distress Archetype and how the influence of Christian and family values have sanitised some of the juciest tales of our youth. We rewind the clock to the Italian origin of Rapunzel - Petrosinella - before having some pop culture chats about our favourite badass women.
Please go show Kelsey and Abbie some love and tell 'em we sent ya!
WELCOME TO THE HAGSTONE COVEN
S O U R C E S:
https://owlcation.com/humanities/mythology-and-archetypes-a-damsel-in-distress
Feminist Fairy-Tale Scholarship: A Critical Survey and Bibliography Donald Haase, Marvels & Tales, Vol. 14, No. 1, Fairy Tale Liberation—Thirty Years Later (2000), pp. 15-63 (49 pages)
The Story of Petrosinella
https://classicalwisdom.substack.com/p/andromeda-the-beauty-of-the-mediterranean
Rapunzel by the Brothers Grimm
"Some Day My Prince Will Come": Female Acculturation through the Fairy Tale Marcia R. Lieberman College English, Vol. 34, No. 3 (Dec., 1972), pp. 383-395 (13 pages)
MICHAEL A. SOLIS THE DAMSEL IN DISTRESS: RESCUING WOMEN FROM AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY
https://www.kevindincher.com/2024/08/fairy-tale-damsels-in-distress.html
MENTIONED
Song of The Lioness series by Tamora Pierce
C O N T A C T
rowanandpinepod@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/rowanandpine
Part of @Podmoth Media Network
Additional sounds from Pixabay
Featured Podmoth pod:Brutal, Bizarre And Boozy
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- CW - Mention of suicide
PLEASE LIKE/COMMENT/SUBSCRIBE or we'll make you wanna poke your other eye out.
This month we have a TWO PARTER and Niamh has called in some white knights, Kelsey and Abbie from Fairy Tale Fix! We will get to know them and all about their fantastic "WTF fairytale podcast" before diving in to the Damsels in Distress Archetype and how it has grown and evolved with society. We pick out our bingo card of DID tropes before hearing the Irish myth, "Deirdre of the Sorrows" and her beautifully tragic ending.
Join us again next week for Part 2 because we just yapped that much!
WELCOME TO THE HAGSTONE COVEN.
MENTIONED
The Girl who Pretended To Be A Boy -AKA The Princess Who Would Be A Prince Andrew Lang collection
A Choice of Magic by Ruth Manning Sanders
S O U R C E S
https://owlcation.com/humanities/mythology-and-archetypes-a-damsel-in-distress
Feminist Fairy-Tale Scholarship: A Critical Survey and Bibliography Donald Haase, Marvels & Tales, Vol. 14, No. 1, Fairy Tale Liberation—Thirty Years Later (2000), pp. 15-63 (49 pages)
https://classicalwisdom.substack.com/p/andromeda-the-beauty-of-the-mediterranean
"Some Day My Prince Will Come": Female Acculturation through the Fairy Tale Marcia R. Lieberman College English, Vol. 34, No. 3 (Dec., 1972), pp. 383-395 (13 pages)
https://www.kevindincher.com/2024/08/fairy-tale-damsels-in-distress.html
https://bardmythologies.com/deirdre-of-the-sorrows/
C O N T A C T
rowanandpinepod@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/rowanandpine
Part of @Podmoth Media Network
Additional sounds from Pixabay
Featured Podmoth pod:Brutal, Bizarre And Boozy
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Rowan & Pine: A Feminist Folklore & Mythology Podcast
Two internet friends (one American, one Irish) talking about folklore, mythology and dark history all through a feminist (and sometimes spooky!) lens. Think goddesses, folk tales, animal symbolism, hauntings, and everything in between...👋Come say hi on socials or join our Discord! 🎙️Proud member of the Creators Collective of spooky podcasts.🎶 Main Theme - Allegretto Autunnale by Dee Yan Key🗓 1 main episode & 1 whimsical short per month.🖤Get early, ad-free & bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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