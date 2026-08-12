Rowan & Pine: A Feminist Folklore & Mythology Podcast

WELCOME TO THE HAGSTONE COVEN.

Check out the video version of this episode on Patrreon for all tiers



“As for speaking, there was no one to speak to, and as for laughing, she had no mind to it; so she sat on and looked at nothing but her work.” — The Six Swans, Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm (1812), translated by Margaret Hunt ”

The Brothers Grimm are household names: spoken with the same familiarity as Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel, or Rapunzel. In German‑speaking Europe, their books were second only to the Bible in popularity, and by the twentieth century they had become the most famous collectors of folk and fairy tales in the western world...



S O U R C E S:



https://explorethearchive.com/brothers-grimm-fairy-tales

https://www.neh.gov/humanities/2015/marchapril/feature/how-the-grimm-brothers-saved-the-fairy-tale

Two Hundred Years After Once Upon a Time: The Legacy of the Brothers Grimm and Their Tales in GermanyJack Zipes Marvels & Tales, Vol. 28, No. 1, SPECIAL ISSUE: In Honor of Donald Haase (2014), pp. 54-74 (21 pages)

Critical Observations on Recent Psychoanalytical Approaches to the Tales of the Brothers Grimm Jack Zipes Merveilles & contesVol. 1, No. 1 (May 1987), pp. 19-30 (12 pages)

Silenced Women in the Grimms’ Tales: The “Fit” Between Fairy Tales and Society in Their Historical Context Chapter Author(s): RUTH B. BOTTIGHEIMER

Why Fairy Tales Matter: The Performative and the Transformative Maria Tatar Western Folklore , Vol. 69, No. 1 (Winter 2010), pp. 55-64 (10 pages)



C O N T A C T

rowanandpinepod@gmail.com

https://linktr.ee/rowanandpine

Part of @Podmoth Media Network

Additional sounds from Pixabay

Featured Podmoth pod: Brutal Bizarre & Boozy

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.