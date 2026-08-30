It’s 1912, and on the Terra Nova British Antarctic Expedition, scientist and explorer George Murray Levick and five other men are marooned on what they’ll come to call ‘Inexpressible Island’.



Their ship has failed to return. The Antarctic winter is closing in — seven months of brutal cold and constant darkness.



With time running out, the men must build a tiny ice cave, hunt seals and penguins for food, and somehow survive the most hostile environment on Earth.



They’ll battle hunger, illness and exposure. And if they make it through the winter, they face a gruelling journey back to base, to discover what has happened to the rest of Captain Scott’s expedition.



They’ll need every ounce of physical and mental strength they possess to have a hope in hell of surviving.



And if they do make it… what changed world will they emerge into?



Michelle is joined by expert Douglas Russell from the Natural History Museum. So hunker down for Part 2 of this little-known story from Captain Scott’s expedition and the Age of Heroic Antarctic Exploration.



Discover More:



Discover London's amazing Natural History Museum:

https://www.nhm.ac.uk/



Read all about Scott of the Antarctic's doomed expedition with Antarctic Heritage Trust:

https://nzaht.org/conserve/explorer-bases/scotts-hut-cape-evans/history-of-scotts-expedition/

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