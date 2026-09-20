David Mayer’s sound reflects a life spent moving between cultures. Raised across Germany, Spain and Norway before settling in Berlin in 2004, he developed an approach to dance music that has never sat comfortably inside a single genre. House and techno form the foundation, but the real through-line is rhythm: funked-up low end, muscular four-on-the-floor grooves and a sense of swing that keeps even his deeper productions firmly connected to the dancefloor. As both a DJ and producer, Mayer favours music with weight and immediacy, balancing hypnotic detail with an instinct for hooks and forward motion. It’s a combination that has carried his work well beyond Berlin, while preserving the restless, open-ended character at the centre of his sound. On this Balance Selections, the German producer stays true to form with a deep house-rooted 60-minute mix. Featuring tracks from Dino Lenny, The Deepshakerz, the late Nico Stojan and more, it’s an easy soundtrack for a day spent on an open-air dancefloor. @david-michael-mayer Tracklisting & interview: balancemusic.com.au/balance-selections-384-david-mayer/ ------------------------------------- Follow: Instagram: www.instagram.com/balance_series Facebook: www.facebook.com/balanceseriesmusic Youtube: www.youtube.com/@balancemusicofficial

About Balance Selections Podcast

About Balance Selections Podcast

About Balance Selections Podcast