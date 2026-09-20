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568 episodes
- Recording of Dj Ruby's set from Balance Croatia 2026.
@djruby
________________________________________________
BALANCE CROATIA 2027
Thu 5th Aug - Mon 9th Aug 2026
The Garden Resort, Tisno
Early Bird and First Release tickets SOLD OUT
_________________________________________________
SIGN UP FOR FINAL RELEASE TIX:
laylo.com/balancecroatia/L1zh7A
_________________________________________________
Head to www.balancecroatia.com for more info.
IG: www.instagram.com/balancecroatia
- David Mayer’s sound reflects a life spent moving between cultures. Raised across Germany, Spain and Norway before settling in Berlin in 2004, he developed an approach to dance music that has never sat comfortably inside a single genre. House and techno form the foundation, but the real through-line is rhythm: funked-up low end, muscular four-on-the-floor grooves and a sense of swing that keeps even his deeper productions firmly connected to the dancefloor.
As both a DJ and producer, Mayer favours music with weight and immediacy, balancing hypnotic detail with an instinct for hooks and forward motion. It’s a combination that has carried his work well beyond Berlin, while preserving the restless, open-ended character at the centre of his sound.
On this Balance Selections, the German producer stays true to form with a deep house-rooted 60-minute mix. Featuring tracks from Dino Lenny, The Deepshakerz, the late Nico Stojan and more, it’s an easy soundtrack for a day spent on an open-air dancefloor.
@david-michael-mayer
Tracklisting & interview: balancemusic.com.au/balance-selections-384-david-mayer/
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Follow:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/balance_series
Facebook: www.facebook.com/balanceseriesmusic
Youtube: www.youtube.com/@balancemusicofficial
- Recording of Nicolas Rada's set from Balance Croatia 2026.
@nicolasrada
________________________________________________
BALANCE CROATIA 2027
Thu 5th Aug - Mon 9th Aug 2026
The Garden Resort, Tisno
Early Bird and First Release tickets SOLD OUT
_________________________________________________
SIGN UP FOR FINAL RELEASE TIX:
laylo.com/balancecroatia/L1zh7A
_________________________________________________
Head to www.balancecroatia.com for more info.
IG: www.instagram.com/balancecroatia
- Recording of Maze 28's set from Balance Croatia 2026.
@maze28
________________________________________________
BALANCE CROATIA 2027
Thu 5th Aug - Mon 9th Aug 2026
The Garden Resort, Tisno
Early Bird and First Release tickets SOLD OUT
_________________________________________________
SIGN UP FOR FINAL RELEASE TIX:
https://laylo.com/balancecroatia/L1zh7A
_________________________________________________
Head to www.balancecroatia.com for more info.
IG: www.instagram.com/balancecroatia
- Recording of Peter Makto's set from Balance Croatia 2026.
@petermakto
________________________________________________
BALANCE CROATIA 2027
Thu 5th Aug - Mon 9th Aug 2026
The Garden Resort, Tisno
_________________________________________________
Head to www.balancecroatia.com for more info.
IG: www.instagram.com/balancecroatia
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About Balance Selections Podcast
SIGN UP FOR BALANCE CROATIA 2027: https://laylo.com/balancecroatia/L1zh7A ========================== Head to https://balancecroatia.com to explore ticket and accommodation options. ==================================== Iconic electronic compilation series & music imprint Est. 2000 Flying the flag for ‘quality independent electronic music’, born and bred on a national and global scale in their homebase of Australia and beyond, Balance Music have been at the very forefront of underground house music since its inception, expertly guided by experienced director Tom Pandzic. Their revered Balance Mix Series (Established in 2000) has seen the likes of Max Cooper, James Zabiela, Kolsch, Hernan Cattaneo, Henry Saiz, Danny Tenaglia, Deetron, Joris Voorn, Patrice Baumel, James Holden, Agoria, Phil K (R.I.P.), and more step up to the plate for one of the most essential collections across the entirety of the electronica spectrum, whilst Balance Series, their showcase for expressive tech, progressive and wider variations of house music, is a focal point of the sound. The latter has nurtured top-drawer releases from quality artists encompassing a plethora of upcoming and established acts. As the brand continues to grow exponentially, their ever-expansive popularity shows no signs of letting up. - JunoPodcast website
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