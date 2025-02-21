Episode 2 of Are You Ready For This is in the books! If you've got 20 minutes and a sense of humor this is your go to resource for keeping in the local loop. How have the city council members faired since last meetings, wanna be the Huntington Beach blood bath? Curious how the council voted on a newly proposed ordinance aimed at regulating feeding the homeless in town? Will the council accept a $1.8m public transport grant for a fleet of EV trolleys to serve North Beach? Tune in for the readers digest version of San Clemente's latest ins n outs. Peace, love and Karen's!Angela and Erin
34:18
Pulling Back the Orange Curtain: Who We Are & Why We’re Here
Welcome to the very first episode of our brand new podcast, where we’re pulling back the Orange Curtain on local issues and happenings in San Clemente, CA! Join Angela and Erin as they introduce themselves and share why they’re on a mission to keep you informed (and un-bored) about what’s really going on in our community.In this unscripted pilot episode, we give you a taste of what’s to come by diving into who we are, why we started this podcast, and a quick overview of how our city government works. Plus, we recap highlights from the latest city council meeting and Beaches, Parks, and Rec discussion.This is just the beginning of honest, fun, and insightful conversations about public safety, local wins (and losses), and everything in between. Tune in, get to know us, and stay in the loop with the stories that matter most right here in San Clemente and Orange County!
