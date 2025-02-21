Pulling Back the Orange Curtain: Who We Are & Why We’re Here

Welcome to the very first episode of our brand new podcast, where we’re pulling back the Orange Curtain on local issues and happenings in San Clemente, CA! Join Angela and Erin as they introduce themselves and share why they’re on a mission to keep you informed (and un-bored) about what’s really going on in our community.In this unscripted pilot episode, we give you a taste of what’s to come by diving into who we are, why we started this podcast, and a quick overview of how our city government works. Plus, we recap highlights from the latest city council meeting and Beaches, Parks, and Rec discussion.This is just the beginning of honest, fun, and insightful conversations about public safety, local wins (and losses), and everything in between. Tune in, get to know us, and stay in the loop with the stories that matter most right here in San Clemente and Orange County!