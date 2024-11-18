Apple @ Work Podcast: When you trade in your fleet of iPhones, where do they go?

In this episode of Apple @ Work, I talk with Biju Nair, EVP of Connected Living at Assurant, about their new repair facility in Tennessee. Links Fortune 500 company Assurant expands in Middle TN with new facility for 800 workers Connect with Bradley Twitter LinkedIn