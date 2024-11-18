Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.
In this episode of Apple @ Work, I talk with Anil Gupta, co-founder and CTO of Wyebot Inc., about the move to DDM, Wi-Fi automation, and much more.
28:44
Keeping your fleet healthy
In this episode of Apple @ Work, I talk with the team from CleanMyMac X about keeping your fleet healthy with a sneak peek at a 2025 business tool from MacPaw
24:19
Mac enterprise growth continues to surge
In this episode of Apple @ Work, I talk with Weldon Dodd about Kandji's new survey about how IT professionals are thinking about Apple in the enterprise.
Links
Apple products show lower outage risk and strong security appeal in Kandji survey
22:38
Apple @ Work Podcast: When you trade in your fleet of iPhones, where do they go?
In this episode of Apple @ Work, I talk with Biju Nair, EVP of Connected Living at Assurant, about their new repair facility in Tennessee.
Links
Fortune 500 company Assurant expands in Middle TN with new facility for 800 workers
Fleet launches iOS device management
In this episode of Apple @ Work, I talk with Mike McNeil from Fleet about its recent upgrade to iPhone and iPad device management.
Links
Popular Apple TV digital signage tool launches new 2.0 version
