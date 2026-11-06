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Airlines Confidential Podcast

Scott McCartney
Business
Airlines Confidential Podcast
Latest episode

361 episodes

  • Airlines Confidential Podcast

    361 - Guest Co-Host Doug Parker, Guest Chris Sununu, CEO, A4A

    11/04/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Guest Co-Host Doug Parker, Guest Chris Sununu, CEO, Airlines for America. Topics: Post election directions; Breaking Down Barriers' Aviator's Ball; Love Field expansion talks at North Dallas Chamber of Commerce Aviation Breakfast; JetBlue & Frontier results; How a CEO preps for an earnings call; Listener Q on no-show rates, Existence of unspoken agreements.
  • Airlines Confidential Podcast

    360 - Scott McCartney with Guest Co-Host Dave Hilfman

    10/28/2026 | 1h
    Scott McCartney with Guest Co-Host Dave Hilfman. Topics: Earnings numbers, Big win for United; FAA certifies Boeing 737 MAX 10; Southwest shows growth; Alaska/Hawaiian challenges; Will jet fuel prices force more consolidation? Listener input on SWA's lounge brand.
  • Airlines Confidential Podcast

    359 - Scott McCartney with Guest Co-Host Christina Cassotis

    10/21/2026 | 58 mins.
    Scott McCartney with Guest Co-Host Christina Cassotis. Topics: Back to the Future Week; Airline stocks; Southwest Media Day announcements; A focus on JetBlue; Lufthansa to acquire large stake in TAP Air Portugal; Politico story on potential government stake in Air Space Intelligence; American names Nick Andersen SVP Network Planning; Listener Q's on LAX and their contractor; PFC increases.
  • Airlines Confidential Podcast

    358 - Guest Co-Host Charles Duncan. Guest: Dave Emerson, CEO, Virgin Australia

    10/14/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    This week: Guest Co-Host Charles Duncan. Guest Dave Emerson, CEO, Virgin Australia. Also:  Delta reports lower earnings; Riyadh airport war disruptions; JetBlue financials; Gary Leff's View From The Wing reports change in American's bumping policy; Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) new terminal opens; SWA said to add widebody; Listener request for ramp operations info,  joint ventures.
  • Airlines Confidential Podcast

    357 - Scott McCartney with Guest Co-Host Henry Harteveldt

    10/07/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Scott McCartney with Guest Co-Host Henry Harteveldt. Topics: Terrorism by 1st officer on FlyDubai; A NASA SR-71 Blackbird revival? Scott Kirby envisions massive increase in United Chicago flights; United launches Base First fare and status match; Does Starlink move customers? Alaska Atmos Rewards & product offerings; Listener input on fleet composition, SWA lack of first class.
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About Airlines Confidential Podcast
Hosted by Scott McCartney, Fmr. Travel Editor/"Middle Seat" Columnist for The Wall Street Journal. Top Stories, C-Suite Guests, Listener Q's. The Leading Podcast Reaching Travel Industry Insiders, Frequent Flyers, & Aviation Geeks. Created by & Dedicated to Ben Baldanza.
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