Addicted to the Mouse: Disney Podcast | Disney World, Universal, & Cruise Vacation Planning

On today’s podcast, we are recapping our entire 7-night Greek Isles Cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas. Departing from Rome (Civitavecchia), we stopped in Santorini, Mykonos, Ephesus (Turkey), and Naples (Italy). We’ve never been to Greece before and have had the most amazing time. Enjoy! This episode is sponsored by Fantastical Vacations. For free concierge vacation planning, specializing in Disney and Universal Vacations, visit https://www.fantasticalvacations.com We would love you to join us on Patreon! Thanks so much for supporting the show. We also have Addicted to the Mouse Merchandise! You can check it out at https://addictedtothemerch.com Thanks so much for listening! If you like what you hear, please subscribe and catch us every Sunday for the podcast. Join us every Sunday and Wednesday evening as we take you to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, on Disney Cruise Line, Universal Studios and everywhere in between! We can be found at www.addictedtothemouse.com and be reached at danandleslie@addictedtothemouse.com Please also connect with us here: Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/addictedtothemouse Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/@AddictedtotheMouse Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AddictedtotheMouse/ Instagram – https://instagram.com/addictedtothemouse/ The post Our 7-Night Greek Isles Cruise on Odyssey of the Seas | Trip Report appeared first on Addicted to the Mouse.

On today’s Disney podcast, we’re covering all of the snacks and drinks you can find around Walt Disney World over the next two months for Halloween. If you’re coming from now until the end of October, you can find all kinds of spooky treats if you know where to look. From Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party exclusive food to a ton of options in Disney Springs, these sound too good to miss. Enjoy! This episode is sponsored by Fantastical Vacations. For free concierge vacation planning, specializing in Disney and Universal Vacations, visit https://www.fantasticalvacations.com We would love you to join us on Patreon! Thanks so much for supporting the show. We also have Addicted to the Mouse Merchandise! You can check it out at https://addictedtothemerch.com Thanks so much for listening! If you like what you hear, please subscribe and catch us every Sunday for the podcast. Join us every Sunday and Wednesday evening as we take you to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, on Disney Cruise Line, Universal Studios and everywhere in between! We can be found at www.addictedtothemouse.com and be reached at danandleslie@addictedtothemouse.com Please also connect with us here: Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/addictedtothemouse Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/@AddictedtotheMouse Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AddictedtotheMouse/ Instagram – https://instagram.com/addictedtothemouse/ The post Spooky Snacks at Disney World | 2026 Halloween Foodie Guide appeared first on Addicted to the Mouse.

On today’s Disney podcast, we’re talking all about Park Hopping. One of the biggest questions we get about planning a Disney World vacation is whether or not families should buy Park Hoppers. From what a Park Hopper ticket add-on is to who these are best suited for and who should save the money, we’re covering all aspects of this popular park upgrade. Enjoy! This episode is sponsored by Fantastical Vacations. For free concierge vacation planning, specializing in Disney and Universal Vacations, visit https://www.fantasticalvacations.com We would love you to join us on Patreon! Thanks so much for supporting the show. We also have Addicted to the Mouse Merchandise! You can check it out at https://addictedtothemerch.com Thanks so much for listening! If you like what you hear, please subscribe and catch us every Sunday for the podcast. Join us every Sunday and Wednesday evening as we take you to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, on Disney Cruise Line, Universal Studios and everywhere in between! We can be found at www.addictedtothemouse.com and be reached at danandleslie@addictedtothemouse.com Please also connect with us here: Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/addictedtothemouse Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/@AddictedtotheMouse Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AddictedtotheMouse/ Instagram – https://instagram.com/addictedtothemouse/ The post Disney World Park Hoppers: Who Needs Them and Who Should Skip Them appeared first on Addicted to the Mouse.

Disney World Park Hoppers: Who Needs Them and Who Should Skip Them

On today’s Disney podcast, we’re talking about the most immersively themed restaurants (and a couple of lounges) in all of Walt Disney World. From the restaurant itself to the themed food and drinks to the staff who routinely play roles in your dining experience (in addition to serving the food), these restaurants all stand out to us based on immersion. Which ones do you love and which ones do you hate? Enjoy! This episode is sponsored by Fantastical Vacations. For free concierge vacation planning, specializing in Disney and Universal Vacations, visit https://www.fantasticalvacations.com We would love you to join us on Patreon! Thanks so much for supporting the show. We also have Addicted to the Mouse Merchandise! You can check it out at https://addictedtothemerch.com Thanks so much for listening! If you like what you hear, please subscribe and catch us every Sunday for the podcast. Join us every Sunday and Wednesday evening as we take you to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, on Disney Cruise Line, Universal Studios and everywhere in between! We can be found at www.addictedtothemouse.com and be reached at danandleslie@addictedtothemouse.com Please also connect with us here: Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/addictedtothemouse Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/@AddictedtotheMouse Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AddictedtotheMouse/ Instagram – https://instagram.com/addictedtothemouse/ The post The Most Immersive Dining in Disney World (And Where to Book!) appeared first on Addicted to the Mouse.

The Most Immersive Dining in Disney World (And Where to Book!)

On today’s Disney podcast, we’re talking about all of the announcements from the D23 event over the past few days in Anaheim, CA. Every other year, D23 is the place to hear the biggest announcements for the future of Disney, from Entertainment to Experiences. Our favorite event is the parks panel, which was hosted by Neil Patrick Harris last night. We got a ton of updates on ongoing new land construction and attractions along with some new announcements throughout. What are you most excited about? Enjoy! This episode is sponsored by Fantastical Vacations. For free concierge vacation planning, specializing in Disney and Universal Vacations, visit https://www.fantasticalvacations.com We would love you to join us on Patreon! Thanks so much for supporting the show. We also have Addicted to the Mouse Merchandise! You can check it out at https://addictedtothemerch.com Thanks so much for listening! If you like what you hear, please subscribe and catch us every Sunday for the podcast. Join us every Sunday and Wednesday evening as we take you to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, on Disney Cruise Line, Universal Studios and everywhere in between! We can be found at www.addictedtothemouse.com and be reached at danandleslie@addictedtothemouse.com Please also connect with us here: Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/addictedtothemouse Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/@AddictedtotheMouse Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AddictedtotheMouse/ Instagram – https://instagram.com/addictedtothemouse/ The post D23 2026: Disney Magic, Major Reveals, and Awkward Moments appeared first on Addicted to the Mouse.

About Addicted to the Mouse: Disney Podcast | Disney World, Universal, & Cruise Vacation Planning

About Addicted to the Mouse: Disney Podcast | Disney World, Universal, & Cruise Vacation Planning

About Addicted to the Mouse: Disney Podcast | Disney World, Universal, & Cruise Vacation Planning