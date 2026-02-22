Northeast cities face the 5th weekend in a row with snow as a strengthening storm will deliver accumulating snow and slippery travel from West Virginia to southern New England. There is potential for it to rapidly strengthen along the coast.



Also, California's Sierra Nevada have measured over 90 inches of snow from the ongoing onslaught of storms, and more heavy snow is on the

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices