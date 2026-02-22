Open app
AccuWeather Daily
AccuWeather
News
    Utah’s 2026 avalanche season turns deadly after recent surge in slides; Likely tornadoes destroy homes, wrap mobile homes around trees in Indiana and Illinois

    2/22/2026 | 5 mins.
    A snowmobiler died near Snake Creek, southeast of Salt Lake City, and a skier died after a slide in Big Cottonwood Canyon the next day, according to officials. Over 60 slides were reported in two days across Utah.

    Also, suspected tornadoes and severe storms devastated communities in Indiana and Illinois on Thursday, damaging homes and facilities and causing multiple injuries.
    Major nor’easter threat looms for mid-Atlantic and southern New England; plus, Oklahoma and Kansas wildfires spreading

    2/21/2026 | 8 mins.
    The Northeast faces the 5th weekend in a row with snow as a strengthening storm will deliver heavy snow, travel shutdowns and power outages from Delmarva to New York City and southern New England.

    Also, explosive wildfire growth fueled by 60+ mph wind gusts, low humidity and drought conditions has scorched more than 312,000 acres across Oklahoma and Kansas.
    Weekend snowstorm threat looms for Northeast; plus, California faces a new storm threat on Sunday

    2/20/2026 | 6 mins.
    Northeast cities face the 5th weekend in a row with snow as a strengthening storm will deliver accumulating snow and slippery travel from West Virginia to southern New England. There is potential for it to rapidly strengthen along the coast.

    Also, California's Sierra Nevada have measured over 90 inches of snow from the ongoing onslaught of storms, and more heavy snow is on the
    Wildfire season could ramp up as drought covers over 40% of the US; plus, 8 backcountry skiers killed after California avalanche

    2/19/2026 | 7 mins.
    The spring weather pattern is lining up to dry fuels faster than usual in key areas, causing the wildfire risk to escalate early. Here’s where the risk is highest and what could make it spike.

    Also, eight of nine skiers buried in an avalanche near Lake Tahoe in northern California’s Sierra Nevada mountains amid heavy snow and “extreme weather conditions” have died, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
    Deadly pileups and fast-moving Plains wildfires fueled by dangerous winds; Snow snarls travel in Sierra Nevada

    2/18/2026 | 5 mins.
    Blowing dust created near-zero visibility on I-25 near Pueblo, killing 4 people, while the same powerful windstorm fueled fast-moving wildfires and triggered additional crashes across the Plains.

    Flooding rain shuts down roads in Los Angeles as Sierra travel turns dangerous with whiteout conditions and spinouts.
About AccuWeather Daily

AccuWeather Daily brings you the top trending weather story of the day – every day.
News

