#175 - dnksaus

In this episode, dnksaus shares unconventional production workflows and creative uses for stock effects, building custom Max devices, and drawing inspiration from limitations. Dnksaus discusses his go-to tools like EQ8, Multiband Dynamics, the Chain Selector, emphasizing experimentation and breaking traditional production norms. The conversation also covers social media's influence on artists, and discovering your own unique sound. Dan also shares about Abe, the smart Ableton AI Chatbot. Dnksaus (Carter) is a Portland-based producer, Max for Live developer, and sound designer known for his innovative Ableton tutorials and custom devices. He earns through selling Ableton racks, Max devices, tutorials, sound design commissions, and releasing music. A collaborator on Ableton projects and Sounds of KSHMR Vol 5, and he's connected with many industry artists. Renowned for unconventional techniques, his content resonates with producers seeking to elevate their sound design skills. SPONSORED BY ADAM AUDIO:This episode is sponsored by ADAM Audio, a leader in pro audio monitoring from Berlin. Celebrating over 25 years of excellence, ADAM Audio introduces two new products for home studios: the H200 closed-back headphones with 40mm PEEK drivers and low impedance, and the new D3V active desktop monitors, featuring AMT tweeters and USB-C connectivity. SPONSORED BY MAGIC MIND:Magic Mind is a healthy productivity drink. It gives you all the mental clarity and focus you need without the negative side effects like many other energy products. One shot gives you the perfect combo of nootropics, adaptogens, functional mushrooms and matcha to give you natural, sustained energy.