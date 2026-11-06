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A Table Prepared with Ashley Judd and Pastor Dan Scott
Situation Room Studios
Latest episode
1 episodes
- What does faith look like when life doesn't offer easy answers?
In A Table Prepared, actor, activist, and author Ashley Judd and Dan Scott — affectionately known as Brother Dan — invite listeners into the honest spiritual conversations, laughter, and Appalachian music they've shared for more than 40 years.
Rooted in their shared Appalachian heritage and mountain faith traditions, their conversations are Christian and ecumenical in spirit, welcoming listeners of different faiths, convictions, and questions. Dan, an ordained Anglican priest, author and spiritual director, brings decades of ministry and spiritual leadership to conversations shaped equally by personal experience.
Together, Ashley and Brother Dan explore forgiveness, compassion, family, boundaries, accountability, and what it means to live out one's faith when deeply held beliefs are challenged.
Theirs is a faith spacious enough for both/and: grief and gratitude, anger and tenderness, hope and an unflinching awareness of suffering.
Through personal stories, scripture, and music, they make room for difficult questions, honest disagreement, and the possibility of being changed by one another.
Laugh, sing, feel, think, reflect, and pray with us.
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About A Table Prepared with Ashley Judd and Pastor Dan Scott
What does faith look like when life doesn't offer easy answers? In A Table Prepared, actor, activist, and author Ashley Judd and Dan Scott — affectionately known as Brother Dan — invite listeners into the honest spiritual conversations, laughter, and Appalachian music they've shared for more than 40 years. Rooted in their shared Appalachian heritage and mountain faith traditions, their conversations are Christian and ecumenical in spirit, welcoming listeners of different faiths, convictions, and questions. Dan, an ordained Anglican priest, author and spiritual director, brings decades of ministry and spiritual leadership to conversations shaped equally by personal experience. Together, Ashley and Brother Dan explore forgiveness, compassion, family, boundaries, accountability, and what it means to live out one's faith when deeply held beliefs are challenged. Theirs is a faith spacious enough for both/and: grief and gratitude, anger and tenderness, hope and an unflinching awareness of suffering. Through personal stories, scripture, and music, they make room for difficult questions, honest disagreement, and the possibility of being changed by one another. Laugh, sing, feel, think, reflect, and pray with us.
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