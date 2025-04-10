Powered by RND
Robert Hutton & Duncan Weldon
  • Civil War - with Helen Lewis
    Rob and Duncan watch 2024's Civil War with Helen Lewis of The Atlantic, whose forthcoming book The Genius Myth is dedicated to the film's director, Alex Garland. Is it really more of a road movie? How come Texas is in an alliance with California? And that's the guy without the camera doing there, anyway?Next week: The Bridge on the River Kwai.Suggestions? Comments? Drop us a line at [email protected] us at facebook.com/WarMovieTheatre or on Bluesky and Twitter. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:05:09
  • I Was Monty's Double
    This week Rob and Duncan pretend to be Duncan and Rob, in an elaborate plan to persuade the enemy that the podcast will actually be taking place in the Mediterranean. That's right, we're watching I Was Monty's Double, starring John Mills. The true story of Operation Copperhead is told in Rob's book The Illusionist, out now in paperback.Next week: Civil War (2024)Suggestions? Comments? Drop us a line at [email protected] us at facebook.com/WarMovieTheatre or on Bluesky and Twitter. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    42:07
  • Red Dawn (1984) - With Joe Twyman
    Rob and Duncan are joined by pollster and war movie nut Joe Twyman to watch the 1984 teen-resistance classic Red Dawn, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, and just re-released in glorious 4K. Think of it as Dirty Dancing: The WW3 Years.It features a Problematic Moment so Problematic that it ended up being cut, a director who demanded he be paid in firearms, and Joe's unforgettable description of watching the movie on a US military base in Baghdad.Next week: I Was Monty's DoubleSuggestions, comments, offers of cash? [email protected]? Comments? Drop us a line at [email protected] us at facebook.com/WarMovieTheatre or on Bluesky and Twitter. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    52:24
  • Dunkirk (2017)
    Duncan and Rob are back, fighting to get off the beach and home to England in Christopher Nolan's 2017 blockbuster Dunkirk. How did he persuade Americans to bankroll this? How did he persuade them to go and see it? And can we see a future for plucky novice actor Harry Styles?Suggestions? Comments? Drop us a line at [email protected] us at facebook.com/WarMovieTheatre or on Bluesky and Twitter. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    45:15
  • The Pianist – with special guest Clare Mulley
    Watching the war movies that make us bloody glad it’s not the 1940s, with authors Rob Hutton and Duncan Weldon. This time, acclaimed author and historian Clare Mulley of The Spy Who Loved fame joins us to watch Roman Polanski’s harrowing story of the Holocaust, escape, chance survival and guilt, The Pianist (2002). As we discover, Adrian Brody’s astonishing physical transformation to play the role is not even the half of it. Written and presented by Rob Hutton and Duncan Weldon. Audio production by Tom Taylor. Art by Jim Parrett. Group Editor: Andrew Harrison. Thanks to Jodie Banaszkiewicz for clearances. War Movie Theatre is a Podmasters productionwww.podmasters.co.uk Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoicesSuggestions? Comments? Drop us a line at [email protected] us at facebook.com/WarMovieTheatre or on Bluesky and Twitter. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:01:56

Like an old war film? So do authors Robert Hutton and Duncan Weldon, who get together with celebrity chums to watch the classics of land, sea and air to see how they stand up today. What’s still great? What’s dated? Who’s the least believable German? Find out in the new season of the podcast formerly known as A Pod Too Far. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
