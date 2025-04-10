About War Movie Theatre

Like an old war film? So do authors Robert Hutton and Duncan Weldon, who get together with celebrity chums to watch the classics of land, sea and air to see how they stand up today. What's still great? What's dated? Who's the least believable German? Find out in the new season of the podcast formerly known as A Pod Too Far.