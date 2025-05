The Pianist – with special guest Clare Mulley

Watching the war movies that make us bloody glad it's not the 1940s, with authors Rob Hutton and Duncan Weldon. This time, acclaimed author and historian Clare Mulley of The Spy Who Loved fame joins us to watch Roman Polanski's harrowing story of the Holocaust, escape, chance survival and guilt, The Pianist (2002). As we discover, Adrian Brody's astonishing physical transformation to play the role is not even the half of it.