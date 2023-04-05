English Heritage cares for over 400 historic buildings, monuments and sites, and brings the story of England to life for over 10 million people each year.
Episode 213 - Making a mark: the historic graffiti at our sites
This week we’re taking a look at how people literally left their mark on history through graffiti.
Although we tend to think of graffiti as relatively modern phenomenon, the impulse to scratch, scrawl and draw on walls and buildings is nothing new — and there are plenty of examples at English Heritage sites. Joining us to reveal more are English Heritage’s senior curator Kevin Booth and Emma Bryning, who is studying our historic graffiti as part of her PHD at the University of York.
To discover the story of the remarkable graffiti left by conscientious objectors at Richmond Castle, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/richmond-castle/richmond-graffiti.
5/4/2023
52:37
Episode 212 - Crowning glory: a history of coronations
As the nation celebrates King Charles III’s coronation, we’re joined by English Heritage’s head historic properties curator Jeremy Ashbee and senior properties historian Steven Brindle to look back at the long and colourful history of royal coronations. Discover who was the first English monarch to be formally crowned, how the ceremony, regalia and anthems have changed over time, and the previous coronations where things didn’t quite go according to plan.
To discover more about the coronation of Charles III, please visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/inspire-me/coronation2023/.
4/27/2023
1:09:17
Episode 211 - Warkworth Castle: stories in stone
This week we're focusing our attention on Warkworth Castle — once the favoured residence of the powerful Earls of Northumberland — to discover the fascinating history of this ruined medieval fortress and a project to share its stories in new and exciting ways with today's visitors. Joining us in the studio to explain more are English Heritage properties historian Dr Will Wyeth and senior interpretation manager Joe Savage.
To discover more or plan a visit, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/warkworth.
4/20/2023
52:16
Episode 210 - Ask the experts: everything you want to know about the Georgians
We’re joined in the studio by Senior Properties Historian Dr Amy Boyington to answer your questions about the Georgians.
Famed for its fashions, grand houses and Industrial Revolution, this is a chapter of English history that many of us will be familiar with through Jane Austen novels, their TV and film adaptations, and, more recently, the Netflix series Bridgerton. Join us to discover the difference between the Georgian and Regency period, what was on the menu, where the era-defining fashion for powdered wigs came from and much more.
To learn more about life in Georgian England, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/learn/story-of-england/georgians
4/13/2023
48:55
Episode 209 - Cartimandua And Boudica: Iron Age Queens
This week, we’re at a temporal and cultural crossroads in the early story of the British Isles. It’s the Iron Age – a time when the political landscape of the British Isles was complex and fragmented, with competing and collaborating groups ruling different regions. But their way of life was under threat from a powerful empire from the south: The Romans.
We’re joined by English Heritage Properties Historian Dr Andrew Roberts and the Curator of the European Iron Age collections at the British Museum Dr Julia Farley to discuss how two native queens responded in very different ways to full-scale Roman invasion, their fates, and, of course, their historic legacies.
To learn more about Cartimandua, Queen of the Brigantes, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/learn/histories/women-in-history/cartimandua