Episode 210 - Ask the experts: everything you want to know about the Georgians

We’re joined in the studio by Senior Properties Historian Dr Amy Boyington to answer your questions about the Georgians. Famed for its fashions, grand houses and Industrial Revolution, this is a chapter of English history that many of us will be familiar with through Jane Austen novels, their TV and film adaptations, and, more recently, the Netflix series Bridgerton. Join us to discover the difference between the Georgian and Regency period, what was on the menu, where the era-defining fashion for powdered wigs came from and much more. To learn more about life in Georgian England, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/learn/story-of-england/georgians