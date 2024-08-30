Episode 11: There Comes a Point Where the Only Way You Can Make a Statement is to Pick Up a Gun
In the early morning hours of September 22nd, the Secret Service questions Sara Jane Moore about whether she intends to kill President Ford. Later that day, she purchases a gun, drives to San Francisco and takes a shot at Gerald Ford.
33:25
Bonus: Tribal Thumb
A look at the small, violent revolutionary group called Tribal Thumb.
40:03
Episode 10: It Serves the Pigs’ Interests to Create Confusion
After Popeye Jackson's execution, a debate is carried out among radical groups on whether or not he should have been killed. As the police investigation focuses on a group called Tribal Thumb, Sara Jane Moore perceives herself to be in increasing danger.
38:08
Episode 9: Contradictions
Sara Jane Moore discloses to members of the radical underground that she has been an underground informant. She also accuses Popeye Jackson of being an informant, putting his life in peril.
37:01
Episode 8: Popeye Jackson
Despite being found not guilty of drug possession, radical activist Popeye Jackson faces revocation of his parole. The FBI recruits Sara Jane Moore to be an informant on the Bay Area radical underground.
California, September 1975. Within a span of 17 days and less than 90 miles, two women, working separately, tried to assassinate the president of the United States, Gerald R. Ford. These are the only two times we know of that a woman has tried to assassinate an American president.
The first, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, was already infamous as a prominent follower of cult leader Charles Manson.
The second, Sara Jane Moore, was a 45 year-old housewife who infiltrated San Francisco's violent radical underground working undercover for the FBI.
The story of one strange and violent Summer, this season on RIP CURRENT.