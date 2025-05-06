Dr. Stacy Sims: Burn Fat, Train Smarter, Eat More - The Science That’s Finally Built for Women

Ever wonder why you're doing everything "right" and still not seeing results? Dr. Stacy Sims is revolutionising the way we think about women's health, fitness, and performance, but behind the science is a story of bold conviction, personal grit, and a relentless drive to rewrite the rules. In this empowering and myth-busting conversation, Sarah Grynberg sits down with Dr. Stacy Sims, the leading voice in female physiology, to explore how decades of research have uncovered the truth about women's bodies and how understanding those truths can transform the way we train, eat, and live. You'll learn: *Why women can not follow the same rules as men when it comes to exercise and nutrition. *What truly works for building lean muscle and burning fat as we age. *The surprising science behind ice baths, fasting, and creatine. *How to fuel your body before workouts for optimal energy and recovery. This is a wake-up call for women everywhere: to stop following advice built for someone else's biology and start tuning into what actually works for you. For more on Dr. Stacy Sims, head to her website here.