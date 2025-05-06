Sarah's Thoughts: Why No One Talks About Friendship Breakups
What if the real betrayal isn't walking away, but staying in a friendship you've outgrown? In this soul-stirring episode of Sarah's Thoughts, Sarah Grynberg confronts one of the quiet truths we rarely say out loud: that not all friendships are meant to last forever and that letting go can be the most loyal act of all. You'll learn: *Why outgrowing people is not failure, it's growth.*How to tell the difference between loyalty and self-abandonment.*Why honouring your evolution sometimes means saying goodbye. This isn't an episode about friendship. It's about becoming. And finding the courage it takes to choose your future over your past.
4:53
Dr. Stacy Sims: Burn Fat, Train Smarter, Eat More - The Science That’s Finally Built for Women
Ever wonder why you're doing everything "right" and still not seeing results? Dr. Stacy Sims is revolutionising the way we think about women's health, fitness, and performance, but behind the science is a story of bold conviction, personal grit, and a relentless drive to rewrite the rules. In this empowering and myth-busting conversation, Sarah Grynberg sits down with Dr. Stacy Sims, the leading voice in female physiology, to explore how decades of research have uncovered the truth about women's bodies and how understanding those truths can transform the way we train, eat, and live. You'll learn: *Why women can not follow the same rules as men when it comes to exercise and nutrition. *What truly works for building lean muscle and burning fat as we age. *The surprising science behind ice baths, fasting, and creatine. *How to fuel your body before workouts for optimal energy and recovery. This is a wake-up call for women everywhere: to stop following advice built for someone else's biology and start tuning into what actually works for you. For more on Dr. Stacy Sims, head to her website here.
1:08:30
Sarah's Thoughts: Hooked on True Crime and the News? It’s Costing You Your Peace
What happens when the darkness you consume starts to consume you? In this fascinating episode of Sarah's Thoughts, Sarah Grynberg peels back the layers of her past as a true crime producer, and reveals the quiet toll it took on her spirit, her safety, and her sense of self. You'll learn: *Why the stories we absorb shape our nervous systems. *What it means to shift from chronic dread to conscious awareness. *Why choosing peace isn't ignorance, it's a radical act of self-respect. This isn't an episode about guilt. It's about grace. It's about waking up to the truth that not all information is nourishment and that being informed should never come at the cost of your inner peace.
4:42
Guy Sebastian: The Truth About Fame and Finding Yourself
Guy Sebastian is one of Australia's most celebrated voices, but behind the success and spotlight lies a story of quiet faith, inner battles, and profound personal growth. Sarah Grynberg sits down for an intimate conversation with Guy Sebastian, where the public persona gives way to the private man, one shaped by his spiritual upbringing, blindsided by betrayal, and ultimately lifted by purpose, music, and love. You'll learn: *How Guy stayed true to himself amidst the chaos of fame *Why faith has been a steady force throughout his life *How he processed betrayal from the manager he once trusted deeply *The mental resilience required for life in the public eye This is a powerful story of rising above, staying real, and learning that greatness is not just in what you achieve, but in who you choose to be when no one is watching.
1:23:51
Sarah's Thoughts: Breaking The Silence Around Mens Mental Health
What if the strength we praise is the very silence that's killing our men? In this deeply human episode of Sarah's Thoughts, Sarah Grynberg reflects on the tragic loss within the Selwood family, a name etched into the heart of Australian sport, and the quiet crisis that continues to unfold in locker rooms, households, and hearts across the country. You'll learn: *Why emotional silence is still rewarded—and how that's costing lives.*What resilience really means beyond grit and performance.*How we begin to rewrite the script for our boys, one conversation at a time. This isn't an episode about sport. It's about survival. And it's time we started listening. Before it's too late. If you are in need of mental health support, please do not hesitate to reach out to MensLine Australia or Beyond Blue.
We all yearn to live a great life, but what does that actually look like and how can we all lead one? In A Life of Greatness, host Sarah Grynberg interviews some of the world's chief thought-leaders, sports legends, entertainers, best selling authors and inspiring spiritual minds as they explain how they have overcome challenges, conquered self-limiting beliefs and connected with a deeper sense of self to achieve greatness in their lives, and provide practical tips and advice for how you can too.