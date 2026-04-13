The longing for another child can consume you — even when you already have one you love fiercely. Infertility can strain your marriage, drain your bank account, and follow you straight into midlife. Award-winning journalist, infertility advocate, and host of Infertile AF, Ali Prato shares her raw journey through secondary infertility and IVF, including the toll it took on her relationship and finances, and why she turned her pain into a movement and a larger cultural conversation. You'll learn why getting pregnant is harder than we're taught, how to advocate for yourself with doctors, the high cost and low odds of infertility treatments, and why grief can coexist with deep gratitude. Hit play, beauties.
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