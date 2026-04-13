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A Certain Age

Katie Fogarty
BusinessCareers
A Certain Age
Latest episode

274 episodes

  • A Certain Age

    Infertility, IVF, and the Emotional and Financial Toll of Midlife Family Building with Ali Prato

    04/13/2026 | 38 mins.
    The longing for another child can consume you — even when you already have one you love fiercely. Infertility can strain your marriage, drain your bank account, and follow you straight into midlife. Award-winning journalist, infertility advocate, and host of Infertile AF, Ali Prato shares her raw journey through secondary infertility and IVF, including the toll it took on her relationship and finances, and why she turned her pain into a movement and a larger cultural conversation. You'll learn why getting pregnant is harder than we're taught, how to advocate for yourself with doctors, the high cost and low odds of infertility treatments, and why grief can coexist with deep gratitude. Hit play, beauties.

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    We share new episodes, giveaways, links we love, and midlife resources
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  • A Certain Age

    What Every Woman Needs to Know About Breast Cancer with Dr. Marisa Weiss of Breastcancer.org

    04/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    Breast health is women's health—and it's a conversation we should be having every month, not just in October. In a do-not-miss episode, Dr. Marisa Weiss, breast oncologist, founder of Breastcancer.org (with 250 million served), and a survivor herself, breaks down what's moving the needle in treatment today. We cover lifestyle shifts that reduce risk, the truth about alcohol, the latest treatment breakthroughs, and the HRT/breast cancer conversation that many doctors aren’t equipped to have with you. Knowledge is power, beauties—press play and pass it on!

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  • A Certain Age

    One in Eight Americans Is on a GLP-1 — Here's What Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen Wants You to Know

    03/30/2026 | 43 mins.
    One in eight Americans is on a GLP-1 right now — and most of them are flying blind. That's why I sat down with return guest Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, a board-certified obesity specialist and the bestselling author of Weightless, for a conversation that your doctor should be having with you but probably isn't. We get into everything: who's actually a good candidate, how to keep your muscle while you lose weight, and why struggling with your weight was never, ever a willpower thing. She breaks down all the brands, spills on whether "microdosing" GLP-1s works or is a TikTok trend and tells you which foods to avoid while you're on the medication. You're going to walk away knowing what questions to ask, how to handle the side effects, and why muscle mass is the metric you should be watching way more than the scale. Don't sleep on this one, beauties.

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    We share new episodes, giveaways, links we love, and midlife resources
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  • A Certain Age

    Work, Worth & Style: Embracing Change at Any Age with M.M. LaFleur's Sarah LaFleur

    03/19/2026 | 47 mins.
    Nobody builds a remarkable life in a straight line. In this first-ever live recording of A Certain Age, Katie sits down with Sarah LaFleur, founder of M.M. LaFleur, inside her NYC Bryant Park showroom to explore how to embrace change at any age. Sarah's winding path — Paris bike guide, management consultant, private equity, retail founder — led her to build women’s workwear brand M.M. LaFleur on one powerful belief: the world is better when women succeed. Walk away knowing why your outfit is your armor, why leaning into your strengths beats fixing your weaknesses, and how to keep your relationships — and your sense of self — intact when life gets relentlessly full. Real talk, live energy, zero filter. This one's for you, beauties.

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    We share new episodes, giveaways, links we love, and midlife resources
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  • A Certain Age

    Making Moves in Midlife: Denise Pines on The M Factor 2, Wellness, and Taking Up Space

    03/09/2026 | 52 mins.
    Midlife women are done whispering. The runaway success of the menopause doc The M Factor proved it — millions of women were starving for a conversation nobody was having. Now Peabody Award-winning filmmaker and wellness powerhouse Denise Pines is back as co-producer of The M Factor 2: Before the Pause, dragging perimenopause out of the shadows and into the spotlight where it belongs. A busy multi-hyphenate, she's also launching her game-changing Hot Flash Tea into Target stores soon. Plus, Denise reveals the time management and mindset secrets that keep her making films, running companies, sitting on medical boards, and building a tea line — you know, basically unstoppable. Get ready to take notes, beauties — this one's pure fuel.

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About A Certain Age

A Certain Age is an age-positive podcast that helps you live your best, evolving midlife. We know the only constant is change. Kids grow. Jobs come and go. What it takes to be fit, healthy, happy, and fulfilled looks waaaay different than it did in our thirties and forties. Amp up your midlife with expert tips, tools, and resources to help with the hard stuff and light you up about what’s next. Pop in your AirPods and spend time with women just like you who are knocking it out of the midlife park and who share real-life blueprints for navigating speedbumps and setbacks. Because who hasn’t hit a midlife pothole (or two)? Ready to reboot your midlife and join the #AgeOutLoud movement? Follow us at @acertainagepod and find show notes, transcripts, and more midlife resources at www.acertainagepod.com.
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