One in eight Americans is on a GLP-1 right now — and most of them are flying blind. That's why I sat down with return guest Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, a board-certified obesity specialist and the bestselling author of Weightless, for a conversation that your doctor should be having with you but probably isn't. We get into everything: who's actually a good candidate, how to keep your muscle while you lose weight, and why struggling with your weight was never, ever a willpower thing. She breaks down all the brands, spills on whether "microdosing" GLP-1s works or is a TikTok trend and tells you which foods to avoid while you're on the medication. You're going to walk away knowing what questions to ask, how to handle the side effects, and why muscle mass is the metric you should be watching way more than the scale. Don't sleep on this one, beauties.



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