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5 Second Rule
Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC)
Latest episode
84 episodes
- How can we discern genuine health threats from sensational media hype? In this episode, Jess and Kelly dive into the critical topic of 'News Vs. Noise' in healthcare, featuring Aaron Woodall, an expert in infection control. They explore strategies to filter misinformation, emphasizing the importance of credible sources and frameworks for assessing health risks. With insights from Aaron's military background, this discussion equips infection preventionists with tools to navigate the overwhelming influx of health information while maintaining a clear focus on what truly matters. Tune in for an enlightening conversation with a bit of a fun "2 Truths & a Lie" at the end!
Hosted by:
Kelly Holmes and Jess Fargher
About our Guest:
Aaron Woodall Dr. PH, MPH, CIC, LTC-CIP
Aaron A. Woodall is the Chief of Infection Prevention & Control for Tampa/VISN 8 Veterans Integrated Service Network within the Department of Veterans Affairs. An infection preventionist with nearly two decades of global experience,
Aaron's career began in military combat medicine and public health efforts across Eastern Afghanistan, Europe, Middle East and Africa. His expertise spans diverse healthcare environments, including public health, major hospitals, long-term acute care, spinal cord injury, home care, laboratory, inpatient behavioral health, homeless shelters, and long-term care.
- What lurks beneath the surface of our healthcare facilities? In this episode, we delve into the often-ignored threat of pests and their potential role in infection risks. Join Jess, Kelly, and expert Dr. Stephanie Stroever as they uncover the hidden dangers of insects in hospitals, discuss strategies for prevention, and emphasize the importance of addressing these issues proactively. Discover why your facility's cleanliness might not be enough and learn how to collaborate effectively to ensure patient safety.
Hosted by:
Kelly Holmes and Jess Fargher
About our Guest:
Stephanie Stroever, PhD, MPH
Dr. Stephanie Stroever is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medical Education and Director of Research for the Division of Emergency Medicine. She has a PhD and Master of Public Health from the UTHealth School of Public Health, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Stroever teaches applied statistics, epidemiology, evidence-based medicine, and research methods across all levels of training, including continuing medical education and faculty development. She is passionate about conducting meaningful research and has extensive experience navigating its life cycle as a research methodologist. Her clinical expertise is infection prevention and healthcare epidemiology, and she is currently involved in numerous studies in healthcare epidemiology, emergency medicine, medical education, implementation science, and maternal health. She has experience in both qualitative and quantitative research and enjoys doing both.
- How can artificial intelligence revolutionize public health reporting? In this episode, Jess and Kelly chat with Jameson Dowling, who shares insights on his innovative project that leverages AI to streamline infection prevention efforts. As he gears up to present at APIC 2026 in Nashville, they explore the intersection of technology and healthcare, discussing both the challenges and successes of implementing AI in real-world scenarios. Tune in to discover how this cutting-edge approach can save time and enhance accuracy in public health reporting!
Hosted by:
Kelly Holmes and Jess Fargher
About our Guest:
Jameson Dowling, MPH
Jameson Dowling, MPH, is a Data Analyst within the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infection Prevention & Control Department. He has a professional background in clinical research, focusing on pediatric rheumatology, pediatric cardiac arrest, and neonatal sepsis/antibiotic use. He uses this experience and an educational background in public health and epidemiology to apply data analysis skills to the infection prevention and control field.
#80 Ready for the Worst: High-Consequence Infectious Diseases With Carrie Billman05/12/2026 | 44 mins.How prepared are we for high-consequence infectious diseases? In this episode of the 5 Second Rule Podcast, hosts Jess Fargher and Kelly Holmes dive deep into infection prevention strategies and emergency preparedness with Carrie Billman, a seasoned expert. They discuss the critical need for healthcare professionals to understand high-consequence infectious diseases, the role of robust protocols, and the importance of communication and training. Tune in to discover the insights that could save lives in future outbreaks!
Hosted by:
Kelly Holmes and Jess Fargher
About our Guest:
Carrie Billman, MHPE, RN, CIC
Carrie Billman MHPE, RN, CIC is a senior Infection Preventionist who serves as the Director of Education and Training for the Biocontainment Unit (BCU) at the Johns Hopkins Special Pathogen Center where she leads the design and implementation of training curriculum to prepare clinicians at Johns Hopkins and throughout HHS Region 3 to safely care for patients requiring high-level isolation. She leads the BCU Infection Prevention team and trained observer program and serves as an adjunct faculty for the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.
- What if the science behind vaccinations isn't as straightforward as we think? In this episode, we navigate the chaos surrounding U.S. vaccine recommendations with Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, a public health leader with extensive expertise. He confronts vaccine skepticism, the evolving landscape of immunization policies, and the critical role healthcare professionals play in guiding patients through confusion. Join us for a fun, honest, and enlightening discussion that aims to clarify misconceptions and emphasize the importance of vaccinations for public health.
Hosted by:
Kelly Holmes and Jess Fargher
About our Guest:
Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, MD, MPH
Demetre C. Daskalakis, MD, MPH, is an infectious disease physician and public health leader recognized for his expertise in infectious diseases and emergency response, with leadership experience at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the CDC, and in the White House National Mpox Response. He is currently the Chief Medical Officer of the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center.
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About 5 Second Rule
Join us while we talk to infection preventionists to learn the facts about infection prevention, the truth about some common myths, and tips to keeping yourself and the people around you safe. Brought to you by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.Podcast website
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