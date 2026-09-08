What lurks beneath the surface of our healthcare facilities? In this episode, we delve into the often-ignored threat of pests and their potential role in infection risks. Join Jess, Kelly, and expert Dr. Stephanie Stroever as they uncover the hidden dangers of insects in hospitals, discuss strategies for prevention, and emphasize the importance of addressing these issues proactively. Discover why your facility's cleanliness might not be enough and learn how to collaborate effectively to ensure patient safety.

Hosted by:

Kelly Holmes and Jess Fargher



About our Guest:

Stephanie Stroever, PhD, MPH

Dr. Stephanie Stroever is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medical Education and Director of Research for the Division of Emergency Medicine. She has a PhD and Master of Public Health from the UTHealth School of Public Health, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Stroever teaches applied statistics, epidemiology, evidence-based medicine, and research methods across all levels of training, including continuing medical education and faculty development. She is passionate about conducting meaningful research and has extensive experience navigating its life cycle as a research methodologist. Her clinical expertise is infection prevention and healthcare epidemiology, and she is currently involved in numerous studies in healthcare epidemiology, emergency medicine, medical education, implementation science, and maternal health. She has experience in both qualitative and quantitative research and enjoys doing both.