Nancy Wilson Walked Out on Led Zeppelin (But Jimmy Page Eventually Won Her Over)
Before they hit it big, Heart found themselves ripping club gigs, where they earned the nickname "Little Led Zeppelin." It's a moniker that stuck as the band carried the torch first lit by their heroes for decades to come. If you've ever seen the Kennedy Center video of Heart covering "Stairway to Heaven" for Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, you know how bright that fire burns.After covering Nancy Wilson on an earlier episode of 100 Guitarists, we knew we had to invite her to join us on our Jimmy Page episode! She tells us about discovering Led Zeppelin—from walking out on their opening set for Fifth Dimension to eventually hearing them at the right place at the right time—and shares her favorite songs, what it was like meeting Jimmy for the first time, and then what it was like to play for him at the Kennedy Center.On our current listening segment, we're talking about releases from guitarists Niwel Tsumbu and drummer Nate Smith.Thanks to Gibson for the support: https://www.gibson.com/en-US/p/Electric-Guitar/Jimmy-Page-EDS-1275-Doubleneck-VOS/69-Cherry?utm_source=premier_guitar&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=fy25_gibson&utm_content=jimmy_page_eds-1275
--------
58:57
Which EVH Solos Deserve (Even) More Love? | 100 Guitarists Podcast
Naturally, every recording Eddie Van Halen ever played on has been pored over by legions of guitar players of all styles. It might seem funny, then, to consider EVH solos that might require more attention. But your 100 Guitarists hosts have their picks of solos that they feel merit a little discussion. Some of these are deep cuts—get ready for some instrumental bonus tracks and Van Halen III mentions—and some are among the biggest radio hits of their time. Just because their hits, though, doesn't mean we don't have more to add to the conversation.We can't cover everything EVH—Jason has already tried while producing the Runnin' With the Dweezil podcuast. But we cover as much as we can in our longest episode yet. And in the second installment of our current listening segment, we're talking about new-ish music from Oz Noy and Bill Orcutt.Supported by ToneSpeak: https://www.tonespeak.com/
--------
57:40
Dr. Molly Miller Schools Us on Sister Rosetta
In the early '60s, some of the British guitarists who would shape the direction of our instrument for decades to come all found themselves at a concert by Sister Rosetta Tharpe. What they heard from Tharpe and what made her performances so special—her sound, her energy—must have resonated. Back at home in the U.S., she was a captivating presence, wowing audiences going back to her early days in church through performing the first stadium rock 'n' roll concert—which was also one of her weddings—and beyond. Her guitar playing was incendiary, energetic, and a force to be reckoned with.On this episode of 100 Guitarists, we're joined by guitarist Molly Miller, who in addition to being a fantastic guitarist, educator, bandleader, and performing with Jason Mraz, is a bit of a Sister Rosetta scholar. We chat with Molly about Sister Rosetta's "immediately impressive" playing, which blends jazz, gospel, chromaticism, and blues into an early rock 'n' roll style that was not only way ahead of its time but was also truly rockin'.Sponsored by Gibson: https://www.gibson.com/en-US/Collection/sister-rosetta-tharpe
--------
32:23
The ’60s Were Weird and So Were the ’90s—Thanks, Santana
Carlos Santana's career arc has been a journey. From blowing minds at the far edges of psychedelia at Woodstock to incendiary jazz experimentalism with the likes of John McLaughlin and Alice Coltrane to later becoming a chart-topping star with some of the biggest collaborators in pop and rock, his guitar playing has covered a lot of ground.On this episode of 100 Guitarists, we're covering everything about Santana's playing we can fit in one neat package: How did Santana's sound evolve? Has any other rock star mentioned John Coltrane's A Love Supreme on morning network television? Was Supernatural his ultimate gift to the world?In our new current listening segment, we're talking about a Bruce Hornsby live record and a recent release from guitarist Stash Wyslouch.Hear Paul Reed Smith's best Santana story here: https://prsguitars.com/blog/post/paul_reed_smith_tells_the_carlos_santana_story
--------
53:42
Nile Rodgers Put Rhythm Up Front (and Cory Wong Listened)
Funk-guitar wiz and Wong Notes host Cory Wong flips the script and sits in the 100 Guitarists guest chair. Wong cleared his schedule to talk about one Nile Rodgers' work on the Halo 2 soundtrack. We were lucky that got him to return our call, but we did move on quickly.Wong is a scholar of all things rhythm guitar—and that means all things Nile. We talk about how the Hitmaker voices his progressions—"You hear Nile play a chord progression … and it's that song"—and the role of rhythm guitar in general. Cory delivers his list of best Nile performances, tips for direct guitar sounds, and most surprising Nile collabs.Ever wonder what it would sound like if Nile Rodgers produced David Lee Roth covering Willie Nelson? Give a listen and drop us a know when you check it out for yourself.Big thanks to https://www.jampedals.com for the support!
Premier Guitar editors Jason Shadrick and Nick Millevoi are arguing over which 100 guitarists you should know. Together, they dig deep into each player’s catalog to uncover what makes them unique, influential, and important. Will Robert Quine make the list? Probably not. Trey Anastasio? Definitely. Listen each week as they break down iconic tracks, legendary tones, and even let the occasional guest air their grievances.