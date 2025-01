Nancy Wilson Walked Out on Led Zeppelin (But Jimmy Page Eventually Won Her Over)

Before they hit it big, Heart found themselves ripping club gigs, where they earned the nickname "Little Led Zeppelin." It's a moniker that stuck as the band carried the torch first lit by their heroes for decades to come. If you've ever seen the Kennedy Center video of Heart covering "Stairway to Heaven" for Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, you know how bright that fire burns.After covering Nancy Wilson on an earlier episode of 100 Guitarists, we knew we had to invite her to join us on our Jimmy Page episode! She tells us about discovering Led Zeppelin—from walking out on their opening set for Fifth Dimension to eventually hearing them at the right place at the right time—and shares her favorite songs, what it was like meeting Jimmy for the first time, and then what it was like to play for him at the Kennedy Center.On our current listening segment, we're talking about releases from guitarists Niwel Tsumbu and drummer Nate Smith.