Available Episodes

  • The Fall of the Roman Empire
    In 476, the last of the Roman emperors in the West
    8/6/2020
    39:40
  • Picasso, artist of reinvention
    Pablo Picasso is commonly regarded as one of the m
    7/30/2020
    39:26
  • Tolstoy: War and Peace
    'War and Peace' by the Russian novelist Leo Tolsto
    7/23/2020
    40:15
  • Chaucer, father of English poetry
    Geoffrey Chaucer has been called the father of Eng
    7/16/2020
    39:30
  • Up close with tango
    Tango is easy to recognise: those daring steps, th
    7/9/2020
    39:21

