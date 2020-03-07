Radio Logo
  • Making Windows Terminal awesome
    Kayla Cinnamon, Program Manager at Microsoft for W
    7/31/2020
    1:02:56
  • It’s OK to make money from your open source
    Adam loves a good dark theme and supporting a fell
    7/22/2020
    1:05:16
  • Laws for hackers to live by
    Dave Kerr joins Jerod to discuss the various laws,
    7/16/2020
    1:02:29
  • What's next for José Valim and Elixir?
    We’re joined again by José Valim talking about the
    7/10/2020
    1:06:32
  • The intersection of coding and fonts
    A listener request led us to Nikita Prokopov and F
    7/3/2020
    58:00

