Skip to content
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Learn more
Log in
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Society & Culture
News
Sports
Comedy
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
NOSTALGIE CHANSONS FRANCAISES
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
NOSTALGIE CHANSONS FRANCAISES
Oldies
Playing now
NOSTALGIE CHANSONS FRANCAISES
About NOSTALGIE CHANSONS FRANCAISES
About NOSTALGIE CHANSONS FRANCAISES
About NOSTALGIE CHANSONS FRANCAISES
(30)
Station website
French
Paris
Île-de-France
France
Oldies
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.22.0
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 9:13:43 AM
A company from
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
More stations from Île-de-France
More stations from Île-de-France
More stations from Île-de-France
NOSTALGIE BLUES
Paris, Blues
NRJ FRENCH HITS
Paris, French songs
Jazz Radio - Piano Jazz
Paris, Instrumental, Jazz
NewsTalk 1450 KNSI
Saint-Cloud, Talk
France Inter
Paris
Radio Classique
Paris, Classical, Film & Musical
Soul Factory Radio
Villebon-sur-Yvette, R'n'B, Funk, Soul
Tropiques ZOUK
Paris, Zouk
Smooth Jazz Lounge
Paris, Easy Listening, Jazz
France Info
Paris
Fip : Electro
Paris, Techno, Electro, House
OUI FM Classic Rock
Paris, Classic Rock, Rock
Onde Tropicale Radio
Boulogne-Billancourt, Zouk, World, Afrobeat, Dancehall
Fip : Rock
Paris, Pop, Rock
Allzic R&B
Paris, Hip Hop, R'n'B
RMC Info Talk Sport
Paris
FIP
Paris, Film & Musical, Jazz
Europe 1
Paris
NRJ ZOUK
Paris, Zouk
NRJ GANGSTA RAP
Paris, Rap
FG PURPLE DISCO MACHINE
Paris, Dance, Electro, Club
FG CHIC VINTAGE
Paris, Dance, Electro, Club
OUI FM Summertime
Paris, Rock
OUI FM Rock 2000
Paris, Pop, Rock
Fip : Reggae
Paris, Reggae, Ska
OUI FM Rock 90's
Paris, Rock, 90s
OUI FM Rock 80's
Paris, 80s, Rock
OUI FM Rock Indé
Paris, Rock
NOSTALGIE NEW WAVE
Paris, New Wave, 80s
NRJ BRUNO MARS
Paris, Pop, Hits
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Pardon My Take
Football, Sports
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
Live Free with Josh Howerton
Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
The Money Mondays
Business, Entrepreneurship
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The Home Service Expert Podcast
Business, Management
3 Takeaways™
Business, Courses, Education, Management, Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Something You Should Know
Education, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
This American Life
Arts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
In The Dark
Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
20/20
True Crime
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
94.9 The Surf FM Radio
North Myrtle Beach, Oldies
WGNY - Fox Oldies 98.9 FM
New Windsor NY, Oldies, 70s
LOVE CLASSICS / 1.fm
São Paulo, Ballads, Oldies
Conyers Old Time Radio
Atlanta, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
KCEA 89.1 FM
Atherton, Swing, Oldies
WOCN - Ocean 104.7
Orleans MA, Oldies
WLNG 92.1 FM
Sag Harbor, Oldies
The Valley's Classic Hits 97.7 FM
Ware, Oldies
WMKV 89.3 FM
Cincinnati, Swing, Oldies, Jazz
WATV V 94.9
Birmingham, Pop, Oldies
HITRADIO RTL Dresden
Dresden, Oldies, 80s, 90s
SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz
Mainz, Oldies, 80s, 70s, 60s
WMCE - Mercyhurst University Radio 88.5 FM 1530 AM
North East PA, Oldies
181.fm - Super 70's
Waynesboro, Oldies, 70s
Crime Time Radio USA
Oldies, Grime
Listen to NOSTALGIE CHANSONS FRANCAISES, 94.9 The Surf FM Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Learn more
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
NOSTALGIE CHANSONS FRANCAISES
NOSTALGIE CHANSONS FRANCAISES: Stations in Family
NOSTALGIE CHANSONS FRANCAISES: Stations in Family
NOSTALGIE CHANSONS FRANCAISES: Stations in Family
NOSTALGIE BLUES
Paris, Blues
NOSTALGIE NEW WAVE
Paris, New Wave, 80s
NOSTALGIE CULTURE FRANCAISE
Paris, Variété Française
NOSTALGIE POUR SE RAFRAICHIR
Paris, Pop
NOSTALGIE 90
Paris, 90s
NOSTALGIE 60
Paris, Oldies
NOSTALGIE 70
Paris, 70s
NOSTALGIE 80
Paris, 80s
NOSTALGIE GENERATION 90
Paris, 90s
NOSTALGIE DISCO FUNK
Paris, Funk
NOSTALGIE TUBE MACHINE
Paris, Hits
NOSTALGIE LES TUBES DE 1988
Paris, 80s
NOSTALGIE LES TUBES DE 1983
Paris, 80s
NOSTALGIE APERO
Paris, Pop
NOSTALGIE EUROPOP
Paris, Pop